What is a League of Legends ASU?
There are numerous types of champion updates in League of Legends. These updates affect a character's gameplay, or focuses on their artwork and visuals. Visual and Gameplay Updates (VGU) will modernize the artwork and animations of a champion, while simultaneously updating their abilities. An example of an upcoming VGU is Skarner, who won a vote to acquire the update over other characters. Meanwhile, Comprehensive Gameplay Updates (CGU) are utilized to completely rework abilities for underperforming champions. Aurelion Sol has been one of the lowest played characters over the years, so Riot Games opted to give him a CGU.
League of Legends has a variety of rewards available to players that link their Riot Games account with external accounts. There was a Miss Fortune player icon that was unlockable for players that linked their in game account with Microsoft Rewards. Additionally, it is encouraged to link League of Legends and Amazon Prime accounts together because players will get monthly rewards for doing it.
League of Legends has always been beloved for the new champion skins that are frequently released throughout each season. Numerous players have given praise to the skins because they just continue to improve over time. Riot Games has already released a few new skin lines for Season 13, including Mythmaker...
Apex Legends' Anniversary Collection event for 2023 is approaching, and some of its upcoming content has already been leaked. Apex Legends first launched back in 2019 and each subsequent year Respawn have rolled out an Anniversary Collection event, usually including a variety of special cosmetics, collectibles and more. With the game heading towards its fourth anniversary, players are expecting the same treatment this year.
FIFA 23 Future Stars Swaps Token tracker is here to make sure players don't miss a single token throughout the promotion. Future Stars is set to begin on Friday, Feb. 3 and the promotion will include a Swaps program. Future Stars highlights the best up-and-coming young talent from around the world with special items. Swaps returns including multiple rewards for players to redeem throughout the promotion. Much like Winter Wildcards Swaps, Future Stars Swaps has begun early during Team of the Year. For the full list of rewards, click here.
LoLdle is a website that contains five different gamemodes that are similar to the popular Wordle game. LoLdle is meant for League of Legends players that are interested in testing their knowledge about the game, characters, and lore. There are different game modes including champion quotes, skin splash arts, and...
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 is set to drop on Feb. 15, and major changes to the Gulag, looting, and Buy Stations are coming to the Battle Royale. Infinity Ward and Raven Software released a preview of the updates coming in Season 2 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Many of the changes directly address players' feedback and look to improve the quality of gameplay on Al Mazrah.
Respawn have announced their plans to sunset Apex Legends Mobile. So what does that mean for player purchases, and can you get a refund?. On Jan. 31, Respawn announced in a statement that they will be ending service for Apex Legends Mobile on May 1, 2023. The news comes less than a year after the roll out of the game back in May 17, 2022. "Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence," the statement read.
Valorant Patch 6.03 should be released on Feb. 14, which is just one week after Patch 6.02. This helps Riot Games get back on track for their biweekly schedule.
Fortnite fans have been hoping for an Attack on Titan crossover for some time, and Chapter 4 Season 2 seems like the perfect time to roll it out. We're still a number of weeks away from the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, but that hasn't stopped players from looking ahead at what the future holds for Epic Games' famed battle royale. In recent years, Fortnite has brought a number of characters to the center of each season, be it original characters or a major crossover.
While no official new Pokémon games have been teased for 2023, looking at Pokémon's history, we can assume this will be a year of, mainly, DLC.
For the first time in three years, Overwatch is holding its World Cup event, a competitive spectacle not unlike the real-life Olympic Games. The Overwatch World Cup will gather pro players from all around the world to virtually battle it out and see which nation can prove itself the best at Blizzard's multiplayer game.
