Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CincinnatiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Related
Brittany Matthews drools over Patrick Mahomes’ game-day look before AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes can thank wife Brittany Matthews for always looking sharp on Sundays. Leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City, Matthews took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Mahomes, 27, as he made his way to Arrowhead Stadium. “If you’re wondering, yes I dress him every game day, and he is always icey [sic] yes,” the 27-year-old Matthews posted alongside a photo of Mahomes, in addition to drooling and smiley face emojis. The Mahomes post, which was originally shared on the Chiefs’ Instagram account, featured the quarterback sporting a light-color jacket over...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
NFL world reacts to wild Patrick Mahomes blooper
Patrick Mahomes doesn’t make many ridiculous mistakes. But the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made a memorable gaffe late in the third quarter of the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals that left fans laughing. Mahomes took a snap on first down and quickly turned to pass — only to have the football slip out of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to wild Patrick Mahomes blooper appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Look: NFL Fans Stunned By Joseph Ossai's Decision
Joseph Ossai just cost the Cincinnati Bengals a trip to the Super Bowl. Ossai hit Patrick Mahomes egregiously late out of bounds during Mahomes' scamper for a first down. The penalty, which occurred with under 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter, pushed Kansas City into field goal ...
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
NFL World Furious With AFC Championship Game Referees
The NFL World - well, everyone outside of Kansas City Chiefs fans - is pretty furious with the AFC Championship Game referees on Sunday night. Kansas City and Cincinnati are tied, 20-20, with less than 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening. The Chiefs' latest drive has been kept ...
Final score predictions for Bengals vs. Chiefs in AFC title game
The Cincinnati Bengals find a familiar foe in front of them in Sunday’s AFC title game with the Kansas City Chiefs blocking the way to a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams since Week 17 of last season. The Bengals...
Colin Cowherd Reacts To 'NFL Is Rigged' Conspiracy Theory
Some NFL fans think the league is rigged because not every call went the way they want. "NFL rigged" trended on Twitter following some questionable officiating in Sunday night's AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. You know things are getting out of hand when ...
The Rock Shouts Out Travis Kelce for Cincinnati Mayor Clap Back
After the Kansas City Chiefs knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday, Travis Kelce borrowed a line from The Rock as he clapped back at Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval. “I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor,” Kelce said amid the celebration. “Know yo’ role...
Yardbarker
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey has message for Bengals after AFC Championship loss
It was lighthearted but it felt like there was some intent for a dig at the team that ended his season. Baltimore was 1-2 vs. Cincinnati this year, losing to them in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But Humphrey attempted to even the score as both teams are now out of the running for the Super Bowl.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Burrow Is in Prime Position to Steal a Coveted Title From Patrick Mahomes
On the heels of outdueling the most physically gifted quarterback in the NFL, Joe Burrow faces an even more formidable test in his quest to become a Super Bowl champion: Defeat Patrick Mahomes for the fourth time in a row. With the Cincinnati Bengals set to play the Kansas City...
Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating
NFL fans are up in arms after some questionable officiating late in the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to Kansas City. The... The post Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating appeared first on Outsider.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: One player took the Bengals game more personal than others for different reasons
The Kansas City Chiefs win over the Cincinnati Bengals was special for every player on the team, but all for different reasons. For most players, they just wanted a chance to send the Bengals home after all of the disrespectful trash-talking they did all week. And, they did just that....
Look: NFL World Reacts To Zac Taylor's Wife
The wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is going viral in Kansas City. Sarah Taylor, the wife of the Bengals head coach, is trending on social media during the AFC Championship Game. She's wearing quite the outfit. "Sarah Taylor’s AFC Championship fit. — Yes, that is her husband’s face ...
saturdaytradition.com
Isiah Pacheco, former Rutgers star, busts out incredible dance moves following AFC Championship win with Chiefs
Isiah Pacheco was not highly regarded coming out of Rutgers but landed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a 7th-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, the Scarlet Knight rookie is preparing for his first-ever Super Bowl appearance. After turning into the lead performer in the Chiefs backfield, Pacheco...
Comments / 0