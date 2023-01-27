ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Brittany Matthews drools over Patrick Mahomes’ game-day look before AFC Championship

Patrick Mahomes can thank wife Brittany Matthews for always looking sharp on Sundays. Leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City, Matthews took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Mahomes, 27, as he made his way to Arrowhead Stadium. “If you’re wondering, yes I dress him every game day, and he is always icey [sic] yes,” the 27-year-old Matthews posted alongside a photo of Mahomes, in addition to drooling and smiley face emojis. The Mahomes post, which was originally shared on the Chiefs’ Instagram account, featured the quarterback sporting a light-color jacket over...
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to wild Patrick Mahomes blooper

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t make many ridiculous mistakes. But the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made a memorable gaffe late in the third quarter of the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals that left fans laughing. Mahomes took a snap on first down and quickly turned to pass — only to have the football slip out of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to wild Patrick Mahomes blooper appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL Fans Stunned By Joseph Ossai's Decision

Joseph Ossai just cost the Cincinnati Bengals a trip to the Super Bowl.  Ossai hit Patrick Mahomes egregiously late out of bounds during Mahomes' scamper for a first down.  The penalty, which occurred with under 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter, pushed Kansas City into field goal ...
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
The Spun

NFL World Furious With AFC Championship Game Referees

The NFL World - well, everyone outside of Kansas City Chiefs fans - is pretty furious with the AFC Championship Game referees on Sunday night. Kansas City and Cincinnati are tied, 20-20, with less than 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening. The Chiefs' latest drive has been kept ...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To 'NFL Is Rigged' Conspiracy Theory

Some NFL fans think the league is rigged because not every call went the way they want. "NFL rigged" trended on Twitter following some questionable officiating in Sunday night's AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. You know things are getting out of hand when ...
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Zac Taylor's Wife

The wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is going viral in Kansas City. Sarah Taylor, the wife of the Bengals head coach, is trending on social media during the AFC Championship Game. She's wearing quite the outfit. "Sarah Taylor’s AFC Championship fit. — Yes, that is her husband’s face ...
