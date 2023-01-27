Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a four-word message for Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes after the AFC Championship Game. Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals got the better of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game to reach Super Bowl 56. One year later, the two teams met once again in the title game, with a trip to the big game in Arizona on the line. There was plenty of trash talk in the lead-up to the game, mostly from the Cincinnati side, but it was Kansas City who got the last laugh. The Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl 57 after defeating the Bengals 23-20.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO