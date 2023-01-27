Read full article on original website
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
NBA Star Gets Historic Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Superstar Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Step Inside Indy's Only Password-Protected SpeakeasyRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Did the refs screw the Bengals on Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds?
The Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds set up the Chiefs’ game-winning kick in the AFC Championship Game. Did the Bengals get screwed?. The Chiefs beat the Bengals in a thrilling AFC Championship Game on Sunday night but the focus for many after the game wasn’t on the Super Bowl matchup. It was on the refs.
Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Cowboys book shocking first interview to replace Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys are taking an interesting approach to backfill Kellen Moore’s role on the team as they start offensive coordinator interviews. The Dallas Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to part ways earlier this week. Right away, Moore found another job as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers that made the whole thing look rather regrettable for Dallas.
The second richest man in Indiana
Sixteen miles north of Indianapolis, there is a small town called Carmel. Only 97,464 people consider Carmel home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in Indiana. The median household income is $112,765, and the median property value is $333,200.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buccaneers: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 draft pick to replace Tom Brady
Tom Brady likely won’t be back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023, so how do they replace him?. The 2023 offseason is going to be one of big changes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a season that saw Tom Brady take a step back and, for the...
What Joe Burrow told Patrick Mahomes after AFC Championship Game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a four-word message for Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes after the AFC Championship Game. Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals got the better of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game to reach Super Bowl 56. One year later, the two teams met once again in the title game, with a trip to the big game in Arizona on the line. There was plenty of trash talk in the lead-up to the game, mostly from the Cincinnati side, but it was Kansas City who got the last laugh. The Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl 57 after defeating the Bengals 23-20.
Winners and losers from Sean Payton being hired by Broncos
Sean Payton is the new head coach for the Denver Broncos after a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Here are the winners and losers of the Payton hiring. The head coaching carousel had very little movement this offseason, with the Carolina Panthers being the only team to address their vacancy by hiring Frank Reich. That left four teams that were in need of new sideline bosses. But on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos found their head coach, and it arrived in the form of a huge splash.
Eagles get phenomenal injury news for Super Bowl date with Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson has been cleared to play in Super Bowl LVII against Kansas City. Philadelphia Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson suffered a hyperextended elbow injury in the NFC Championship victory, but Dickerson is trending toward playing in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. With...
Yet another team has bowed out of Sean Payton sweepstakes
Count the Arizona Cardinals out of the Sean Payton sweepstakes after their latest moves. With the Arizona Cardinals bringing in more candidates to interview, this suggests Sean Payton is out of the running to be their next head coach. After the Cincinnati Bengals were eliminated from the postseason by the...
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers drops major Rich Bisaccia endorsement amid Colts interest
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday for his weekly visit, tuning in live from Pebble Beach golf course. Among the topics of discussion, Rodgers and McAfee broached Rich Bisaccia’s coaching future. With the Indianapolis Colts having reported interest in making Bisaccia their next head coach, Rodgers had a resounding endorsement for the Packers’ assistant, via Lily Zhao.
Bengals teammate comes to defense of Joseph Ossai in heartwarming display of sportsmanship
One of Joseph Ossai’s teammates came to his defense at his locker during media availability after a controversial penalty contributed to the Bengals losing. On Sunday night, Joseph Ossai was flagged for a controversial roughing the passer penalty that allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to extend their drive and set up for a game-winning field goal that advanced the Chiefs to the Super Bowl and ended the Bengals season.
Colts Star Reveals He Had Surgery Last Week
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had a disappointing follow-up to an All-Pro 2021 campaign. Taylor told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that he underwent surgery Wednesday to repair an ankle that bothered him throughout the season. Rapoport described the procedure as "extremely ...
