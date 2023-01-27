ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haines City, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Lakeland police continue search for gunmen; car involved believed found

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police say they likely have the car involved in Monday night's mass shooting that involved multiple gunmen and injured 11 people. Police Chief Sam Taylor during a news conference Tuesday morning that a man came to the hospital late Monday and officers were able to determine he had been hurt in the shooting, bringing the total number of people hurt from 10 to 11. His injuries were relatively minor, Taylor added.
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Polk sheriff: 18-year-old arrested after firing 28 bullets, striking another teen in the back

BARTOW, Fla. — An 18-year-old was arrested after shooting another teen in the back following a fight in unincorporated Bartow, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reports. On Monday, detectives took Vincent Smith, 18, into custody for three counts of attempted first-degree murder and other related charges after he reportedly fired bullets at a car – striking a 17-year-old Eagle Lake teen.
BARTOW, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa man shot and killed; police searching for gunman

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking for help finding the person who shot and killed a man Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. to East 24th Avenue near North 17th Street for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a man in his late twenties with a gunshot wound.
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood woman arrested after traffic stop at Rolling Acres Apartments

A Wildwood woman was arrested after a traffic stop at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake. Sharniece Shantay Johnson, 30, was driving a gray Kia Forte at about 3 a.m. Saturday westbound on County Road 466 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s license plate had expired and a seize tag order had been issued, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the apartment complex.
LADY LAKE, FL
CBS Miami

10 injured in Lakeland drive-by shooting, 2 in critical condition

LAKELAND, Fla. -- At least 10 people were wounded Monday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in Lakeland, police said, and two are in critical condition.A dark-blue Nissan four-door sedan pulled up at the scene of the shooting, Lakeland Police Department Chief Sam Taylor said."The vehicle slowed, did not stop, and the four windows went down. It appeared to be occupied by four shooters in the vehicle," Taylor said. "They started firing from all four windows of the vehicle and shooting males on both sides."Eight of the victims have nonlife-threatening wounds, he said at a news briefing Monday evening.Police believe it...
LAKELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police identify man found shot, killed at Orlando apartments

ORLANDO, Fla. - The man found dead at an Orlando apartment complex following a shooting last week has been identified as Wansley Auguste. According to the Orlando Police Department, officers discovered the 24-year-old's body shortly before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 25 while responding to a shooting call at the Hudson Apartments on S. Kirkman Road.
ORLANDO, FL
