Lakeland police continue search for gunmen; car involved believed found
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police say they likely have the car involved in Monday night's mass shooting that involved multiple gunmen and injured 11 people. Police Chief Sam Taylor during a news conference Tuesday morning that a man came to the hospital late Monday and officers were able to determine he had been hurt in the shooting, bringing the total number of people hurt from 10 to 11. His injuries were relatively minor, Taylor added.
Listen: Dozens of gunshots heard on camera in Lakeland drive-by shooting that injured 10 people
LAKELAND, Fla. - The search is underway for multiple shooters in a drive-by shooting in Lakeland that left ten people injured. Two of those victims are in critical condition. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said the shooting happened in the 900 block of North Iowa Avenue near Plum Street at around 3:43 p.m. Monday.
Polk sheriff: 18-year-old arrested after firing 28 bullets, striking another teen in the back
BARTOW, Fla. — An 18-year-old was arrested after shooting another teen in the back following a fight in unincorporated Bartow, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reports. On Monday, detectives took Vincent Smith, 18, into custody for three counts of attempted first-degree murder and other related charges after he reportedly fired bullets at a car – striking a 17-year-old Eagle Lake teen.
WATCH: Police release intense video of Lakeland shooting that left 11 injured
You can hear several gunshots followed by screaming from witnesses in the video, which was captured by a nearby security camera.
‘I got a baby on the way’: Video shows police save alleged burglar who was shot by homeowner
Body camera video shows the heroic efforts of three police officers who saved the life of a suspected burglar after he was shot by a Florida homeowner.
3 dead in suspected murder-suicide inside Kissimmee mobile home community, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the deaths of three people at a residence inside a mobile community in Kissimmee which detectives are calling a murder-suicide. Deputies were called to a home on Troy Ct. in the Sandalwood Mobile Home Park just before...
Polk man faces 'lengthy prison sentence' after attempted murder arrest: Sheriff
An 18-year-old from Polk City faces a "lengthy prison sentence" after his arrest for attempted murder on Monday, Sheriff Grady Judd said.
Lakeland man charged with DUI manslaughter
A Lakeland man was charged with DUI manslaughter in connection to one of four deadly crashes that happened in Polk County over the weekend.
Tampa man shot and killed; police searching for gunman
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking for help finding the person who shot and killed a man Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. to East 24th Avenue near North 17th Street for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a man in his late twenties with a gunshot wound.
Deputies identify man killed in overnight shooting near Apopka
Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or released any suspect information.
Janitor, 72, gets trapped in inmate holding cell without food for 3 days while cleaning courthouse
A janitor accidentally got locked inside an inmate holding cell for three days without food while cleaning at the Orange County Courthouse during her cleaning duties, according to the sheriff’s office.
Wildwood woman arrested after traffic stop at Rolling Acres Apartments
A Wildwood woman was arrested after a traffic stop at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake. Sharniece Shantay Johnson, 30, was driving a gray Kia Forte at about 3 a.m. Saturday westbound on County Road 466 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s license plate had expired and a seize tag order had been issued, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the apartment complex.
Family seeks answers after Tampa mother found dead on street near neighborhood
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa mother was found dead and her family is exclusively talked to 10 Tampa Bay Tuesday night. The family of Alana Sims, a 22-year-old single mother, said she was found dead by police Monday night around 10 p.m. Tampa police received a call in reference...
Deputies: 1 man dies after 2 found shot in Orange County
Deputies in Orange County are investigating a deadly shooting.
Police identify man found shot, killed at Orlando apartments
ORLANDO, Fla. - The man found dead at an Orlando apartment complex following a shooting last week has been identified as Wansley Auguste. According to the Orlando Police Department, officers discovered the 24-year-old's body shortly before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 25 while responding to a shooting call at the Hudson Apartments on S. Kirkman Road.
