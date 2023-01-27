Read full article on original website
Jeffrey Barber
4d ago
Hell no he committed the crime here let him serve his time here!!!!!!!
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.Sherif SaadDes Moines, IA
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Related
Fallen Iowa Boy’s Mother to Plead Guilty To Selling Drugs to Undercover Officer
An Iowa woman whose young son disappeared in 2021 is expected to plead guilty to a drug charge later this year in a 2022 case. Sarah Harrelson was arrested on October 31, 2022, on a charge that she and another woman attempted to sell methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in Des Moines. KCRG says that even though Harrelson was arrested on Halloween, the incident with the officer actually happened in February of 2022.
KELOLAND TV
Another arrest made in Iowa shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — A second person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting at an education center in Des Moines, Iowa. 19-year-old Bravon Tukes is charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal gang participation. Investigators say Tukes spoke with Preston Walls shortly after the shooting...
KCCI.com
Starts Right Here students back in class for first time since deadly shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — More than a week since adeadly shooting claimed the lives of two students, the remaining students at Starts Right Here are back in class. Des Moines Public Schools said its Options Academy students will continue to learn at the Kurtz Opportunity Center on Porter Street.
KCRG.com
Iowa police won’t release videos of officers shooting teen
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police are refusing to release body camera video of three Des Moines officers fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy during a domestic disturbance last month because of state law preventing footage that shows a minor committing a “delinquent act.”. The Des Moines Register reports...
who13.com
Driver in Court Avenue crash dies at hospital
Animal Rescue League has a lot of dogs up for adoption. Iowa legislators work to fix errors in their 2021 …. Iowans and their pets ready for more arctic air this …. Fort Dodge woman accused of killing infant daughter. Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper announce Des Moines concert. Rob...
Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died at hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department says the driver of a vehicle that crashed Saturday night has died. According to responding officers, an elderly man suffered a medical event causing the crash on East 14th Street and East Court Avenue before 10:00 Saturday night. Roads were blocked off for about an hour. […]
ktvo.com
Central Iowa man arrested in northeast Missouri after bond was revoked
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A central Iowa man has been arrested after his bond was revoked. Larry Curtis, 48, of Baxter, Iowa, was taken into custody Friday afternoon by Putnam County sheriff's deputies. He was originally charged with Harassment 2nd Degree - 2nd Or Subsequent Offense, a Class E felony,...
KELOLAND TV
2nd teen charged in deadly Iowa school shooting
DES MOINES, IA (Associated Press) — Authorities in Iowa have charged a second teenager with murder in the shooting deaths of two students at a Des Moines educational program. Nineteen-year-old Bravon Michael Tukes faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police chase ends when driver crashes into tree
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is expected to face charges after a chase Sunday night ended when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into a tree, according to Des Moines police. The pursuit began at East Ninth Street and Hull Avenue at about...
KCCI.com
Will Keeps released from hospital, recovering at home
DES MOINES, Iowa — Will Keeps, the rapper and community activist who was shot at the youth center he founded, is back at home, according to his family. Keeps was shot on Jan. 23 when police say Preston Walls came to Starts Right Here and opened fire. According to...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Suspects broke into bar, gas station
ZEARING, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office needs your help to track down two burglars that broke into a bar and gas station. Deputies say video shows the masked pair broke into the bar Monday morning and then broke into the gas station Tuesday morning. A vehicle observed...
KBUR
Man suspected of torture and kidnapping of woman in Oregon using dating apps to evade police
Authorities in southwestern Oregon are warning that a Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and using dating apps to evade capture or find potential new victims. Law enforcement officials are warning to be on the lookout for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, a 36-year-old man who has been on the run in Oregon since Thursday. The Grants Pass Police Department said in a statement: “The investigation has revealed that the suspect is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims.” The Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon said Foster is extremely dangerous in a post on Facebook, adding that “it is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt to change his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color.”
KCCI.com
Des Moines woman recalls friendship with Tyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — One Des Moines woman tells KCCI she worked withTyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa during the 2010s. KCCI learned on Tuesday that Nichols lived in a home on the southeast side of Des Moines for some time. It's not too far from that location where Chelsey Fagan says she met Nichols when they were teenagers.
iheart.com
Des Moines Police, Firefighters Respond To Plunger Attack At Hotel
(Des Moines, IA) -- A fire alarm at a downtown hotel this weekend turned out to be a little more than a fire alarm. Police were called to help after a man reportedly attacked firefighters on the 20th floor of the Marriott with a plunger. Callers to 9-1-1 Friday night...
Chase suspect crashes into tree near Iowa State Fairgrounds
DES MOINES, Iowa – A man is facing multiple charges following a Sunday night chase that ended when he crashed into a tree just west of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. The pursuit began around 11:30 p.m. at E. 9th Street & Hull Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. An […]
Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]
A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 25-year-old Cassandra Dawn Allen, of Tingley, at Walmart on Friday. Tingley was charged with Theft 5th Conceal/Destroy Security Property under $300. Allen was released on a Promise to Appear. Andrew Wayne Long, 33, was arrested Sunday for OWI 2nd. Long was taken to the...
KCCI.com
Police, firefighters respond to report of someone in Des Moines River
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police and Des Moines firefighters spent part of Sunday investigating a report of someone in the Des Moines River. It happened near the University Avenue Bridge just after 8 a.m. Photos from the police department show firefighters getting in the freezing cold water...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report January 30
To view a log of the calls for service , click here. Hussein Buuh, 24, of 1016 University Ave., Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Phillip Dolezal, 21, of 605 State St., Dexter, was arrested...
DMPD investigating single-vehicle crash with serious injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident with serious injuries Saturday night. In a Tweet the Des Moines Police Department said the southbound lanes of East 14th Street at East Court Ave. will be closed temporarily while officers work to clear the crash scene. This is a developing story.
Comments / 6