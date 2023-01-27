Read full article on original website
Related
How to watch LeBron James and Lakers at Knicks (1/31/23): time, TV, odds, FREE live stream
LeBron James is only 117 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. Assuming he plays Tuesday night against the host New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, he’ll have an opportunity to close that gap even more. TNT is carrying the game, which will start at 7:30 p.m....
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles facing another allegation that they are getting an unfair offensive advantage. But are they really?
The Philadelphia Eagles are in the Super Bowl, but another week brought another round of cheating accusations for the team. Remember, heading into the win over the Giants two weeks ago, the accusation was that the team was using a foreign object to aid in kick attempts. But kicker Jake...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
The NFL is considering a dumb idea. The Eagles and their fans can show just how dumb it is. | Opinion
Inside the practice bubble at the NovaCare Complex, taking up the entire wall behind one of the end zones, is a wide-angle photograph from what was, in all likelihood, the game that featured the loudest moment at Lincoln Financial Field. The photo is from the 2018 NFC championship game, and...
Eagles’ Jason Kelce makes his feelings known about playing brother, Travis, Chiefs in Super Bowl
Jason Kelce was able to kick his feet up after the Philadelphia Eagles cruised past the San Francisco 49ers and into the Super Bowl Sunday and check out his brother in action against the Bengals. And Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won their game, too, which means this...
Eagles’ best team ever? It’s this Super-Bowl bound group, according to Jeffrey Lurie
PHILADELPHIA -- Jeffrey Lurie stood in the middle of the locker room early Sunday evening as smoke from victory cigars billowed through the air. Given the opportunity to make a bold declaration about his football team, the Eagles owner did not shy away from it. Asked if he thought this...
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nick Sirianni fires up Eagles with R-rated locker room speech after NFC Championship
The Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field to advance, and head coach Nick Sirianni had some words for his team afterward. Here’s a transcription of the locker room speech (note: the video was...
Empire State Building lit up in Eagles colors after Philly’s win, and some New Yorkers weren’t happy
The Philadelphia Eagles claimed the NFC Championship this weekend, in a 31-7 victory over the San Fransisco 49ers on Sunday. Many in Philadelphia and beyond celebrated the win. Perhaps surprisingly, even the famed New York City landmark, the Empire State building, lit up in green and white to honor the...
Micah Parsons was quick to call out Deebo Samuel after Eagles’ beatdown of 49ers
The high-fives had not even been handed out following Philadelphia’s win over San Francisco Sunday before Micah Parsons had social media fired up. “Micah” was trending. And it was because the former Harrisburg High and current Dallas Cowboys star didn’t waste the opportunity to throw a little social media shade at Niners star wideout Deebo Samuel.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0