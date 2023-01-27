Read full article on original website
$10K reward offered for information on Five Points murder
Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information related to a homicide that occurred in the Five Points neighborhood.
Police search for suspects in 10th and North Sheridan robbery
Denver police are asking for the public's help in searching for two suspects connected with a robbery that occurred on Jan. 1.
wbrc.com
Murder suspect arrested in Colorado nearly 1 year after deadly shooting in Texas
DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Authorities said a murder suspect was arrested in Colorado nearly a year after a deadly shooting in Texas. The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of Isaac Oliver Elmore Jr. on Tuesday. According to the Marshals Service, Elmore was wanted for capital murder tied to the...
Suspect arrested in deadly Loveland carjacking
LOVELAND, Colo. — A suspect is in custody in connection with a carjacking and shooting earlier this month that left an 18-year-old dead and a 16-year-old injured. The Loveland Police Department announced the arrest Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 20 shooting in the area of 2500 E. 1st St. at the Brookstone Apartment Homes.
First teen to face sentencing for deadly 2020 house fire in Green Valley Ranch
The youngest teenager facing charges for the 2020 arson in Green Valley Ranch that killed five members of a family is scheduled to be sentenced in Denver District Court Wednesday. He has pleaded guilty to a count of second-degree murder, and the plea also includes sentence enhancer of using a weapon to commit a violent crime, court records show.
Greeley Police video shows use-of-force incident with suspect
GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley Police say there's a formal review in progress of an arrest that was captured in a widely-shared video. In the video, recorded by a citizen, a 50-year-old man is punched in the head and tased by officers. "I commend the citizen video," said Adam Turk,...
'People are outraged': Christian Glass' parents call for Colorado police departments to condemn his murder
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — After a pre-trial conference Monday for two deputies indicted in the death of Christian Glass, his parents called for police departments across Colorado to condemn his death like they condemned the killing of Tyre Nichols. Christian Glass, 22, was killed in June by Clear...
Ghost gun and drugs found in stolen car, suspects arrested
Boulder Police officers arrested suspects in a stolen car and found illegal and stolen goods inside, the department said in a tweet Tuesday.
Friend of Commerce City homicide victim pleads for new leads in case
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Nearly a year after a young man was killed in Commerce City, his family and friends still don't know what happened. Friends told 9NEWS Erik Sarmiento Rodriguez was killed in a parking lot in October. "He was so passionate about what he did. He would...
1310kfka.com
Police: Man tried to stab Greeley officer with metal file
A man is behind bars at the Weld County Jail after police said he tried to stab an officer while resisting arrest. Police said 29-year-old Joshua Minteer was being arrested for allegedly assaulting people at the cold weather shelter in Greeley earlier this month. The Greeley Tribune reports when deputies responded to the disturbance, they say Minteer tried to stab one of them in the chest with a metal file, but the officer’s bulletproof vest protected him from injury. Police tackled Minteer, who they say kicked an officer in the face. Police said Minteer also had meth on his person. He also had several active warrants out for his arrest on charges of robbery and theft. He now faces new charges of attempted murder, assault, harassment, drug possession and indecent exposure. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Police looking for missing teen from Denver
Police in Denver need help locating a missing juvenile.
Skeletal remains found in Weld County in 2018 identified as Aurora man
The Weld County Sheriff's Office says that human remains found near Fort Lupton have been identified using advanced forensic techniques.
Alleged drug dealer accused in overdose death of 14-year-old
An accused drug dealer is facing additional charges in the death of a teenager after a monthlong investigation, the Aurora Police Department said Monday.
DNA leads to identification of skeletal remains found in Colorado
The skeletal remains that were discovered in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 have been positively identified as Douglas Wayne Jackson, a missing person from Aurora, according to a news release from the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). The remains were first found near Fort Lupton on December 7, 2018 and...
Wanted suspect arrested after running from traffic stop
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect after they ran from a traffic stop in the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 30. According to CSPD, at around 1:54 p.m., officers were told a wanted person was in a vehicle in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard. Police […]
Man facing charges in connection with fentanyl death of 14-year-old
AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man faces charges in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who died of fentanyl poisoning last month, the Aurora Police Department said on Monday. Cesar Eduardo Mejia-Sanabria, 28, was initially arrested Dec. 20 on five drug distribution counts. Last week, prosecutors dropped...
DPD looking for suspect vehicle in hit-and-run that left victim with injuries
Denver police are looking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run that left the victim with serious bodily earlier this month.
Adams County deputy under investigation after using force on jail inmate
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo — A deputy in Adams County is under investigation after using force against an inmate in December. Body camera video appears to show the deputy using a chokehold, which is illegal in Colorado. In the video, a 34-year-old inmate named Gabriel Sisneros is seen talking to...
Jailed Aurora man faces new charges in connection with overdose death of child
A jailed Aurora man faces new charges after an investigation found he allegedly provided fentanyl to a 14-year-old, who died of an overdose.
Denver police investigates stabbing that occurred in area of W. Evans Avenue
The Denver Police Department says it's investigating a stabbing that was reported in the area of W. Evans Avenue and Delaware Street.Authorities say the victim was transported to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries is unknown. Officers are investigating to develop a suspect in this incident. If anyone has additional information on the investigation are encouraged to contact DPD or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
