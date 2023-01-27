ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, CO

9NEWS

Suspect arrested in deadly Loveland carjacking

LOVELAND, Colo. — A suspect is in custody in connection with a carjacking and shooting earlier this month that left an 18-year-old dead and a 16-year-old injured. The Loveland Police Department announced the arrest Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 20 shooting in the area of 2500 E. 1st St. at the Brookstone Apartment Homes.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Greeley Police video shows use-of-force incident with suspect

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley Police say there's a formal review in progress of an arrest that was captured in a widely-shared video. In the video, recorded by a citizen, a 50-year-old man is punched in the head and tased by officers. "I commend the citizen video," said Adam Turk,...
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Police: Man tried to stab Greeley officer with metal file

A man is behind bars at the Weld County Jail after police said he tried to stab an officer while resisting arrest. Police said 29-year-old Joshua Minteer was being arrested for allegedly assaulting people at the cold weather shelter in Greeley earlier this month. The Greeley Tribune reports when deputies responded to the disturbance, they say Minteer tried to stab one of them in the chest with a metal file, but the officer’s bulletproof vest protected him from injury. Police tackled Minteer, who they say kicked an officer in the face. Police said Minteer also had meth on his person. He also had several active warrants out for his arrest on charges of robbery and theft. He now faces new charges of attempted murder, assault, harassment, drug possession and indecent exposure. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
KXRM

Wanted suspect arrested after running from traffic stop

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect after they ran from a traffic stop in the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 30. According to CSPD, at around 1:54 p.m., officers were told a wanted person was in a vehicle in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard. Police […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Man facing charges in connection with fentanyl death of 14-year-old

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man faces charges in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who died of fentanyl poisoning last month, the Aurora Police Department said on Monday. Cesar Eduardo Mejia-Sanabria, 28, was initially arrested Dec. 20 on five drug distribution counts. Last week, prosecutors dropped...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police investigates stabbing that occurred in area of W. Evans Avenue

The Denver Police Department says it's investigating a stabbing that was reported in the area of W. Evans Avenue and Delaware Street.Authorities say the victim was transported to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries is unknown. Officers are investigating to develop a suspect in this incident. If anyone has additional information on the investigation are encouraged to contact DPD or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
DENVER, CO
