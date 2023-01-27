Read full article on original website
Tampa Streetcar Breaks Record
Tampa streetcar breaks record. Have you ridden it? It’s kinda fun! The Tampa Streetcar continues to be a standout transportation option around downtown and Ybor City. In December 2022, the historic streetcar system carried more than 118,000 riders, setting a new monthly record for ridership. This surge in ridership can be attributed to a variety of holiday-themed activities, parades, outdoor markets, curated events at the aquarium, and visitors looking to explore the food scenes in Tampa Heights and Ybor.
Why It’s So Expensive To Go Out In Tampa
So, why is it so expensive to go out in Tampa? According to a new study Tampa is the 12th most expensive city in the nation for a night out. For a night out in Tampa the average person spends $82 “for a typical night out of drinking.” A night out is an evening with an Uber ride to and from the bar and two drinks at dinner. It also includes two cocktails at a club afterwards.
The Beautiful Rose Is Sweet As Can Be And Ready To Be Adopted
The beautiful Rose is sweet as can be and is ready to be adopted. Rose is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Who needs a dozen roses when you have this single beautiful girl? Rose is sweet as can be…no thorns here! Thanks to the Pit Project, her adoption fee is $75. You must own your home to adopt this 2 year old, 49 pound pit mix.
What The New Rays Stadium In St. Pete Could Look Like
We have a major update for the new Rays stadium! St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch announced his choice for the redevelopment of Tropicana Field on Monday, Jan. 30. During the State of the City address, he revealed that the partner for the development of the Historic Gas Plant District Will be the Hines & Rays development team.
New Policy For Parents And Kids At Florida State Fair
New policy for parents and kids at Florida State Fair. The Florida State Fair is returning to Tampa on February 9th and will run until the 20th. This year, the fair has implemented a new admission policy for minors in order to ensure the safety of all guests. After 6 p.m. each day, children ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian aged 21 and older with a valid ID. This adult can supervise up to four people.
Gas Station Stop Makes Sarasota Man A Millionaire
There is a new Sarasota Millionaire and it’s all thanks to a stop at a gas station. Michael Gasek bought a 500X the Cash scratch-off game and when he scratched it off he was a millionaire. He bought the winning from the Texaco on 19 East Road in Sarasota.
Why Did The Pasco County Golf Cart Cross The Road
Why did the Pasco County golf cart cross the road? Because it wanted to get a ticket! The residents of Gulf Harbors in New Port Richey, Florida are facing a new obstacle in their quest to cross U.S. 19 and enjoy the revitalized downtown. Recently, the city installed signs prohibiting golf cart crossings at several key intersections along the busy roadway, denying access to golf carts and residents on the west side of U.S. 19.
Florida Man Busted For Pointing Laser At Pinellas County Sheriff’s Chopper
Florida man busted for pointing laser at Pinellas County Sheriff’s chopper. On Thursday, a man was arrested for shining a laser at a helicopter belonging to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred while the helicopter was flying over Fort DeSoto Park near Pinellas Bayway South. The helicopter’s pilot reported that the green laser lighting device was pointed at his eyes multiple times, causing minor pain. As a precaution, the pilot landed the helicopter in an open field at Fort DeSoto Park.
