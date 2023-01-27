Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shreveport local citizen Krystal Montez stars in my 600 pound lifePort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Related
KSLA
Icy conditions possible tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! We continue to track ugly weather in the ArkLaTex with rain and freezing rain/sleet threatening the I-30 Corridor this afternoon. Highs only reached the upper-30s across much of the region, and the low-40s were reached in the southeastern portion but only just. Even colder...
KSLA
Ice threat increasing later today and tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Widespread freezing rain and sleet has developed along and north of I-30 and will continue into the afternoon with deteriorating travel conditions in this region. For the rest of the ArkLaTex, we will see some light showers and areas of drizzle and it will stay cold with highs struggling to climb out of the 30s.
KSLA
Multiple winter weather & flood alerts in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! If you can call it that with this weather. The rainfall continues in the ArkLaTex with some folks seeing a winter mix or freezing rain. Highs today struggled and they will continue to struggle for much of this week. Tonight, showers continue with lows dropping to the 30s. We are seeing a prolonged rising event unfold in northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma.
KSLA
The wet forecast continues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! The very, very wet forecast continues in the ArkLaTex today and will for the majority of this week. Temperatures have largely not moved since this morning but the rain sure has. Tonight, lows will drop to the mid-40s as the rain tapers off and we take a brief time-out from the incessant rainfall.
KSLA
Cross Lake closed due to high water level; backyards nearby flood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Even though the water level at Cross Lake trickled down some Tuesday (Jan. 31), it’s now expected to rise again. With more rain on the way, levels could increase another three feet by Friday, Feb. 3. Some backyards along Cross Lake in west Shreveport are...
KSLA
Continuous rain causes growing concern for flooding; sandbags available
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The ArkLaTex has seen many rounds of rain this month, leading to a rising concern for flooding. The National Weather Service says northwest Louisiana can expect two to four inches of rainfall throughout the week, and some local waterways are expected to crest above flood stage.
With Recent Rain Are Shreveport Area Lakes About to Flood?
Obviously, most of the Arklatex has been hammered over the last few days with some heavy rains, but just how much flooding of our area lakes will we see due to these rains?. In an interview with KEEL News, Michael Berry, Senior Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, says they are somewhat concerned about the rising levels and possible flooding of Cross Lake, Wallace Lake and Lake Bistineau.
School Closings For February 1st, 2023 In The Shreveport Area
A blast of winter weather is now mixing with flooding conditions across the Ark-La-Tex, which is now leading to school closures in the region. Though not all schools are closing, there are some who are making the decision to call off the day. While some schools are taking the option to start later in the morning, to hopefully get a day in.
These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday
Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
KSLA
Tree falls on Caddo official’s truck
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People lined up to receive sandbags Tuesday at Caddo Parish Fleet Services. Some said they are concerned about the cold and rainy weather. “Because the lake is rising and it seems like they’re not doing their job as a city,” said John Dixon, a resident of Shreveport’s Stoner Hill area. “I live on Stoner. And all the way down our streets are flooded all the way up to the steps all the time. The drainage, I don’t know if it’s stopped up or what the problem is. But it’s just high.”
KTBS
Webster, Claiborne schools, others closing or planning late starts Wednesday
MINDEN, La. -- Webster Parish schools will be closed Wednesday. Superintendent Johnny Rowland Jr. said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution following multiple discussions with the National Weather Service and Office of Homeland Security. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. "This...
KSLA
Roads close as rains wash out culverts in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County has shut down two county roads because of washed out culverts. One in East Harrison County near Hallsville on West Noonday Road, and the other near Waskom on Strickland Springs Road. And, some of the repairs can’t be done while it’s raining.
KTBS
Shreveport's Department of Water and Sewerage opens all 3 spillway gates
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport’s Water and Sewerage Department is monitoring the weekend’s rain event and has been monitoring the Cross Lake water level and the bayous feeding into Cross Lake. Currently, all three spillway gates are open. The department has had several gates open most...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police offer residents near Cross Lake help due to flooding
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As water levels continue to rise, the Shreveport police are closing Cross Lake and offering to help nearby residents. Homeowners that live around Cross Lake or store their boats on the lake can call the Shreveport Police Lake Patrol at (318) 673-7245 to arrange to get the boats off the water.
2 fires in 3 Shreveport homes displace 6 residents
The Shreveport Fire Department has declared a single-story, wood-frame home in the Allendale neighborhood a total loss and an adjacent home damaged, while two adults and three children escaped unharmed after a separate fire broke out in Shreveport's Southern Hills neighborhood on Saturday night.
KSLA
RUNAWAY: SPD looking for teen last seen on Amelia Ave.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Right now, the Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teenager. Police say on Jan. 26, Jay’Quan Williams, 17, ran away from his home in the 2100 block of Amelia Avenue. Williams is 6′ 1″ tall and weighs about 180 lbs.
fox8live.com
Chewbacchus rolls on its traditional route; huge turnout of parade-goers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thousands of people turned out in the Marigny and the French Quarter to pay tribute to a parade honoring that big furry animal from Star Wars. The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus is back to full strength. Drew Barry from Shreveport heads up a parade that celebrates...
KTBS
WK Northwood Medical Plaza opens Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Willis-Knighton Health System opens its latest suburban health clinic in north Caddo Parish on Wednesday with the addition of WK Northwood Medical Plaza at 5621 North Market just north of Interstate 49 in Shreveport. The medical plaza is the latest in a new healthcare model by Willis-Knighton...
Shreveport Residents Have Another Spot to Get Coffee
Shreveport residents now have another option for coffee. Starbucks on East Kings is now open for business. Folks are already discovering that this new spot is up and going. Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You will be...
IDENTIFIED: woman’s body found by Shreveport Bayou
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has confirmed that a woman's body was found along an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou on Sunday has now been identified.
Comments / 0