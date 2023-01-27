Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Mayor makes committee appointments at meeting of Portola city hall
A regular meeting of the City of Portola City Council was held on Wednesday, January 25 and opened with the pledge of allegiance. Mayor Tom Cooley then gave the floor to public comment, with local Josh Hart speaking about a bear cub that had been hit by a speeding driver some months prior in city limits.
Plumas County News
Antelope Lake Road closed while culverts are replaced
Plumas National Forest Road 29N43, commonly known as Antelope Lake Road on the Mount Hough Ranger District is closed for construction. The gate at the western terminus of Plumas County Road 111 and Forest Road 29N43 is closed. The road closure extends eastward from the gate to the intersection with Forest Road 28N03 at Boulder Creek Dam near Antelope Lake.
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans continues assessment of two slides on Highway 70
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 2 says that Highway 70 remains closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap in Butte County and the Greenville Wye junction with Highway 89 in Plumas County due to continuing slide activity. The first slide, located east of the community of Belden in the...
Plumas County News
Quincy P.E.O. brightens the holidays for many
Chapter KH, Quincy of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) partnered with Plumas County Intervention and Resource Center this past Christmas season by bringing boxes filled with food to Chapter KH’s annual Christmas party on Dec. 22. Members were given a detailed list of non-perishable items for each box. Enough boxes were donated to completely fill a member’s SUV! Boxes were wrapped in Christmas paper and included a personal note to the recipients.
Plumas County News
Pile burning continues this week on the Plumas as weather permits
Last week, despite wet conditions at higher elevations, 47 acres of pile burning was successfully completed on the Plumas National Forest. Additional treatments are planned this week on the Feather River and Mount Hough ranger districts, conditions permitting. The 45 acres remaining on the Concow Rim Road project to prepare...
krcrtv.com
Wanted Shasta County man caught by Nevada County police
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Northstate man, currently on Shasta County's Most Wanted list for child molestation, has been caught in Nevada County. At around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Officer Kendrick with the Nevada City Police Department (NCPD) stopped a vehicle for an expired tag. Officer Kendrick says the driver gave him a fake name and was then immediately detained.
Lassen County News
Hot water valve accident injures three at High Desert State Prison
A civilian employee and two inmates at High Desert State Prison were injured yesterday when a valve on a hot water pump burst. According to a statement from HDSP, the incident occurred about 10:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 as the employee and two inmates were replacing a hot water pump for one of the facility dining halls.
Plumas County News
Healing as a community — through meditation
From average Joe to small town hero, Daniel Kearns became a household name during the Dixie Fire. With our community dispersed and information not only hard to find but difficult to trust, his daily social media updates kept us connected in real time, giving many citizens a sigh of relief knowing one of our own was looking out for us. Since the fire, Dan has been a staple in our community, and is now shifting gears to help Indian Valley in a new way.
KCRA.com
Two of California’s largest reservoirs hit their highest level since the summer of 2020
California’s water supply has hit a new milestone for the year in the wake of three weeks of wet weather. Water levels at two of the state’s largest reservoirs are now at their highest point in 2.5 years, Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said. (Video above: California's snowpack is...
nevadacountyfair.com
Crab, Shrimp and Pasta Feed March 4th
It’s back! The Fairgrounds Foundation’s Annual Fundraiser, March 4. Join the Foundation at its 11th annual fundraiser, an All-You-Can-Eat Crab, Shrimp, and Pasta Feed, on Saturday, March 4, in Ponderosa Hall at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 pm, and dinner service begins at 6 pm. Before dinner, appetizers will be served in the lounge, allowing patrons to participate in a raffle of marvelous gift baskets and special ticket packages to the 2023 Nevada County Fair and the Draft Horse Classic.
actionnewsnow.com
Early morning vehicle rollover in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle rollover crash early Monday morning. One pickup truck rolled over and crashed into the median on Skyway, just before Honey Run Road. There was one person in the vehicle, the driver. CHP got the first call at 6:23 a.m....
Tahoe deep freeze; Sierra braces for coldest temperatures in decade
TRUCKEE -- Across the Tahoe Basin, residents were bracing for the arrival Sunday night of some of the coldest temperatures in years as a deep freeze descends on Northern California.The National Weather Service predicted temperatures to plug to minus-9 at Truckee, minus-7 at South Lake Tahoe and minus-16 at Bridgeport overnight. And that's not taking into account the wind chills whipped up by 50 mph winds.It will be even colder at the ski resorts across the region that are over 7,000 feet."This afternoon will begin the temperature tumble, and the gusty northeast winds of 30-45 mph will create some unpleasant...
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Repeat drunk driver sentenced in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced to five years of formal probation supervision and alcohol monitoring after serving two months in jail. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen of Chico pleaded no contest to four separate DUI offenses and a misdemeanor offense of attempted criminal threats between September and November of 2022.
CHP: Person dies in head-on crash near Grass Valley
(KTXL) — One person died Monday evening in a car crash on Rough and Ready Highway, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened near Greenwood Road, just outside of Grass Valley, around 6 p.m. CHP said an 18-year-old driving a 2008 Infinity was going westbound on Rough and Ready Highway and crossed over into […]
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 99 reopens after three-car collision caused shutdown of the highway
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:30 P.M. UPDATE - Highway 99 is back open Wednesday evening after a three vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 99 and Highway 162 East shut down the highway. CAL FIRE Butte Unit tells Action News Now that Highway 99 reopened at approximately 5:02 p.m....
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s office warns of new scam
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of scams — many of which we are already familiar with, but now there appears to be a new one. Recently a community member reported being contacted by someone who said they were from the Sheriff’s Office and requested payment for an outstanding warrant. The Sheriff’s Office wants individuals to know that they would never call you to clear up an active warrant or request a payment of any kind.
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies after crash in Chico Monday evening
CHICO, Calif. 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Chico Monday evening. According to the Chico Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of E. 5th Avenue at the Highway 99 overpass. Authorities found the driver, the only person...
krcrtv.com
Two people arrested for robbing 17-year-old in Chico last weekend
CHICO, Calif. — Editor's Note: This article has been updated with corrected information from the Chico Police Department regarding the date of arrest for Mercedes Owsley, 26, both of Chico, Calif. Two 26-year-olds were arrested on Wednesday following an investigation into the robbery of a 17-year-old over the weekend.
Plumas County News
Quincy seventh-grade basketball team wins Diamond View Classic
The Quincy seventh-grade boys basketball team coached by Joni Moore and Aaron Lohn won the Diamond View Classic Tournament in Susanville on Jan. 28. They went into the tournament undefeated at 7-0 and lost game one against Johnstonville by 1 point. They then won three straight to win the tournament, beating Johnstonville in the championship game. Jace Moore was voted tournament MVP, and Hunter Shafer All Tourney. They are now 10-1 and headed to Janesville next weekend for another tournament.
Comments / 0