Read full article on original website
Related
Over the Monster
Red Sox Links: Should The Sox Try To Extend Triston Casas and Brayan Bello Already?
Triston Casas and Brayan Bello represent something the Sox haven’t had in a while: genuinely exciting first-year players. Given the market shifts we’ve seen in the sport, does it already make sense to lock them up long-term? (Alex Speier, Boston Globe) Frankly, though, the team has more present-day...
Over the Monster
Meet The New Guy: Richard Bleier
He’s Richard Bleier, dude who played for 10 different minor league baseball teams in 4 different organizations before he finally made the show as a 29-year-old rookie in 2016. The Red Sox just acquired him from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Matt Barnes and $5 million, designating Franklin German for assignment in the process.
Comments / 0