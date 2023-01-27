ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Over the Monster

Meet The New Guy: Richard Bleier

He’s Richard Bleier, dude who played for 10 different minor league baseball teams in 4 different organizations before he finally made the show as a 29-year-old rookie in 2016. The Red Sox just acquired him from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Matt Barnes and $5 million, designating Franklin German for assignment in the process.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy