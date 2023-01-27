Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WGME
Man seriously injured after crash in northern Maine
HOULTON -- A man was seriously injured after his truck went off the road and rolled over in Houlton, according to Maine State Police. The 88-year-old man was driving down I-95 in Houlton when he lost control of his pickup truck. His truck crossed both lanes of travel before going...
wagmtv.com
Remains of an Unidentified Man Found Following Water Street Fire
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - *** UPDATE *** 4:45 PM January 27,2023. A mans remains have been found at the scene of the Water Street Fire in Caribou according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. According to the Public Information Office, while several people in the building were able to...
Maine PUC votes to allow wind and utility project to move forward
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine utility regulators on Tuesday gave final approval to a wind power project that would provide enough electricity for 900,000 homes in New England along with construction of a new transmission corridor in northern Maine to get the electricity to the regional power grid. The unanimous...
WPFO
Maine ratepayers to pay $1B for Aroostook wind power line
(BDN) -- A state regulator on Tuesday said Maine ratepayers would foot the bill for 60 percent of a massive new Aroostook County wind power line that will link the region to the New England electric grid. The share for Maine ratepayers would be $1 billion, or $1 per month...
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
tourcounsel.com
Aroostook Centre Mall | Shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine
Aroostook Centre Mall is a shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine, USA. It opened on November 1, 1993. Shortly after its opening, the U.S. government announced the closing of nearby Loring Air Force Base, the region's largest employer. The mall contains a J. C. Penney, the only remaining anchor store....
This Presque Isle cafe serves up coffee and community
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — It all started as an idea. Volunteers and people who work for Framework Church in Presque Isle were trying to find a way to become more involved in the community and do more to help the town grow. "They were looking for just something that...
Can You Help the Maine State Police-Troop F Identify Subjects in Photos?
Troop F – UPDATE ** We have identified the two subjects in the photo, thank you for everyone's assistance. The Maine State Police Troop F is trying to identify the individuals in the photos related to an ongoing investigation in southern Aroostook County. Contact the Maine State Police if...
Final Results & Winners: Who Caught the Biggest Fish at the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby?
The results are in from the 18th annual Long Lake Ice fishing Derby. ( ). It was a great weekend of fishing with the opening ceremonies on Friday night, January 27 and the derby on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29, 2023. Prizes and $21,000 Purse. The prizes are...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0