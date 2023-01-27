ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caribou, ME

WGME

Man seriously injured after crash in northern Maine

HOULTON -- A man was seriously injured after his truck went off the road and rolled over in Houlton, according to Maine State Police. The 88-year-old man was driving down I-95 in Houlton when he lost control of his pickup truck. His truck crossed both lanes of travel before going...
HOULTON, ME
wagmtv.com

Remains of an Unidentified Man Found Following Water Street Fire

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - *** UPDATE *** 4:45 PM January 27,2023. A mans remains have been found at the scene of the Water Street Fire in Caribou according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. According to the Public Information Office, while several people in the building were able to...
CARIBOU, ME
WPFO

Maine ratepayers to pay $1B for Aroostook wind power line

(BDN) -- A state regulator on Tuesday said Maine ratepayers would foot the bill for 60 percent of a massive new Aroostook County wind power line that will link the region to the New England electric grid. The share for Maine ratepayers would be $1 billion, or $1 per month...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee

A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
MAINE STATE
tourcounsel.com

Aroostook Centre Mall | Shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine

Aroostook Centre Mall is a shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine, USA. It opened on November 1, 1993. Shortly after its opening, the U.S. government announced the closing of nearby Loring Air Force Base, the region's largest employer. The mall contains a J. C. Penney, the only remaining anchor store....
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
