Jury hears more on 'I did him bad' comment, Maggie's phone records on Murdaugh trial day 7
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Murdaugh murder trial will resume at 9:30 Tuesday with one major question on everyone's mind: Did Alex implicate his guilt in a police interview?. On Monday, the State played the jury a video recording of an interview the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
Coroner identifies man killed in triple shooting at Moncks Corner bar
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the man shot and killed at a bar in Moncks Corner Friday night. The coroner's office identified the victim as Ryan Joseph Bukoskey, 36, of Moncks Corner. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Bar...
Police searching for runaway teen from Summerville last seen on Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Summerville Police Department are attempting to track down a runaway teen last seen last week. According to a report, the mother of Katie Prince reported her missing after she didn't attend school on Friday. Katie was last seen at her home on Longleaf Drive earlier in the day.
SC State will host panel discussion about Tyre Nichols, law enforcement, and minorities
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — “Let's Talk about Tyre Nichols: Black Bodies and Institutional Violence”, a forum hosted by South Carolina State University's (SC State) Department of Social Sciences, will take place today, Jan. 31, from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. in the Nance Hall Auditorium. According to a...
Driver killed in ATV crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities in Berkeley County are investigating an ATV crash that left one person dead Friday night. First responders were dispatched to the area of Old Hagan Avenue in Huger at around 9 p.m. for reports of an ATV crash with injuries, according to the Cainhoy Fire Department. Rescue crews then learned that the wreck took place well into the woods off of Carson Hill Lane.
1 injured in shooting in parking lot of North Charleston-area Zaxby's
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Friday night. Deputies responded to the parking lot of Zaxby's, located at 6924 Rivers Ave., at around 9:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to the sheriff's office.
Tractor trailer flips over in ditch on Koester Road in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Drivers in Ladson may have needed to find an alternative route Monday morning after a dump truck tractor trailer flipped onto its side on Koester Road. ABC News 4's Trooper Bob was on scene shortly after 5:30 a.m. and reported that the truck was in the progress of being towed shortly after 6:30 a.m.
Home left badly damaged after Tuesday morning fire in Hanahan
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is back open after a structure fire Tuesday morning in the 5800 block of North Rhett Avenue. An official with the Hanahan Fire Department said that as of 5:50 a.m., the fire is out. Crews responded after dispatch received multiple 911 calls shortly before...
Tri-County Gun Violence Coordinating Council holds second forum
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Protecting the future is the goal of the Tri-County Gun Violence Coordinating Council as they work to find solutions to end gun violence in Charleston. "One killing and one shooting is one too many," said State Rep. Wendell Gilliard (D- Charleston). Gun violence is...
Public commenting period for Charleston County draft housing plan
CHARLESTON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization is now accepting public comments on the County's draft comprehensive housing plan. The Housing our Future plan is the County's first comprehensive plan for housing attainability. Months of research, analysis, and community conversations focused on capacity...
39 Rue de Jean's Executive Chef named South Carolina Chef Ambassador
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — 39 Rue de Jean's Executive Chef Marcus Shell has been awarded South Carolina Chef Ambassador 2023. The South Carolina Chef Ambassador program was established in 2015 to recognize chefs who best represent the state's culinary culture. Chef Marcus started began his culinary expedition in his...
Lottery ticket sold on Daniel Island nets Lowcountry couple $500K
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A husband and wife got quite the return on investment after spending $10 on a lottery ticket at a Daniel Island gas station. The couple traded one Alexander Hamilton and got back roughly 5,000 Benjamin Franklins. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning...
Runners can customize race bib for Cooper River Bridge Run
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Cooper River Bridge Run announced runners could customize their race bibs. "To ensure your "NAME" is printed on your bib, you must register by midnight- this Wednesday, February 1st," CRBR's Instagram post read. The 10k race is on April 1st.
Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
Charleston County non-profits among recipients of Dominion Energy grants
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded environmental stewardship grants to five non-profit organizations in Charleston County. According to a Jan. 31 press release, Dominion Energy awarded over $236,000 environmental stewardship grants to 15 organizations across South Carolina for environmental programs / projects. More...
College of Charleston sophomore heads up successful local honey business
HOLY CITY SINNER — College of Charleston sophomore William Helfgott has turned a beehive he won through his 4H program when he was just 8 years old into a thriving business called River Bluff Honey. In the summer of 2017, at the age of 15 , Helfgott set out...
Steve Madden permanently closes lower King Street location
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Steve Madden on King Street has closed its doors. The famous shoe and accessories store was located on lower King Street. ABC News 4 spoke with some of the workers inside the store who said they're no longer renting the space. We have reached out to Steve Madden, asking for the reason for the closure and if another location will be opened.
Breeze Airways 'get off the couch' with 17 destinations on sale
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Since the pandemic, studies revealed Americans are spending more time on the couch, and Breeze Airways has announced Charleston sale fares from $29 to help reverse that trend. According to SWNS Digital, 7 in 10 Americans agreed their couch became their best friend during the...
CCSD implements 'Beanstack' to grow struggling reading levels across district
Reading levels continue to be a concern at Charleston County School District (CCSD). Roughly half of students K-8 are reading below grade level, according to the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDOE). In response, the district is taking a new approach to spark student’s love for reading. ‘Beanstack’ is...
