Mount Airy, NC

NC woman found safe after vanishing for 1 week, police say

By Rodney Overton
CBS 17
 4 days ago

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina woman who was missing for a week was found safe earlier this week, police said.

Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, vanished on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.

Hawks was spotted after she ran out of gas in her car, police said.

The car was later found with her belongings inside and the keys in the ignition, according to her husband of 24 years, Mickey Hawks.

Police brought in a K-9 team to search around where Hawks’ car was found. Mickey Hawks also said he along with her sister, brothers and uncle conducted searches since the day she vanished.

Hawks told CBS 17 that his wife was found Wednesday. Police said that she had been reunited with her family, but no other details were released.

CBS 17

