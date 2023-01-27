ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire, MA

Dangerously Cold Temps are Coming to Massachusetts, Break Out the Dry Gas

In the grand scheme of things, Massachusetts has had a pretty mild winter so far. Sure, we have had a couple of snowstorms here and there but it's been few and far between and below average for this time of year. On the temperature front, Massachusetts has been pretty decent as we haven't really experienced bitterly cold temperatures...yet. I say "yet" because that is about to change very soon.
Arctic blast to bring bitter cold, brutal wind chills to Massachusetts

BOSTON — All of Massachusetts will experience dangerously cold conditions when an arctic air mass makes its way to New England at the end of the week. The incoming arctic blast will be an outlier in what has been a historically warm winter thus far. High temperatures will be around average Wednesday and Thursday before things take a dramatic turn after Groundhog Day.
Popular Local Berkshires Eatery is Passing On Its Ownership

A popular local eatery in the Berkshires is going to be changing ownership for the first time in nearly 50 years. This particular local Pittsfield spot has seen the local community grow up around it throughout the 48 years of ownership under Joanne Longton. Joanne recently took to social media to announce that Joanne's Elm Street Luncheonette in Pittsfield will now be passed on to new owners.
Want to spot a bald eagle in Massachusetts? Here is how

Westborough, MA – Many people are surprised to find out that winter is a prime time for birding. There are opportunities for beginner and experienced birders to spot our year-round resident birds as well as the seasonal “snowbirds” that visit Massachusetts for the winter months. Some veteran birders make an annual trek to the Massachusetts coast in winter catch a glimpse of seabirds and sea ducks. Other, more casual birders are content with the sight of back-capped chickadees, downy woodpeckers, or white-breasted nuthatches as they walk or ski along. One iconic bird—the bald eagle—is becoming easier for winter birders to spot.
LOOK: The Most Expensive Airbnb in Massachusetts Has All the Luxury

As the winter months continue, the New England region is about to be overcome with colder temps in the forecast. That being said, we're starting to look forward to our getaway spots during the warmer months to follow. Massachusetts happens to have a getaway spot at an Airbnb that looks like the most luxurious place you could ask for. That Airbnb also happens to be the most expensive throughout the entire state.
Here’s How Many Massachusetts Residents Rely On Home Heating Oil

Bitter cold weather is in the forecast for Massachusetts this weekend and the subject of energy usage came up on "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Tuesday. Friday night's low temperature is forecasted to be around 10 below zero with windy conditions to boot. February is essentially here and although we've had a rather mild winter, this cold snap is not supposed to last more than two days.
Some Info On Massachusetts Houses Featuring 2 Front Doors

Massachusetts homeowners: this may sound strange, but throughout The Bay State, single family residential dwellings have not one but TWO front doors as this feature is quite common in many American homes that were built in the 18th and 19th centuries! Here’s why:. The ultimate scenario proves that two...
Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Chefs Weigh in on the Heated Debate

The debate over gas vs. electric stoves has been heating up lately. Last year, Massachusetts passed a climate provision allowing 10 municipalities to restrict or ban fossil fuels in new developments. And this month, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission calling gas stoves a "hidden hazard" — some evidence links them to increased rates of asthma — prompted outcry that the federal government is going to take them all away.
Massachusetts Lost Amusement Parks

When I heard the news of the closing of Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, I became nostalgic. I began to think about the Massachusetts lost amusement parks we grew up with. Nantasket Beach. Growing up in Wista, that’s Worcester for those who are not from here, we were a...
New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast

A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
Is It Illegal to Have Colored Headlights in Massachusetts?

For those that know me, (or hate me LOL) I have LED headlights on my 2004 Toyota Highlander. Of course, they didn't come stock due to the age of the vehicle. I ordered the bulbs on Amazon for about less than $80 altogether. Now since I was only looking to see better at night and not really show off my vehicle, I stuck to bright white lights. Since it's the common color for headlights anywhere. And yes, I've had people flash at me thinking it was my high beams. I'm sorry if did happen to blind you one night. LOL.
