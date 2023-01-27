ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Georgetown Street 3 shootings in 1 week

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — A chain of gun violence all happening within one week. Crime scene tape and bullet holes in houses all right next door to each other. It's the scene on Meadow Street after three separate shootings happened on January 24th, 26th and 30th. The first, on...
GEORGETOWN, SC
Deputies searching for missing teen from Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office are searching for a 16-year-old runaway last seen on Tuesday. Officials say Aaron Martin Andrew Nelson was seen early in the day wearing a gray Champion shirt and blue jeans. His family lives on Russell Drive. According...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Police searching for runaway teen from Summerville last seen on Friday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Summerville Police Department are attempting to track down a runaway teen last seen last week. According to a report, the mother of Katie Prince reported her missing after she didn't attend school on Friday. Katie was last seen at her home on Longleaf Drive earlier in the day.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Driver killed in ATV crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities in Berkeley County are investigating an ATV crash that left one person dead Friday night. First responders were dispatched to the area of Old Hagan Avenue in Huger at around 9 p.m. for reports of an ATV crash with injuries, according to the Cainhoy Fire Department. Rescue crews then learned that the wreck took place well into the woods off of Carson Hill Lane.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
1 injured in shooting at home in Hollywood

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Monday. Officials say the shooting happened at around 1 p.m. in the 6800 block of Highway 162 in Hollywood. A male victim was shot at a home and transported to an area hospital with injuries not expected to be life threatening.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Public commenting period for Charleston County draft housing plan

CHARLESTON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization is now accepting public comments on the County's draft comprehensive housing plan. The Housing our Future plan is the County's first comprehensive plan for housing attainability. Months of research, analysis, and community conversations focused on capacity...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Home left badly damaged after Tuesday morning fire in Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is back open after a structure fire Tuesday morning in the 5800 block of North Rhett Avenue. An official with the Hanahan Fire Department said that as of 5:50 a.m., the fire is out. Crews responded after dispatch received multiple 911 calls shortly before...
HANAHAN, SC
Lottery ticket sold on Daniel Island nets Lowcountry couple $500K

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A husband and wife got quite the return on investment after spending $10 on a lottery ticket at a Daniel Island gas station. The couple traded one Alexander Hamilton and got back roughly 5,000 Benjamin Franklins. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston County non-profits among recipients of Dominion Energy grants

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded environmental stewardship grants to five non-profit organizations in Charleston County. According to a Jan. 31 press release, Dominion Energy awarded over $236,000 environmental stewardship grants to 15 organizations across South Carolina for environmental programs / projects. More...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
101-year-old Myrtle Beach woman publishing new book

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — At 101 years old, Louise David has multiple books published including a seven-book series called “She Heard a Whippoorwill” which follows characters Eliza and Luke and their life during the Civil War. “These characters that I deal with, they’re as real to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Runners can customize race bib for Cooper River Bridge Run

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Cooper River Bridge Run announced runners could customize their race bibs. "To ensure your "NAME" is printed on your bib, you must register by midnight- this Wednesday, February 1st," CRBR's Instagram post read. The 10k race is on April 1st.
CHARLESTON, SC

