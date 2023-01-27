Read full article on original website
65 violent crimes happened on Meadow Street in Georgetown Co. in 1 year; sheriff responds
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — In just five days, two different shootings have taken place on Meadow Street in Georgetown County. Deputies say someone shot into a home Monday night with people inside just after 11 p.m. Witnesses say they saw a man wearing a hoodie running from the...
Homes on Georgetown Co. road hit by bullets twice in 5 days, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Georgetown deputies are investigating a shooting; they said someone shot into a home on Meadow Street Monday night while people were inside. Deputies were dispatched shortly after 11 p.m. No one was hurt. A witness told deputies a man wearing a hoodie was seen...
Georgetown Street 3 shootings in 1 week
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — A chain of gun violence all happening within one week. Crime scene tape and bullet holes in houses all right next door to each other. It's the scene on Meadow Street after three separate shootings happened on January 24th, 26th and 30th. The first, on...
Deputies searching for missing teen from Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office are searching for a 16-year-old runaway last seen on Tuesday. Officials say Aaron Martin Andrew Nelson was seen early in the day wearing a gray Champion shirt and blue jeans. His family lives on Russell Drive. According...
Police searching for runaway teen from Summerville last seen on Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Summerville Police Department are attempting to track down a runaway teen last seen last week. According to a report, the mother of Katie Prince reported her missing after she didn't attend school on Friday. Katie was last seen at her home on Longleaf Drive earlier in the day.
Coroner identifies man killed in triple shooting at Moncks Corner bar
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the man shot and killed at a bar in Moncks Corner Friday night. The coroner's office identified the victim as Ryan Joseph Bukoskey, 36, of Moncks Corner. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Bar...
Suspect in custody in connection to deadly Andrews shooting and Kingstree double-shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting in Andrews and a double shooting in Kingstree. Lorenzo Cooper, 36, was taken into custody Sunday, according to Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office. He's been charged by Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office with two counts...
Driver killed in ATV crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities in Berkeley County are investigating an ATV crash that left one person dead Friday night. First responders were dispatched to the area of Old Hagan Avenue in Huger at around 9 p.m. for reports of an ATV crash with injuries, according to the Cainhoy Fire Department. Rescue crews then learned that the wreck took place well into the woods off of Carson Hill Lane.
1 injured in shooting at home in Hollywood
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Monday. Officials say the shooting happened at around 1 p.m. in the 6800 block of Highway 162 in Hollywood. A male victim was shot at a home and transported to an area hospital with injuries not expected to be life threatening.
Disorderly tenant call led to officer-involved shooting at Surfside Beach-area hotel: SLED
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — New details have been released after a barricaded subject incident in the Surfside Beach area turned deadly. According to the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Horry County Police Dept. responded to the Roadside Inn on Highway 17 Business around 9 p.m. Sunday for a call regarding a disorderly tenant.
Public commenting period for Charleston County draft housing plan
CHARLESTON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization is now accepting public comments on the County's draft comprehensive housing plan. The Housing our Future plan is the County's first comprehensive plan for housing attainability. Months of research, analysis, and community conversations focused on capacity...
Home left badly damaged after Tuesday morning fire in Hanahan
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is back open after a structure fire Tuesday morning in the 5800 block of North Rhett Avenue. An official with the Hanahan Fire Department said that as of 5:50 a.m., the fire is out. Crews responded after dispatch received multiple 911 calls shortly before...
Personal belongings of missing duck hunter found near Ocean Isle Beach
(WPDE) — Personal items belongings, including a wallet and waders, belonging to 23-year-old missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle were found on Tuesday off the coast of Ocean Isle Beach, according to a Facebook post from Doyle's wife. Lakelyn Doyle posted to Facebook around 6:30 p.m. saying, "Tyler's items have...
Lottery ticket sold on Daniel Island nets Lowcountry couple $500K
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A husband and wife got quite the return on investment after spending $10 on a lottery ticket at a Daniel Island gas station. The couple traded one Alexander Hamilton and got back roughly 5,000 Benjamin Franklins. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning...
Charleston County non-profits among recipients of Dominion Energy grants
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded environmental stewardship grants to five non-profit organizations in Charleston County. According to a Jan. 31 press release, Dominion Energy awarded over $236,000 environmental stewardship grants to 15 organizations across South Carolina for environmental programs / projects. More...
101-year-old Myrtle Beach woman publishing new book
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — At 101 years old, Louise David has multiple books published including a seven-book series called “She Heard a Whippoorwill” which follows characters Eliza and Luke and their life during the Civil War. “These characters that I deal with, they’re as real to...
Road closure scheduled on Feb. 12 for H-98 between Roundhouse Ln and Recreation Rd
HUGER, S.C. (WCIV) — Highway 98 between Roundhouse Lane and Recreation Road will be closed on Feb. 12 beginning at 6 a.m. The road closure was announced in a press release from BC Cannon Traffic Safety on Feb. 12. According to the press release, motorists will have to follow...
College of Charleston sophomore heads up successful local honey business
HOLY CITY SINNER — College of Charleston sophomore William Helfgott has turned a beehive he won through his 4H program when he was just 8 years old into a thriving business called River Bluff Honey. In the summer of 2017, at the age of 15 , Helfgott set out...
Runners can customize race bib for Cooper River Bridge Run
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Cooper River Bridge Run announced runners could customize their race bibs. "To ensure your "NAME" is printed on your bib, you must register by midnight- this Wednesday, February 1st," CRBR's Instagram post read. The 10k race is on April 1st.
