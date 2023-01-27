Read full article on original website
Scotty Reed
4d ago
why not take care of ashevilles high crime rate if u can put extra people down town why can't u put extra people in pva hill crest Livingston liewalker Klondike kennelworth all of these places have shootings atleast twice a month maybe not at the same time but one or two places out of that few is no good
Lori Whitaker
4d ago
You don't know the truth except this guy was murdered. Camera footage of an obviously incorrectly handled situation. Don't speculate, trash, or judge this young man. No one knows anything about him except he was murdered. So keep your negative comments to yourself. Those cops could have terrible records or investigations against them. Who knows. To judge blindly is an ignorant reaction.
FOX Carolina
Felon wanted for kidnapping arrested in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a felon with a warrant for kidnapping was arrested on Monday. Police said 29-year-old Jayleen Marquse Boston was taken into custody in the Montford Avenue area around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30. During the arrest, police said a glock 43X...
NC woman facing up to 20 years for fentanyl distribution
A North Carolina woman pleaded guilty on Monday morning to distributing a substance that contained fentanyl.
FOX Carolina
Suspects face new charges for Haywood Co. woman recently found dead
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects are facing new charges for the death of 49-year-old Julia Holland, who was found dead in the Newfound Community of Canton, NC. Deputies announced on January 3 that 26-year-old Noah Bolden and 57-year-old Jeanie...
WLOS.com
Man accused of possessing 'trafficking amount of Oxycodone pills' arrested, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man in Asheville is facing numerous charges after being accused of trafficking drugs. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers worked with local and state partners to arrest Jayleen Marquse Boston, who had been wanted for several charges. Police say Boston was taken into custody in the area of Montford Avenue around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30. In a news release, APD says they seized a "a trafficking amount of Oxycodone pills" during the arrest.
WLOS.com
Waynesville Police Department adds 2 Harleys, sees them as foundation for motorcycle unit
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Waynesville Police Department plans to beef up patrols with recent purchases. It recently purchased two motorcycles from the Hendersonville Police Department that were no longer being used. The town of Waynesville bought two Harley-Davidsons for $4,000 from the Hendersonville Police Department. Waynesville Police Chief...
WYFF4.com
Mother, grandfather charged after 2 children left alone die in NC house fire, authorities say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and grandfather of two childrenwho died in a North Carolina house fire have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse, according to Lieutenant Detective J.R. Upton with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. A citizen driving by the home on Bostic Sunshine Highway...
FOX Carolina
Mother, grandfather indicted in house fire killing 2 young children
BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday a grand jury indicted the mother and grandfather of two young children who died in a house fire in Rutherford County. Investigators said 2-year-old Nasir Littlejohn and 3-year-old Niya Littlejohn were home alone on Bostic Sunshine Highway on Jan. 13 when a fire started in the living room.
FOX Carolina
Woman accused of starving animal to death; dozens of dogs rescued
LEICESTER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said more than two dozen dogs were rescued from a home in Leicester after a search warrant was executed on Tuesday. Deputies said they found animals at a home on Tall Tree Lane suffering from neglect. The American Society...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Grand Jury has indicted two people in connection with the death of a Haywood County Uber driver. The body of Julia Holland was found in the “early morning hours of the new year” according to Haywood County Sheriff Bill Wilke. On Monday, Jan. 30, the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced that a county grandy jury had returned indictments on Noah Journey McKinnley Bolden for first-degree murder and on Jeanie Bolden for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
wnctimes.com
2 Suspects in Recent Break-ins Arrested in Macon County
Watauga Road in Macon County early on January 30, 2023. The people were suspects in a recent break-in as well as wanted on numerous felony offenses. When the North Carolina Probation Department and the Macon County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, a female met them at the door and confirmed the suspects were present inside the house. There were numerous unsuccessful attempts to speak with the 2 suspects verbally. The Macon County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit was also there, and it was decided that a K9 would be used to capture the suspects who were evading detection given the nature of the offenses. When the suspects refused to comply, K9 Jax's handler Cpl. Stamey warned them that a K9 would be unleashed into the house for apprehension purposes. K9 Jax was then brought up to the front door. Both people were quickly apprehended after they peacefully left the house.
abcnews4.com
SLED charges two New York men with fraudulently selling vehicles
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men from New York are accused of selling vehicles with fraudulent titles and VIN numbers in Spartanburg. According to a Jan. 31 press release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Guillermo Fanjul, 33, and Ronald Maxi Arias Santos, 27, are charged with two counts each of obtaining money under false pretenses, value $10,000 or more, for the sale of vehicles.
FOX Carolina
Woman snuck fentanyl into jail, gave it to inmates who overdosed
SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl to inmates who then overdosed at the Jackson County Detention Center. Investigators said when 28-year-old Megan Tate was taken into custody in April 2021, she concealed fentanyl in a body cavity. She was booked into jail for suspected distribution of fentanyl at the time.
WYFF4.com
Protestors gather in Asheville following release of Memphis police body-cam footage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — People made their way to Pack Square in Downtown Asheville to voice their frustrations about the incident that took Tyre Nichols's life and in their eyes every voice matters. "This is a daily occurrence with people dying by police terror, by police violence, and killer police....
NC man charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
The Forest City Police Department said that responded to a person making suicidal threats on Saturday.
FOX Carolina
Police respond to detonation in Forest City
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
Multiple people found dead at Upstate home
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the discovery of multiple victims at a home on Worth St. in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Murdaugh trial: Prosecutors imply Murdaugh picked up wife's phone, called it after she died
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh's defense team on Tuesday continued to attack the integrity of SLED's investigation into the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. Murdaugh is accused of killing them at the family's hunting estate in June 2021. "Have you ever found the murder weapons, to your knowledge?"...
FOX Carolina
McDowell Co. Officials: Suspect now in custody following armed robbery
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is now in custody after an armed robbery. According to police, 36-year-old Walter Raleigh Williamson robbed a BP gas station on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Spartanburg County. Police said the robbery happened on I-26 and Asheville...
WYFF4.com
Deputies searching for missing Upstate 12-year-old
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old. According to a Facebook post, Hailey Mechelle Taylor left her home, on Cardinal Drive, at around 5:30 Sunday afternoon. Deputies said she was last seen wearing olive green jogger pants, a light blue long-sleeve...
4 found dead in Greenville Co. home from carbon monoxide poisoning
The Greenville County Coroner's Office said that four men have died due to Carbon Monoxide poisoning at a home in Greenville County.
