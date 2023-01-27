Watauga Road in Macon County early on January 30, 2023. The people were suspects in a recent break-in as well as wanted on numerous felony offenses. When the North Carolina Probation Department and the Macon County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, a female met them at the door and confirmed the suspects were present inside the house. There were numerous unsuccessful attempts to speak with the 2 suspects verbally. The Macon County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit was also there, and it was decided that a K9 would be used to capture the suspects who were evading detection given the nature of the offenses. When the suspects refused to comply, K9 Jax's handler Cpl. Stamey warned them that a K9 would be unleashed into the house for apprehension purposes. K9 Jax was then brought up to the front door. Both people were quickly apprehended after they peacefully left the house.

MACON COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO