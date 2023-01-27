Read full article on original website
Florida Wildlife Refuge Mentioned on List of Wonders With Fewer Crowds that Should Be a National Park
America's national parks have become wildly popular, with more than 300 million visitors estimated in 2022. The upside to that kind of traffic is that countless numbers of Americans get to enjoy the wonderful natural attributes of America. The downside is that some parks must put caps on visitors because the parks become too crowded to accommodate everyone who wants to visit on any given day.
fox35orlando.com
Where people moved in 2022: Florida showed gains, California showed declines
How high interest rates are impacting the housing market. As U.S. home prices continue to rise and remote work remained in place for many Americans, a new real estate analysis shows where people moved most in 2022. The data, gathered by the National Association of Realtors (NAR), used the United...
fox35orlando.com
SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch rocket carrying Starlink satellites from Florida
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is preparing to launch another batch of Starlink satellites to space from Florida. The space agency is targeting Thursday, Feb. 2, at 2:43 a.m. ET to launch 53 satellites to low-Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Should the...
fox35orlando.com
New proposal would extend I-4 Express lanes near Walt Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Osceola County on Monday to announce a $7 billion proposal to speed the completion of 20 highway projects across the state. The governor said the Moving Florida Forward plan would have taken up to 20 years to complete, but now with additional funding for the projects, he believes they will be finished in just four years.
Florida pension-fund managers focus on getting that money — even from firms that care about climate crisis and child labor
Patronis, DeSantis want to bar investments in companies with environmental, social and governance standards
‘Hell no:’ Florida bill banning left-lane cruising sparks mixed reactions
Florida’s highway drivers might see an end to left-lane cruisers if a bill filed in the State Capitol Becomes law, but the bill is sparking some mixed reactions.
fox35orlando.com
California tourist fined after driving rental car across historic Italian bridge
FLORENCE, Italy - An American tourist traveling through the streets of Florence, Italy, was fined this past week after taking a wrong turn through Ponte Vecchio, a famous, historic bridge. According to a statement from the City of Florence press office, the unnamed 34-year-old man from California entered the historic...
WATCH: ‘Nuclear’ Crocodiles Revealed by Mutual of Omaha are as Wild as They Sound (EXCLUSIVE)
“It’s a rather unique story,” Peter Gros, host of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, laughs as we discuss the latest episode of the series. That’s right: Wild Kingdom is back, and Peter Gros brings his decades-worth of expertise across America to reveal some of the most incredible conservation on the planet today.
Amid tragedies in California, FL lawmakers want to add Asian American history instruction into law
Quality Journalism for Critical Times As the nation grapples with a string of deadly attacks on Asian American communities in California, a handful of bipartisan lawmakers want to require Florida’s K-12 students to learn about the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in school. Legislation requiring such instruction has been pushed by a group called Make Us Visible, an […] The post Amid tragedies in California, FL lawmakers want to add Asian American history instruction into law appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Wilton Simpson Announces $2.6 Million for Landowners for Protecting Florida Land Program
Last week, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service announced that $2.6 million is now available to landowners through the Sequestering Carbon and Protecting Florida Land Program. The program offers landowners incentive payments to help increase the acreage of healthy forests in Florida. “We are proud...
Bay News 9
How Floridians can view the green comet
Statewide — The celestial visitor, the famed green comet, is set to make an appearance and a local astronomer has some advice on how to view it. A local astronomer shares some tips on how to view the green comet. Comets, asteroids and meteors: What's the difference? See below.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the 8 Official State Animals of Florida
People are drawn to Florida for different reasons. You’re likely to get varying answers, depending on who you ask. This reflects the beautiful diversity found in America’s third most populated state. Florida is situated in the Southeastern part of the country. The Gulf of Mexico borders Florida on...
WCJB
USDA allocates $39 million for Central Florida electric company
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - $39 million is coming to a north central Florida power provider to improve the region’s electric grid. The money for Central Florida Electric Cooperative also is designed to make the grid more secure. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that five utilities in Florida are...
DeSantis Revokes Licenses From Businesses That Fail To Use Flawed E-Verify System
Under orders from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is cracking down on some Floridians' economic opportunities. Leigh McGowan, the department's press secretary, confirmed to Reason on Monday that the state was revoking licenses from two Florida-based businesses that had failed to comply with a law mandating the use of the federal E-Verify system to check the immigration status of all workers hired after January 1, 2021.
back2stonewall.com
Ron DeSantis Accuses DirecTV of ‘Intellectual Discrimination’ for Dropping Newsmax
Florida Governor and Anti-Christ. Ron DeSatan DeSantis argued on Tuesday that DirecTV was guilty of “intellectual discrimination” because it dropped Newsmax, a conservative propaganda “news” station. DeSantis was asked if DirecTV should be investigated at the state level over the cancellation after accusing Direct TV of...
pensacolavoice.com
What Is the Current Legal Situation for Gambling in Florida?
In Florida, various forms of gambling have been legal since 1931. However, the scope is limited because the state has not legalized some gambling activities, such as online betting. The state also regulates the wagering amount and where casinos should be located. This article covers the legality of different forms of gambling in Florida.
ormondbeachobserver.com
House eyes changes in construction lawsuits
Florida House members Thursday began moving forward with a proposal that could shorten the time for residents to file lawsuits about construction defects in their homes. Supporters said the bill could help reduce costly litigation and insurance costs for contractors. Rep. John Snyder, a Stuart Republican who is sponsoring the...
Florida AG Moody Joins Other Republicans In Seeking Crackdown On Contraband Cell Phones
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody joins a slew of red state prosecutors in asking Congress to squelch outlaws from having outlaw cellphones while behind bars. As reported by Florida Daily on Monday, the Sunshine State’s Republican AG advocates that Congress allow states the authority to
fox35orlando.com
'Welcome to Florida' billboard stirs controversy with image of dead manatee
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A few new billboards along Interstate 95 in Florida's Brevard County may have you doing a double-take. The signs read "Welcome to Florida. Home to bears. Toxic water. Dead manatees." Bear Warriors United is the group behind the billboards. The wildlife and environmental non-profit organization whose...
niceville.com
Florida man pleads guilty to role in buying, selling Medicare beneficiary ID numbers
FLORIDA – A South Florida man has pled guilty to his role in a scheme that involved the buying and selling of millions of Medicare beneficiary identification numbers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Charles William McElwee, 36, pled guilty in...
