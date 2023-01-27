ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

L. Cane

Florida Wildlife Refuge Mentioned on List of Wonders With Fewer Crowds that Should Be a National Park

America's national parks have become wildly popular, with more than 300 million visitors estimated in 2022. The upside to that kind of traffic is that countless numbers of Americans get to enjoy the wonderful natural attributes of America. The downside is that some parks must put caps on visitors because the parks become too crowded to accommodate everyone who wants to visit on any given day.
fox35orlando.com

New proposal would extend I-4 Express lanes near Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Osceola County on Monday to announce a $7 billion proposal to speed the completion of 20 highway projects across the state. The governor said the Moving Florida Forward plan would have taken up to 20 years to complete, but now with additional funding for the projects, he believes they will be finished in just four years.
Florida Phoenix

Amid tragedies in California, FL lawmakers want to add Asian American history instruction into law

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As the nation grapples with a string of deadly attacks on Asian American communities in California, a handful of bipartisan  lawmakers want to require Florida’s K-12 students to learn about the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in school. Legislation requiring such instruction has been pushed by a group called Make Us Visible, an […] The post Amid tragedies in California, FL lawmakers want to add Asian American history instruction into law appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Bay News 9

How Floridians can view the green comet

Statewide — The celestial visitor, the famed green comet, is set to make an appearance and a local astronomer has some advice on how to view it. A local astronomer shares some tips on how to view the green comet. Comets, asteroids and meteors: What's the difference? See below.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the 8 Official State Animals of Florida

People are drawn to Florida for different reasons. You’re likely to get varying answers, depending on who you ask. This reflects the beautiful diversity found in America’s third most populated state. Florida is situated in the Southeastern part of the country. The Gulf of Mexico borders Florida on...
WCJB

USDA allocates $39 million for Central Florida electric company

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - $39 million is coming to a north central Florida power provider to improve the region’s electric grid. The money for Central Florida Electric Cooperative also is designed to make the grid more secure. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that five utilities in Florida are...
Reason.com

DeSantis Revokes Licenses From Businesses That Fail To Use Flawed E-Verify System

Under orders from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is cracking down on some Floridians' economic opportunities. Leigh McGowan, the department's press secretary, confirmed to Reason on Monday that the state was revoking licenses from two Florida-based businesses that had failed to comply with a law mandating the use of the federal E-Verify system to check the immigration status of all workers hired after January 1, 2021.
pensacolavoice.com

What Is the Current Legal Situation for Gambling in Florida?

In Florida, various forms of gambling have been legal since 1931. However, the scope is limited because the state has not legalized some gambling activities, such as online betting. The state also regulates the wagering amount and where casinos should be located. This article covers the legality of different forms of gambling in Florida.
ormondbeachobserver.com

House eyes changes in construction lawsuits

Florida House members Thursday began moving forward with a proposal that could shorten the time for residents to file lawsuits about construction defects in their homes. Supporters said the bill could help reduce costly litigation and insurance costs for contractors. Rep. John Snyder, a Stuart Republican who is sponsoring the...
