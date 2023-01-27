The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara honored 23 student artists during a presentation and reception at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art on Thursday, January 26. Chosen as winners of the Foundation’s 2023 Art Scholarship Competition, the students addressed family members and supporters in the museum’s Mary Craig Auditorium. Each will receive a scholarship, and their selected art submissions will be exhibited in the museum’s Family Resource Center through February 12.

