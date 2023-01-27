Read full article on original website
Kaylee Nizza
3d ago
She needs to leave kids the hell alone. Yes, it’s a she and choreograph cheerleader if at Westmoore and at a small college. I don’t know her name. Justice needs to be served. 😡
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
okcfox.com
MPS coach released from job after alleged inappropriate contact with student
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — Moore Public Schools says they have released an athletic coach from their duties after learning of inappropriate contact between the coach and a student. The district says they recently learned of an allegation regarding inappropriate communication between the coach and a student that occurred in...
KFOR
Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months
Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months. Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations …. Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months. Cherokee Nation helping bring Native stories to the …. Cherokee Nation helping bring Native stories to the big screen. Brother doesn’t believe brother’s death in...
‘Never’: Man disputes brother’s death at Oklahoma County jail
The first jail death of the year brings new scrutiny to the dangers of short stints at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
okcfox.com
Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
KOCO
Parents in Norman working to get children home from school safely
NORMAN, Okla. — Parents in Norman are working on getting children home from school safely while battling sleet-filled streets. Across the metro, schools have been in session, with the messy roads making pickup difficult for parents. While the main roads are mainly wet, streets in the neighborhoods are snow and sleet packed, making it harder for buses and parents to get out and pick up their children from school.
KOCO
Oklahoma County Detention Center announces first inmate death of 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 26-year-old Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate has died, marking the jail's first death of 2023. Shortly after midnight Monday, authorities said in a news release that staff found inmate Isiah Mitchell attempting suicide in his jail. The news release states that a detention officer called for medical staff and started lifesaving measures.
YAHOO!
26-year-old is Oklahoma County jail's first inmate death of 2023
Isiah Mitchell ended up in the Oklahoma County jail Friday afternoon after an Oklahoma City police officer spotted him riding a bicycle the wrong way on a street. The jail's interim administrator told jail trustees Monday that the detainee was pronounced deceased at a hospital at 1:21 a.m. Mitchell, 26,...
KOCO
Armed carjacking that started in OKC left victim shaken up, multiple people arrested
OKLAHOMA CITY — An armed carjacking that started in Oklahoma City left a victim shaken up and multiple people behind bars. Exclusive video shows police chasing the suspects who crashed nearly 12 miles away in Norman after being pursued by police on icy roads, twice. A man was robbed at gunpoint outside his home near 59th Street and McKinley Avenue.
News On 6
Crime Stoppers Tip Reveals Wanted NE OKC Murder Suspect's Location
A wanted murder suspect's run from the law ended on Monday thanks to help from a Crime Stoppers tip, according to Oklahoma City police officials. Investigators and the U.S. Marshals Service tracked down 42-year-old Mark Stewart in northwest Oklahoma City. The victim, Lhazmon McClain, 36, posted a video on Facebook...
News On 6
‘Justice For Ronnie’: Video Of Inmate Death Released Four Years Later
A lawsuit forces the release of a disturbing video taken the night a Pottawatomie County inmate lost consciousness while restrained by jailers. Ronnie Given’s death was ruled a homicide, according to the Medical Examiner. He was suffering mental instability when jailers restrained him, causing his organs to shut down. But despite those findings, charges were never filed. Given's friends and family want to know why.
oklahomawatch.org
Previously Withheld Video Shows Man’s Fatal Struggle With Pottawattamie County Jailers
Family members have been seeking answers about what happened to Ronald Gene Given in the Pottawatomie County jail since his 2019 death, which a medical examiner ruled a homicide. Newly released video shows county detention officers twice slamming Givens — arrested days earlier in the midst of a mental health...
Police: Family argument leads to deadly shooting in SW Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a deadly shooting.
Man arrested for deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say one man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
readfrontier.org
Video shows an Oklahoma man’s fatal struggle with jailers
Newly released video shows detention officers at the Pottawatomie County jail tackling and pinning down a man in the throes of a mental health crisis who later died. The Frontier sued jail officials in 2021 after they denied access to video and other records pertaining to the 2019 death of Ronald Gene Given after a struggle with Pottawatomie County detention officers.
KOCO
Man arrested after shooting, killing 20-year-old stepson in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man shot and killed his 20-year-old stepson during an argument over the weekend in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police. Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Southwest 25th Street, which is just off Western Avenue. Authorities said in a news release that officers learned that an argument broke out between family members, and shots were fired.
News On 6
Community Forum Held In Oklahoma City In Response To Memphis Police Videos
Disturbing video showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police sparked a national conversation. A community forum at Oklahoma City's Tower Theater was held Sunday night in response to Nichols’ death. "That is not what the uniform the oath that we take, what we're supposed to do...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, transition to remote learning Tuesday amid winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced their plans for Tuesday after Monday's winter weather brought ice and sleet to the Sooner State. All Oklahoma City Public School in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday due to the weather conditions. OKCPS students will work asynchronously by logging in to Canvas or by completing work sent home from school.
'Argument Turned Deadly': Stepfather Arrested In Connection To Deadly Shooting
A fight between family members over the weekend led to a deadly shooting at a Southwest Oklahoma City home. Miguel Hernandez- Garcia was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint for shooting his 20-year-old stepson Carlos Quijano. Sgt. Dillon Quirk with Oklahoma City Police says officers were called to a home...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions
Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
News On 6
Deadly Shooting In SW Oklahoma City Investigated By Police
A man was found shot and killed in a home near Southwest 25 Street and South Western Ave., police said. Police were called to the scene just after midnight, according to OCPD. Police have only identified the suspect as a male, and said the shooting stemmed from a domestic argument.
