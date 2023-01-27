NORMAN, Okla. — Parents in Norman are working on getting children home from school safely while battling sleet-filled streets. Across the metro, schools have been in session, with the messy roads making pickup difficult for parents. While the main roads are mainly wet, streets in the neighborhoods are snow and sleet packed, making it harder for buses and parents to get out and pick up their children from school.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO