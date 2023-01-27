ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia is a leader in avian flu response; numbers lower in commonwealth

By George Noleff
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zgipf_0kTsUUMw00

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Egg prices are at or near record highs. A worldwide outbreak of avian influenza is the reason why. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports avian flu has depleted egg-laying flocks so much that egg inventories are 29% lower than they were a year ago.

While there have been numerous outbreaks around the United States, there has been only one outbreak in a commercial flock in Virginia, and that was reported at a turkey facility in Rockingham County on January 19. Poultry experts say the low number is because of the stringent protocols and management practices put in place in the commonwealth to prevent the spread of the disease.

Those rules and practices are in place due to a special task force set up following an outbreak in 2002. State agriculture officials, farmers, and poultry industry leaders set up that task force to prevent more outbreaks. Poultry industry experts say Virginia is a model for other states.

“Following the 2002 outbreak we developed a prevention and rapid response plan that ultimately became a model for the national response plans,” said Virginia Poultry Federation President Hobey Bauhan. “We’ve done tabletop exercises, we’ve developed bio-security standards that are audited; so we’ve done a lot of work to try to prevent the introduction of avian influenza into commercial poultry flocks.”

Coming up with a plan to combat avian flu was necessary from an economic standpoint.

“Poultry is Virginia’s largest agricultural sector,” said Bauhan. “It has an economic impact, a direct impact, of about $5-billion. If you add in the indirect impacts, it’s about $13-billion. It employs thousands of people. It supports about 11-hundred family farms across the state. So, it’s very important to our agriculture sector, as well as the economy in general.”

No other commercial flock infections have been reported in Virginia since last week. Bauhan says the Virginia task force went immediately into action, taking steps to ensure the virus did not spread.

Animal disease experts say this strain of the avian flu has been hard to get under control because it is slightly different from strains in past outbreaks. Normally, avian flu viruses do not do well in warmer temperatures, but this strain was able to sustain itself through the summer months after first being detected more than a year ago.

This strain also appears to be spread by migratory birds rather than flock to flock. Water fowl can be infected, but suffer no symptoms. However, when ducks and geese migrate, they can spread the virus to birds and poultry that do incur symptoms and death from the virus.

While egg prices have increased during the outbreak, poultry prices have started to come down. Commodities experts say that is because the outbreak has infected fewer meat-producing chickens than it has egg-production chickens.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 1

Related
Lancaster Farming

Avian Influenza Hits Second Virginia Flock

A second Shenandoah Valley farm has been infected with avian influenza. The 10,600-bird turkey flock in Rockingham County was confirmed Jan. 25, about a week after the first detection in the county, according to USDA. The infections are the first in the poultry-rich valley since the current outbreak hit the...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Sovereignty: Six Tribal Nations of Virginia celebrate milestone anniversary this week

Virginia’s six Tribal Nations are observing the fifth anniversary this week of the United States formally recognizing their sovereign governments. Formal recognition enabled the six nations to build infrastructure and programs to serve thousands of tribal residents and neighboring community members with health care, food, education, housing, emergency preparedness and environmental stewardship.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Two bills tied to western Virginia advance in Richmond

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bills with special significance for western Virginia continue to advance In the General Assembly. One would authorize a major transformation of Catawba Hospital. The second would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency. The vote was 19 to 0 in the House Health...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia lawmakers ask for study on requiring insurers to cover doula care

Two bills that would have required private insurers in Virginia to provide coverage for state-certified doula care were unanimously struck down last week by lawmakers in both chambers, who instead requested a study of the proposal.  The bills will now go before the Senate Health Insurance Reform Commission, which is charged with studying mandated health […] The post Virginia lawmakers ask for study on requiring insurers to cover doula care appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
VIRGINIA STATE
hburgcitizen.com

Statewide environmental news roundup – Jan. 2023

A contributed perspectives piece by the Climate Action Alliance of the Valley (CAAV) Editor’s Note: This is the latest installment of a regular series of contributed news roundups about statewide environmental and news. This piece highlights, with links to further coverage in various media outlets, recent environmental news stories of significance to Virginia, with a focus on energy and the environment.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot down

When I was a teenager an older neighbor hit a deer while driving on 460 East in Bonsack and it totaled his car but I never personally saw any deer in Botetourt County while growing up. In recent years the deer population has increased in Virginia, especially in Roanoke City. I now see deer in front yards, and back yards and crossing the street in front of traffic on a regular basis, and there have been many complaints statewide. A proposal that may have offered a solution to decrease the population of these animals in the state has been rejected and there are no other alternatives at this present time.
VIRGINIA STATE
foodservicedirector.com

Virginia House subcommittee kills universal free meals bill

A bill that would have provided free school meals to all K-12 students in Virginia has been killed in a House subcommittee. The state bill failed to pass the House Pre-K-12 Education Subcommittee last week in a 5-3 vote. HB 1967 would have required schools to provide free breakfast and...
sungazette.news

After roller-coaster ride, Va. home sales back to pre-pandemic levels

A lot of people probably wish they could turn back the clock to 2018 or 2019. And in a sense, the Virginia real-estate market already has. New data from the Virginia Realtors trade group suggest that the market – knocked higgledy-piggledy from its traditional norms by COVID – has returned to something akin to pre-pandemic behavior.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

EXPLAINER: Snow drought in Southwest, Central Virginia

Unlike other places around the country, we aren’t always guaranteed to see some snow here in our region. 10 News Meteorologist Chris Michaels is working for you to explain what a snow drought is, while also asking, “How long will the drought last?”
VIRGINIA STATE
vpm.org

Pete Buttigieg touts infrastructure investment in Virginia

Earlier this month, VPM News reporter Ian Stewart interviewed U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to hear what Virginians can expect from some of the grant programs under the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Funding from the BIL will cover a range of infrastructure fixes — including rebuilding bridges, widening highways,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Poultry farm precautions increase as avian flu spreads

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Avian flu in the valley is considered deadly to poultry everywhere. The disease spread to a second farm on Jan. 24. There are 180 farms in the control area which surround the infected farms, according to the Virginia Poultry Federation, and it is important for farmers to stop the spread.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

WFXR

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy