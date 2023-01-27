Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynbc5.com
NBC5 In Depth: Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger outlines 2023 priorities, plans for city
BURLINGTON, Vt. — In Vermont, Burlington is rarely out of the news for very long. The Queen City is often in the spotlight over its politics, public safety controversies, new development and its downtown vibrancy. There are no shortage of questions for Miro Weinberger, the 52-year-old mayor of Vermont’s...
mynbc5.com
Lawmakers introduce a new idea to help solve the state's mental health issues
MONTPELIER, Vt. — State lawmakers in Montpelier are looking into joining an interstate compact to address the state's mental health challenges. Legislators believe that by joining the 17 other states already involved, Vermonters could have much wider access to mental health services. "It used to be without a compact...
Burlington Police Chief in Spotlight After Revelation of Private Patrols
Burlington city councilors of all political leanings are questioning the leadership of acting Police Chief Jon Murad after he allowed off-duty officers to moonlight as private security at the River Watch condo complex amid a department staffing crisis. Murad didn’t sign the contract — a lieutenant did — but Mayor...
WCAX
Winooski fire damages three buildings
A former Vermont police chief has been arrested for child sexual assault. Some Vermonters receive free education with 802 Opportunity Grant. For the second year in a row, some Vermonters are able to get their degrees for free. Renewed calls for commuter rail from N.H. representative. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WCAX
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
Maine firm takes over ValleyNet operations
Biddeford Internet Corp., also known as GWI, has been transferred ValleyNet’s operating agreement to manage ECFiber, assuming responsibility for ValleyNet’s obligations and 27 employees based at its Royalton offices, the parties announced. Read the story on VTDigger here: Maine firm takes over ValleyNet operations.
WCAX
Gov. appoints Westfield woman to serve as Orleans County state’s attorney
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans County has a new state’s attorney. Governor Phil Scott Monday appointed Orleans County Deputy State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva to fill the vacancy created after he appointed Jennifer Barrett last September to the Vermont Superior Court. According to the governor’s office, Leyva graduated from...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Special Olympics athlete speaks about inclusion as Penguin Plunge goes remote
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Saturday's forecast calls for very cold temperatures and even colder wind chills, causing Special Olympics Vermont's annual Burlington Penguin Plunge to go remote once again. "Safety has to be paramount," said Special Olympics Vermont's President and CEO Melissa Siner. She said this year's plunge will...
Vermont lawmakers take up landmark abortion ‘shield law,’ but protections could only go so far
This week’s hearings mark the Legislature’s first major deliberations over abortion-related policy since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned landmark Roe v. Wade case precedent last summer, eliminating the federal right to an abortion. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont lawmakers take up landmark abortion ‘shield law,’ but protections could only go so far.
WCAX
Expanding access to safe storage sites
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a renewed emphasis on a firearms storage program in Vermont. “This is a program that keeps people safe, and makes sure that guns are stored safely,” said Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark,. The Firearms Storage Program is used when an individual is ordered...
Burlington Landmark Henry’s Diner For Sale
The past several years have brought major changes to Burlington's downtown breakfast scene, including the move of Mirabelles Café to South Burlington after almost 30 years and the closure of Penny Cluse Café just shy of its quarter-century anniversary. But the longevity of those two landmarks pales in comparison with that of Henry's Diner, which opened in 1925 at 155 Bank Street and is currently on the market for $275,000, according to a V/T Commercial real estate listing.
Vermont legislators to fight for increased pay and benefits
Vermont legislators to fight for increased pay and benefits
high-profile.com
BETA Technologies Underway on 355,000sf Manufacturing Facility
South Burlington, VT – PC Construction announced that work is underway on a 355,000sf manufacturing facility for BETA Technologies, located on a 40-acre brownfield redevelopment on the south side of Burlington International Airport (BTV). Known as the South 40 Campus, the facility will be an environmentally sustainable state-of-the-art campus...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Right to Life holds rally to commemorate reversal of Roe v. Wade
MONTPELIER, Vt. — On Saturday in Montpelier, hundreds gathered in honor of the reversal of Roe v. Wade, just one week after what would have been the 50th anniversary of the landmark case. Vermont Right to Life hosted an array of events that started with a march from City...
VTDigger
Clemmons Family Farm releases free arts-integrated African-American history curriculum and a state-wide music video storyboard contest in honor of Black History Month
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 30, 2023; Charlotte, Vermont – Clemmons Family Farm is releasing “Two Bessies on Two Wheels”- an African-American history curriculum package for grades K-5 in honor of Black History Month. The curriculum package, which is available online as part of the Vermont nonprofit organization’s Windows To A Multicultural WorldTM K-12 program, features two women who were pioneers in airplane and motorcycle travel: Bessie Coleman, the first African-American and Native American to obtain a pilot’s license, and Bessie Stringfield, the first African-American woman to ride a motorcycle across the United States. Both women broke through significant barriers of gender and race discrimination to pursue their joy of freedom, travel, and adventure. The online arts-integrated curriculum includes lesson plans and curated resources from trusted sources for teachers and parents of students in grades K-5. There are also downloadable worksheets, coloring pages, and art projects that enrich students’ learning as they create collages, songs, and poems about the two African-American women pioneers in travel.
vermontcatholic.org
Vermonters pray, rally for life in Montpelier
For more than 30 years, Father Patrick Forman has been present for the January pro-life activities in Montpelier, and this year was no different: He was one of the concelebrants at the Mass for Life at St. Augustine Church and one of the participants in the Rally for Life at the Statehouse Jan. 28.
Vermont pair accused of stealing from Halfmoon Walmart
State police arrested Damon T. Garrison, 28 of Shelburne, Vermont and Melissa J. Slingerland, 35 of Essex Junction, Vermont on January 28. The pair allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Halfmoon.
Plattsburgh company awarded retail cannabis license
North Country Roots hopes to open its doors in April.
WCAX
Incoming Franklin County Sheriff back in court for assault case
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Incoming Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore’s pending simple assault case was in front of a judge again Monday. Grismore was caught on video surveillance kicking a handcuffed man in custody back in August. He was suspended and then fired after the video became public. The Vermont State Police conducted an investigation into Grismore’s use of force and he has been charged with assault.
Vermont State Police investigating finances of sheriff-elect
The finances of a Vermont sheriff’s department and the sheriff-elect due to take office next week, who is already facing charges of abusing a shackled prisoner, are being investigated, the Vermont State Police said. Franklin County sheriff-elect John Grismore is facing a simple assault charge in after authorities say...
Comments / 0