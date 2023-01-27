Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts to Sami Zayn’s Actions At Royal Rumble, Top 10 Reigns Title Defenses
Roman Reigns left Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn decimated in the ring to close out the Royal Rumble, and Reigns reacted to the moment in a new video. As noted, Reigns and The Bloodline laid waste to Zayn after he hit Reigns with a chair to stop a post-match assault on Owens. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion posted to TikTok after the show, as you can see below.
411mania.com
Jazmin Allure Had Emotional Moment With Becky Lynch After WWE Main Event Match
Jazmin Allure had a match on WWE Main Event last year, and she recently revealed that she shared an emotional moment with Becky Lynch after the bout. Allure, who is now part of the WOW – Women of Wrestling roster as Jennifer Florez, spoke with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture and talked about her match in WWE against Tamina, which aired on the July 11th episode of WWE Main Event. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Cody Rhodes On Pointing at the Wrestlemania Sign, Teases New Merchandise
During the post-show press conference after the Royal Rumble (via Wrestling Inc), Cody Rhodes spoke about winning the men’s Rumble match and how cool it was to point at the Wrestlemania sign. He also teased new merchandise related to his torn pectoral injury last year. Here are highlights:. On...
411mania.com
Beyond Wrestling Miight Snow Results: Wheeler Yuta, Lio Rush In Action
Beyond Wrestling’s Miight Snow show took place in Sunday and featured Wheeler Yuta, Lio Rush and more. You can see the full results below from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:. * Ichiban defeated Mortar. * Aaron Rourke defeated Rex Lawless. * Dezmond Cole defeated...
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Twitter praised the player for what he said.
411mania.com
Backstage Update on Plans for Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber, Why He’s Not Headlining WrestleMania 39
– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE’s plans for Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 39. According to Meltzer, Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the title is currently the plan for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. The event is being held in February in Montreal, Quebec, which will be a hometown crowd for Zayn.
411mania.com
Dax Harwood Pays Tribute To Jay Briscoe, Recalls First Meeting Briscoes
Dax Harwood took some time on his podcast to talk about his bond with the late Jay Briscoe, a tragic loss that has rocked the wrestling world. You can see some highlights below:. On how much working with Jay meant to him: “I honestly feel that for the rest of...
411mania.com
Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 1.31.23
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and NXT is barrelling ahead to Vengeance Day this weekend. Yes indeed, the brand moves out of Capitol Wrestling Center on Saturday for a show in Charlotte, North Carolina. But before we get there, tonight will see the final competitors in the Fatal Four-Way NXT Tag Team Championship match determined as Chase U, The Dyad, and Malik Blade & Edris Enofé do battle for that Vengeance Day spot. Plus, the Creed Brothers will finally get their match against Indus Sher while Roxanne Perez responds to last week’s attack by Toxic Attraction. We’ll also see Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller talk before their NXT Championship match on Saturday, and the in-ring debut of Stevie Turner among other likely moments.
411mania.com
Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz Added To MLW Superfight
Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Taya Valkyrie and Billie Starkz for MLW Superfight 2023. The event happens this Friday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Valkyrie was originally set to face Delmi Exo, who will get a new opponent later today. The announcement reads:. Major League Wrestling...
411mania.com
Sami Zayn On Whether The Bloodline Storyline Would Have Gone The Same Without Triple H In Charge
Sami Zayn’s involvement with The Bloodline is one of the top storylines in wrestling of the past year, and Zayn recently talked about whether it would have taken off without Triple H in charge. Zayn spoke with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport and was asked whether he would have had the same success if the previous regime had still been in charge of creative, and he said that he didn’t know but that he never got on screen with Roman Reigns until the changeover.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen def. Xyon Quinn and Bronco Nima. * Javier Bernal def. Oba Femi. * Sol Ruca def....
411mania.com
Update On Plans For Dark Side of The Ring Season Four Subjects
A new report has a couple new details on the upcoming fourth season of Dark Side of The Ring. PWINsider reports that they have heard the following names listed as subjects for episodes for the new season:. * Abdullah the Butcher. * Mike Awesome. * Bam Bam Bigelow. The site...
411mania.com
Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 100) Review 1.30.23
Well everyone, we did it. Elevation has hit number 100, and as a result we’ll have a very special- wait, I’m being told this is just a normal episode. OK then. Tonight we’ve got Red Velvet, Rush, the budding feud between Athena and Yuka Sakazaki continues, Top Flight, and a main event of Claudio Castagnoli defending the ROH title against Blake Christian. Paul Wight, Matt Menard, and Ian Riccaboni are on commentary.
411mania.com
NXT Star & More At Tonight’s WWE Raw
– An NXT star and a Smackdown star are at tonight’s WWE Raw, according to a new report. Per PWInsider, Damon Kemp and Mansoor are both at tonight’s show. NXT talent have been brought to Raw to work WWE Main Event tapings as of late. No word on if Mansoor will be working the Main Event taping.
411mania.com
Michelle McCool Thanks Fans Following Her WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
Michelle McCool made an appearance in the women’s Royal Rumble this past Saturday, and recently thanked fans for it. She claimed that it was fan messages to WWE that resulted in her getting the call to appear. She wrote: “Real talk….thank YOU @WWEUniverse !Y’all legit did this and I...
411mania.com
The Miz and Xavier Woods Appearing On Pictionary All This Week
WWE’s The Miz and Xavier Woods will appear on the syndicated game show Pictionary all this week, Monday through Friday. The time it will air depends on your local listings. The series is hosted by Jerry O’Connell. Both Miz and Woods will serve as a Celebrity Game Captain for the show. You can find more information here.
411mania.com
Kota Ibushi vs. Mike Bailey Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9
Kota Ibushi has booked a match against Mike Bailey for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9. GCW announced that Ibushi, who is a free agent following his NJPW contract expiring, will face Bailey at the Collective event. Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 is set to take place on March 30th and will...
411mania.com
Steve Austin Series Reportedly Coming to A&E, Lineup For WWE Legends & Rivals
A new Steve Austin series is on the way to A&E, according to a new report. Wrestlenomics reports that a new series titled Stone Cold Takes on America is set to run for 10 weeks from April 9th through June 11th. The series will reportedly begin airing after the new seasons of Biography: WWE Legends ends.
411mania.com
DDT Sweet Dreams! Tour Results 1.29.23: Openweight Title Changes Hands
DDT Pro held the latest show in their Sweet Dreams! tour on Sunday, with a new champion being crowned and more. You can check out the full results from the Tokyo show, which aired on Wrestle Universe, below per Cagematch.net:. * No Fee Rumble: Fuminori Abe def. Ariji Akinori and...
