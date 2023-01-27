Read full article on original website
Pedestrian identified in Newburgh accident
NEWBURGH-Police are still investigating a pedestrian fatality in Newburgh but have released the name of the individual that was killed. Cameron Clewley, 27, of Newburg was killed last Friday says Public Information Officer for the Maine State Police, Shannon Moss. Moss says the person was struck by a vehicle on...
Man rescued from woods after injury
SKOWHEGAN-- A man found himself stranded in the woods for over an hour in the snow. The Skowhegan Fire Department received reports of an emergency at south gate parkway around 1 p.m. Assisting agencies include Fairfield, Norridgewock, and use of their utility vehicles to locate the injured male. "I would...
Man charged with possessing illegal drugs after 'civil standby' in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine — A Swanville man is facing charges after police found him to be in possession of illegal narcotics during a civil standby at an Irving Circle K in Belfast on Monday. Shortly before 11:15 a.m. Monday, Belfast police responded to an Irving Circle K at 209 Northport...
One arrested after gas station managers ask police for civil assist
BELFAST — Belfast Police responded to a local gas station Jan. 30, after the store management requested a civil standby by police while they asked customers to leave, according to a Jan. 31 media report from Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that...
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
Pedestrian Fatality in Penobscot County
On Friday, January 27, 2023 at approximately 12:15 pm, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a pedestrian vs. vehicle fatality on Rt. 69 in Newburgh. The PCSO and the Maine State Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Portions of Rt. 69 will be closed to traffic for the next few hours. Additional information will be available at a later time.
Public naloxone training held in Southwest Harbor
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine — More than a dozen people gathered at the Southwest Harbor Public Library Saturday morning to learn about how to administer naloxone. Also known as Narcan, naloxone is a medication that can quickly reverse an opioid overdose. John Lennon, deputy chief of the Bar Harbor Fire...
Parents in Downeast Maine having difficulty finding child care options
ELLSWORTH, Maine — How are parents supposed to work and make a living if they can't find reliable child care?. That's a question working parents across the country and in Maine are asking as day cares and other child care services have few, if any, openings and long wait lists, while some are struggling just to keep their doors open.
Crews respond to crash in Lagrange Friday night
LAGRANGE, Maine (WABI) - Crews responded to a vehicle crash on the Bennoch Road in LaGrange Friday night. Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed the crash took place just after 6:00 p.m. Officials say the road near the 5000 block of addresses was down to one lane of traffic for a period...
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
Maine officials report 2 fatal medical incidents involving snow removal
BANGOR, Maine — The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a release Thursday that it has responded to two fatal medical incidents involving the use of snowblowers. The sheriff's office said the incidents were unrelated, but both involved the use of snowblowers while moving heavy snow. The sheriff's office...
Furry Friends at 4: Bruno
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Bruno.
Cold Tonight. Even Colder By The Weekend
Maine Senate Republicans gather to discuss education issues, parental rights in school systems. Orland residents to vote on new, $4 million fire department building Wednesday. Light snow overnight into early Tuesday. Temperatures falling throughout the day with sub-zero wind chills by the afternoon. Dangerously cold late week.
Bangor is Going to Get Slammed With Brutal Wind Chills This Weekend
It's about time winter actually decided to arrive. This really has been a bit of an odd winter. Actually, it went all the way back into the fall. I remember walking around on Halloween night, practically just in a tshirt. Even when winter did officially arrive, it didn't act like it. For instance, it was just earlier this month that I pulled ticks off my dog when walking him out in our woods. Like, what?! We're just not supposed to have to deal with ticks in winter. It's just wrong.
One resident hospitalized after escaping apartment fire
VEAZIE -- A Veazie resident was transported to a local hospital following an apartment building fire earlier this evening. Around 4:23 p.m. the Veazie Fire Department responded to reports of heavy smoke at 1055 School Street. Fire Chief Pete Metcalf for the Veazie Fire Department said one resident was transported...
With dangerously cold temperatures on the way, officials warn folks to be mindful
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With temperatures expected to drop into the single digits Saturday, folks should look ahead on how to prepare. First, make sure your animals are cared for. Kathryn Ravenscraft of Bangor Humane Society says to bring animals inside, but if for any reason that’s not possible, make...
Farm building fire deemed total loss
WINTERPORT -- Saturday the Winterport Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on Hackett Road around 2:30 a.m. According to the fire chief for the Winterport Fire Department, Phil Foley, a barn housing livestock was fully engulfed in flames upon firefighters arrival. There were no injuries however two...
Penobscot County Grand Jury indictments
BANGOR-- An Ellsworth man and Pleasant Point woman were indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury in connection with an alleged assault and kidnapping. Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, and David Bennet, 41, were indicted on multiple counts including robbery and kidnapping charges in connection to a November incident in Bangor. Police say officers were called to a residence on November 8th for a report of a male with numerous facial injuries holding a firearm.
Unique Glenburn House Sold, Will Soon Be a Dog Training Business
An experienced Bangor-area dog trainer will be opening a training facility soon after the owner purchased a unique property on Outer Broadway in Glenburn. You may recognize this house from an article I wrote in May when it was for sale. At the time, I said that it could be either an amazing house or a lucrative business location. Well, new owner Hallie Tyler is looking at the commercial side of the building and plans to open The Canine Coach Academy. I suggested, in the article, that it would be a great building for a daycare, but never imagined it as a facility for dogs. So I was thrilled when Lindsae Fish of the Young-Fish Team at NextHome Experience reached out and let us know about the sale and the awesome business that would be setting up shop in this beautiful building. She said that after 187 days on the market, the Glenburn property had found a new owner.
