Alton, ME

foxbangor.com

Pedestrian identified in Newburgh accident

NEWBURGH-Police are still investigating a pedestrian fatality in Newburgh but have released the name of the individual that was killed. Cameron Clewley, 27, of Newburg was killed last Friday says Public Information Officer for the Maine State Police, Shannon Moss. Moss says the person was struck by a vehicle on...
NEWBURGH, ME
foxbangor.com

Man rescued from woods after injury

SKOWHEGAN-- A man found himself stranded in the woods for over an hour in the snow. The Skowhegan Fire Department received reports of an emergency at south gate parkway around 1 p.m. Assisting agencies include Fairfield, Norridgewock, and use of their utility vehicles to locate the injured male. "I would...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
penbaypilot.com

One arrested after gas station managers ask police for civil assist

BELFAST — Belfast Police responded to a local gas station Jan. 30, after the store management requested a civil standby by police while they asked customers to leave, according to a Jan. 31 media report from Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that...
BELFAST, ME
truecountry935.com

Pedestrian Fatality in Penobscot County

On Friday, January 27, 2023 at approximately 12:15 pm, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a pedestrian vs. vehicle fatality on Rt. 69 in Newburgh. The PCSO and the Maine State Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Portions of Rt. 69 will be closed to traffic for the next few hours. Additional information will be available at a later time.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Public naloxone training held in Southwest Harbor

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine — More than a dozen people gathered at the Southwest Harbor Public Library Saturday morning to learn about how to administer naloxone. Also known as Narcan, naloxone is a medication that can quickly reverse an opioid overdose. John Lennon, deputy chief of the Bar Harbor Fire...
BAR HARBOR, ME
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine

MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Crews respond to crash in Lagrange Friday night

LAGRANGE, Maine (WABI) - Crews responded to a vehicle crash on the Bennoch Road in LaGrange Friday night. Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed the crash took place just after 6:00 p.m. Officials say the road near the 5000 block of addresses was down to one lane of traffic for a period...
LAGRANGE, ME
wabi.tv

Furry Friends at 4: Bruno

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Bruno.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Cold Tonight. Even Colder By The Weekend

Maine Senate Republicans gather to discuss education issues, parental rights in school systems. Orland residents to vote on new, $4 million fire department building Wednesday. Light snow overnight into early Tuesday. Temperatures falling throughout the day with sub-zero wind chills by the afternoon. Dangerously cold late week.
ORLAND, ME
I-95 FM

Bangor is Going to Get Slammed With Brutal Wind Chills This Weekend

It's about time winter actually decided to arrive. This really has been a bit of an odd winter. Actually, it went all the way back into the fall. I remember walking around on Halloween night, practically just in a tshirt. Even when winter did officially arrive, it didn't act like it. For instance, it was just earlier this month that I pulled ticks off my dog when walking him out in our woods. Like, what?! We're just not supposed to have to deal with ticks in winter. It's just wrong.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

One resident hospitalized after escaping apartment fire

VEAZIE -- A Veazie resident was transported to a local hospital following an apartment building fire earlier this evening. Around 4:23 p.m. the Veazie Fire Department responded to reports of heavy smoke at 1055 School Street. Fire Chief Pete Metcalf for the Veazie Fire Department said one resident was transported...
VEAZIE, ME
foxbangor.com

Farm building fire deemed total loss

WINTERPORT -- Saturday the Winterport Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on Hackett Road around 2:30 a.m. According to the fire chief for the Winterport Fire Department, Phil Foley, a barn housing livestock was fully engulfed in flames upon firefighters arrival. There were no injuries however two...
WINTERPORT, ME
foxbangor.com

Penobscot County Grand Jury indictments

BANGOR-- An Ellsworth man and Pleasant Point woman were indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury in connection with an alleged assault and kidnapping. Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, and David Bennet, 41, were indicted on multiple counts including robbery and kidnapping charges in connection to a November incident in Bangor. Police say officers were called to a residence on November 8th for a report of a male with numerous facial injuries holding a firearm.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

Unique Glenburn House Sold, Will Soon Be a Dog Training Business

An experienced Bangor-area dog trainer will be opening a training facility soon after the owner purchased a unique property on Outer Broadway in Glenburn. You may recognize this house from an article I wrote in May when it was for sale. At the time, I said that it could be either an amazing house or a lucrative business location. Well, new owner Hallie Tyler is looking at the commercial side of the building and plans to open The Canine Coach Academy. I suggested, in the article, that it would be a great building for a daycare, but never imagined it as a facility for dogs. So I was thrilled when Lindsae Fish of the Young-Fish Team at NextHome Experience reached out and let us know about the sale and the awesome business that would be setting up shop in this beautiful building. She said that after 187 days on the market, the Glenburn property had found a new owner.
GLENBURN, ME
