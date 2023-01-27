Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
Related
'He was a father' | Vigil held for one of four people killed over the weekend in Triad shootings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community is mourning the loss of a Greensboro man. Candles lit the faces of those young and old grieving the loss of Kalup Maynard. "I know he'd want everybody to be strong," said Tenia Spencer-Maynard Kalup's sister. Long live KK glowed in the grassy area...
'My daughter is forever scarred' | Father shares his 8-year-old's recovery process after shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The father of 8-year-old Aacuria Hinton spoke to News 2 about his daughter. Someone shot her last week while she was sleeping in her bed. Michael Hinton said 8-year-old Aacuria Hinton is known for her bubbly personality. "She's an all-around talented little girl who wants to...
Driver dies marking 5th death, including 2 children, after crash on NC 109 near Clarksbury Church Road
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers responded to a fatal crash on N.C. 109 on Monday. FOX8 is told the crash happened around 6 p.m. near Clarksbury Church Road. A 1996 Ford passenger vehicle was going east on Clarksbury Church Road, and a Chevrolet pickup truck was going south on N.C. 109. The Ford tried to […]
WXII 12
'Your dad isn't coming home again': man leaves behind 4 kids due to gun violence
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad family spoke out about their loved one, Darryl Rice Jr., who died of gun violence over the weekend. Winston-Salem police said Rice and two others were shot early Sunday morning at a private party at a building on North Liberty Street. Despite the efforts...
wfmynews2.com
Know the signs of heart disease to keep yours healthy: 2 Your Well-Being
GREENSBORO, N.C. — February is American Heart Month. It may be a few days away, but it's never too early to talk about heart disease. Heart disease is the number one killer of women, with someone dying every other minute. Often times women will have different symptoms compared to...
WRAL
Woman fighting for her life, boyfriend dies after Moore Co. shooting
The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home.
$14 water bill almost cost a Greensboro man his home...and it wasn't even his bill!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you move into a new home, the people who used to live there may have left some things behind. Maybe some old furniture or leftover paint. Well, a Greensboro man inherited a water bill that snowballed into a major problem. After weeks of back and...
wfmynews2.com
How can you limit the Valentine’s Day controversy within your relationship?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Valentine's Day is a couple of weeks away. The day of love isn't without controversy. There are a variety of reasons for the controversy behind Valentine's Day. One argument is that love should be celebrated every day, not on a specific day. You should make your partner feel special and loved daily, not only for special occasions.
wfmynews2.com
Community shows up to support Silver Valley firefighter injured in DUI crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A line was out the door Monday at a local restaurant to help a first responder and Highway 109 crash victim. Brian Reeder was driving his son home from a school dance in Davidson County a couple of weeks ago when troopers say a drunk driver hit them.
Welcome home, Lily! Ed Matthews rescues new fur baby
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anyone who knows WFMY News 2 meteorologist Ed Matthews, knows he has a tender heart for animals. Ed is a champion for homeless pets in our community, encouraging folks to adopt, not shop, for their four-legged companions. That's exactly what he did on Monday. Ed welcomed...
Police confirm 7 victims in shooting that killed 1 at Southside Johnny’s in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Seven people were shot, one of whom was killed, at a Greensboro gentleman’s club on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Southside Johnny’s on 6400 West Market Street after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found […]
BBB warns of banned & unlicensed contractor: James Born of Born Electric
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Imagine paying a contractor $900 up-front to do some electrical work on your house and he never comes back to finish the job. Now add to that, you find out the state has banned him from doing work in all of North Carolina. Even if he did come back, he wouldn't be allowed to finish the job you hired him for.
WXII 12
Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
wfmynews2.com
Bull riding death: What happened at Rafter K Rodeo?
A child died Saturday after a competition at Rafter K. Rodeo in King, NC. It’s raised many questions about the dangers of the sport.
wfmynews2.com
Vigil held for 26-year-old killed in Greensboro shooting Saturday
Kalup Maynard was shot on Lynhaven Dr. Jan. 28. He was one of four people killed in Triad shootings over the weekend.
wfmynews2.com
4 people killed in 5 Triad shootings over the weekend
Greensboro and Winston-Salem police are investigating several shootings. City leaders said something needs to change.
wfmynews2.com
Healthy tips to keep your relationship strong
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With February comes love. Love can be overwhelming and exciting. If you're in a new relationship, we have tips to help you keep it strong. To maintain a connection, then you have to keep the fire lit. This means that you should keep your relationship from going stale. Spontaneity is key is keeping your connection strong. Be unexpected. Call, text, Facetime, spend time together, and send flirty texts and messages. Be a little spicy. And have fun.
4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
iheart.com
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country. LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using...
WXII 12
UPDATE: One of two Greensboro shooting victims dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 10:40 pm UPDATE:. Greensboro police identified the victim as 26-year-old Kalup Maynard. Greensboro Police investigators confirmed late Saturday night that one of the two shooting victims died from their injuries. This shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Officials have not identified the victim because...
Comments / 0