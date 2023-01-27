ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WRAL

Woman fighting for her life, boyfriend dies after Moore Co. shooting

The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

How can you limit the Valentine’s Day controversy within your relationship?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Valentine's Day is a couple of weeks away. The day of love isn't without controversy. There are a variety of reasons for the controversy behind Valentine's Day. One argument is that love should be celebrated every day, not on a specific day. You should make your partner feel special and loved daily, not only for special occasions.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Welcome home, Lily! Ed Matthews rescues new fur baby

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anyone who knows WFMY News 2 meteorologist Ed Matthews, knows he has a tender heart for animals. Ed is a champion for homeless pets in our community, encouraging folks to adopt, not shop, for their four-legged companions. That's exactly what he did on Monday. Ed welcomed...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
SALISBURY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Healthy tips to keep your relationship strong

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With February comes love. Love can be overwhelming and exciting. If you're in a new relationship, we have tips to help you keep it strong. To maintain a connection, then you have to keep the fire lit. This means that you should keep your relationship from going stale. Spontaneity is key is keeping your connection strong. Be unexpected. Call, text, Facetime, spend time together, and send flirty texts and messages. Be a little spicy. And have fun.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
GREENSBORO, NC
iheart.com

6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America

Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country. LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

UPDATE: One of two Greensboro shooting victims dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 10:40 pm UPDATE:. Greensboro police identified the victim as 26-year-old Kalup Maynard. Greensboro Police investigators confirmed late Saturday night that one of the two shooting victims died from their injuries. This shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Officials have not identified the victim because...
GREENSBORO, NC

