GREENSBORO, N.C. — With February comes love. Love can be overwhelming and exciting. If you're in a new relationship, we have tips to help you keep it strong. To maintain a connection, then you have to keep the fire lit. This means that you should keep your relationship from going stale. Spontaneity is key is keeping your connection strong. Be unexpected. Call, text, Facetime, spend time together, and send flirty texts and messages. Be a little spicy. And have fun.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO