‘Catfish’ Star Nev Schulman’s Wife Laura Perlongo Suffers Miscarriage: ‘So Intense’

By Terry Zeller
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock

Nev Schulman and his wife Laura Perlongo revealed they suffered a miscarriage. The photographer/actress took to her Instagram on Friday, January 27 to share the heartbreaking news with a carousal of photos, including a snap of a positive pregnancy test. Laura subtly announced the miscarriage by appearing to discuss her decision to change a manicure.

“​About to change it, the manicure that is, n feeling a lil sad to see her go. Maybe that’s obvious, maybe not,” Laura began. “​Girl life is such a trip. Life n death, business as usual. No need for sympathy or anything, just didn’t wanna change the nails on this one without saying a word even though that’s the expectation I suppose.” She continued, “But it’s all so intense and real or maybe it’s delicate and fleeting. The gain. The loss. It’s all the things.”

Laura, who shares 6-year-old daughter, Cleo, and two sons, Beau, 3, and CJ, 1 with Nev, went on to say that the couple wasn’t planning on revealing the pregnancy until 14 weeks. “And if it’s happened to you too, I’m just sayin it happens a lot. I’m just sayin I LOVED THIS GD MANICURE. And the all too real fantasy of what coulda been,” she wrote, before concluding, “There’s still a lot of hands out there to hold, for now. Maybe forever for me. Until you let me hold your next baby, of course. 🤗 Love you love you love you. All the moms n future moms. All the babes n future babes. Dads n future dads too.”

The producer then went and apologized in the comments section for any “confusion” she may have caused with her somewhat cryptic message. “I forgot to say i miscarried,” she said. “Anyway, no baby! But thank you for all the love and texts.”

While the couple are well known for their series Catfish, which highlights the process of a person creating a phony online persona to lure someone into a relationship, they definitely didn’t need any smoke and mirrors for their own love story. The MTV producer was trying to sell his motorcycle via Instagram in 2015 when Laura inquired about purchasing it, according to YahooNews. They met up, instantly hit it off, and married in 2017, nine months after welcoming their first child, Cleo.

