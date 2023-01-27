Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Coach John Pigatti Inducted into Hall of FameSouth Suburban NewsSouth Holland, IL
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
A 7-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed by School BuscretePark Forest, IL
Publisher Michael Taylor Receives Outstanding Media Award From Victory Community Coalition At King Day LuncheonSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
nwi.life
Lauren Quiett builds her dream career as Project Designer at Holladay Properties
Life takes lots of twists and turns. For Lauren Quiett of Holladay Properties, the curves of life took her exactly where she belongs. As a project designer at Holladay Properties, Quiett works both logistically and creatively. “Almost 18 years ago I began working as part of a design team for...
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster and Crown Point conducting job recruitment fairs
Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster and Crown Point are conducting job recruitment fairs in February for a variety of career opportunities across the Region. Franciscan Health Munster and Franciscan Health Dyer are co-hosting a recruitment fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Franciscan Health Munster in the St. Clare Conference Room at 701 Superior Ave. in Munster. Attendees should enter through Cancer Center Door T.
nwi.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, February 2 – 6
This weekend is all about reflecting on the past and looking forward to the future in the Region! With musical performances in honor of people who changed the soundscape, reflections on the beauty of the world around us, and education opportunities on keeping you kicking, there’s something for everyone this weekend.
nwi.life
Four Winds Casinos announces South Bend Job Fair and February Promotions
Valentine’s Day Specials at New Buffalo’s Copper Rock Steakhouse and Kankakee Grille locations. $150,000 Sweet Ride Promotion on Saturday, February 18. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce they will host a job fair at their South Bend Recruitment Center, located in Erskine Plaza at 1290 E. Ireland Road in South Bend, on Monday, February 6 from Noon to 4 p.m. Eastern. The job fair, which is in support of the new hotel and spa at Four Winds South Bend, will feature on the spot hiring and $500 sign-on bonuses for select positions! Four Wind Casinos also announced exciting promotions during the month of February including Valentine’s Day Specials!
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City offering Gentle C-Sections for enhanced birthing experience
Families welcoming a new baby via cesarean section are now able to have a birthing experience that more closely mirrors traditional vaginal births thanks to a new practice being offered at Franciscan Health Michigan City. “During a cesarean section, once the baby is delivered, we hand over the baby first...
nwi.life
Northwest Health to Present February HealthyU Event
Risk Factors for Heart Disease: Don’t Underestimate Stress. Stress causes all sorts of things – think sweaty palms, upset stomach or tension headache – but did you know it can also raise your risk of serious heart problems?. To learn how stress affects your heart, join board-certified...
nwi.life
Larson-Danielson supports community for over 100 years
Founded in 1908, Larson-Danielson Construction Company has been an integral part of Northwest Indiana for over 100 years. Larson-Danielson began first as a family, rather than a company. Founded by Charles Larson, Emil Danielson, and Frank Larson, the Larsons and the Danielsons were connected by a shared business passion, and through marriage.
nwi.life
Crown Point Announces Series of Themed Skate Nights
The City of Crown Point is ending its 2022-2023 skating season in style. Throughout the month of February, the City will host themed skate nights at Bulldog Park. The fun kicks off this Saturday, Feb. 4, when Crown Point will go back to the 1980s for ‘80s Night. Skaters...
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
nwi.life
DRAG ME TO BRUNCH AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO’S SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce Drag me to Brunch, a “drag-tastic” brunch and show at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Sunday, February 26 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show are $60, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online atTicketmaster beginning on Wednesday, February 1 at 11 a.m. Eastern.
Lincoln Park Mansion Regarded As Chicago's Most Luxurious Home On Market For $30 Million
A massive mansion in Lincoln Park often regarded as the most luxurious home on the Chicago real estate market is once again up for sale, now just over $15 million cheaper than it was when previously listed in Feb. 2020. The six-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 25,000 square foot custom mansion sits on...
wgnradio.com
Classic Chicago TV commercials: Memorable jingles and legendary pitch people
What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Illinois
If you've been looking for another place to help you save money on your grocery bill, you may be interested to learn that a major discount grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
2 More Chicago-Area Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close
Update: Our latest story on Chicago area store closures can be found here, as more stores have been added to the chain's list. Our original story continues below. The once booming home goods chain Bed, Bath & Beyond will shutter a slew of more stores in addition to previously announced closures after the struggling retailer last week announced that it's in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
Chicago Restaurant Named Among The 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
luxesource.com
Raise A Glass To This Chicago Winery Inspired By 1930s Glamour
In Fall 2022, Chicago Winery—a full-scale wine-making operation with everything except vineyards—opened in River North. The design-forward facility includes on-view stainless steel fermenting tanks and a barrel room, as well as an event space and Liva, a restaurant with cuisine by Chef Andrew Graves. “We created a beautiful...
fox32chicago.com
Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area
CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
studyfinds.org
Best Of The Best Hotels In Chicago: Top 5 Places Most Recommended By Travel Experts
Chicago is one of America’s great big cities and a top travel destination for vacationers of all ages. Whether you’re admiring the city from above on the Willis Tower Skydeck, catching a Cubs game at the legendary Wrigley Field, or taking a relaxing walk along Lake Michigan, there is so much to see and do in The Windy City. Finding a hotel that meets your needs is critical if you want to have a good time. To make that process easier on you, we’ve scanned expert reviews to find the consensus best hotels in Chicago.
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
pnw.edu
Condolences on Bruce White’s Passing
The students, faculty and staff of the Purdue University Northwest College of Business would like to express our sincere condolences to the White family upon Bruce White’s recent passing. Truly a visionary, Bruce was a beacon for our values of making a difference through dedication, collaboration and adaptability. The...
