MLB
Will new balanced schedule help the Phillies?
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. They signed arguably the best available position player in Trea Turner to an 11-year deal. They shored up the rotation with the addition of dependable righty Taijuan Walker. And they further bolstered a bullpen that shined in the postseason by trading for two-time All-Star closer Gregory Soto and signing veterans Matt Strahm and Craig Kimbrel.
MLB
Guardians remember drummer, lifelong fan Adams
CLEVELAND -- For the last two years, all John Adams could envision was walking back into Progressive Field. “I’m going to be ecstatic,” Adams told MLB.com in 2022. “I think I’ll be walking a foot taller off the ground.”. The joy and anticipation of being surrounded...
MLB
Healthy offseason should work wonders for Naylor
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell's Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There was so much speculation about Josh Naylor’s condition last season. He was fresh off one of the most gruesome baseball injuries that...
MLB
Explore the Dodgers' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
MLB
Craftier Williams enters '23 with closer role his alone
MILWAUKEE -- Barring a shakeup in the coming weeks, Devin Williams will be the last line of defense for a Brewers club being built around the concept of run prevention. Williams went into the last handful of years as the sensational setup man to closer Josh Hader before sliding into the closer's role himself when the Brewers traded Hader to the Padres. This would be his first chance to rack up saves over a full year.
MLB
Yankees hire Wilkerson as assistant hitting coach
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have completed their coaching staff for the 2023 season, announcing that Brad Wilkerson has been named as the club’s assistant hitting coach. Wilkerson, who played in the Majors with the Expos/Nationals, Rangers, Mariners and Blue Jays, will join hitting coach Dillon Lawson and assistant hitting coach Casey Dykes on the Yankees’ staff. He fills a vacancy created when Hensley Meulens departed to accept the Rockies’ lead hitting coach position.
MLB
Want to jump on a bandwagon? Consider these 6 teams
You might be one of those baseball fans who have a very specific favorite team -- a team that, because of your upbringing and allegiances, might as well be a religion in your home. That club is your club, 365 days a year, every year of your life. There is your team, and there is opponent. There is nothing wrong with this. It is the foundation of much fandom.
MLB
How top prospect is preparing for first camp
CHICAGO -- Colson Montgomery interacted with shortstop Tim Anderson when Montgomery was called up a couple of times from the Minor League side to big league Spring Training last year. Those conversations figure to be a bit more in-depth in 2023, as the No. 1 White Sox prospect and No....
MLB
The pen is mightier for this Marlins prospect
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. "We're getting out of here. Let's get to work." Those are the words Marlins No. 23 prospect Nasim Nuñez wrote in his...
MLB
Which teams have the best rotation depth?
You can never have too much starting pitching. Teams may enter a season with an idea of who their top five starters are, but rotation depth is imperative during the course of a 162-game marathon. In 2022, 239 hurlers made at least five starts, an average of roughly eight pitchers per team, and there’s value in being able to hand the ball to someone who can give your team quality innings when you need to replace one of your regular starting pitchers.
MLB
With debut in rearview, Steer eyes starting job at third
LEXINGTON, Ky. -- When he gets to Spring Training next month, Reds infielder Spencer Steer knows he has to earn his roster spot. Steer will be aiming for more than that, especially knowing there is a wide-open vacancy at third base, the position where he has the most experience. “Third...
MLB
Submariner O'Day retires after 15 seasons
Darren O'Day, the submarining right-handed reliever who spent 15 seasons in the Majors, announced his retirement Monday. “The mental, physical, and time demands have finally outweighed my love for the game,” the 40-year-old O’Day wrote in a social media post. "When I started in 2006, I didn’t know if I was good enough to compete in MLB, but I was determined to keep going until somebody told me otherwise.”
MLB
Why the Rays could use fewer openers in 2023
ST. PETERSBURG -- Jeffrey Springs had plenty of reasons to be excited on Wednesday. He was proud to have earned a four-year, $31 million contract that could be worth up to $65.75 million over the next five years, and he was thrilled to commit to the Rays, who have helped bring out the best in him over the last two years. Springs was perhaps a little overwhelmed thinking about his journey from being a 30th-round Draft pick to where he is now.
MLB
Slimmer Miranda gets kudos from Correa: 'Looks sexy'
MINNEAPOLIS -- Carlos Correa was supposed to play an active role in helping Jose Miranda get in peak physical condition before the younger Puerto Rican reported to Spring Training in February. But they couldn’t meet up at Correa’s house in Houston as planned because, well, Correa had a lot going on this offseason.
MLB
3 options to fill Toronto's remaining need in outfield
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson’s Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. At the bottom of the Blue Jays’ shopping list, beneath a long list of needs since crossed out by a busy offseason, is “another outfielder.”
MLB
Phillies sign versatile Harrison to 1-year deal
Versatile veteran Josh Harrison is joining the Phillies on a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday. Terms were not disclosed, but MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported Sunday that the deal was worth $2 million. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated right-handed reliever Sam...
MLB
Prospects Malloy, Keith headline Tigers non-roster invitees
DETROIT -- Tigers fans looking to see what newly acquired prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy can do wearing the Old English D won’t have to wait long. The sweet-swinging third baseman/outfielder was one of 22 players announced Monday as non-roster invitees for Major League camp in Spring Training next month in Lakeland, Fla.
MLB
Current Astros, HOFers & celebs attend Jackson's tourney
PALM CITY, Fla. -- Hall of Fame third baseman George Brett admitted he didn’t like Reggie Jackson very much when they played against each other. Perhaps that had something to do with Brett’s Kansas City Royals meeting Jackson’s New York Yankees in consecutive American League Championship Series in the late 1970s.
MLB
Greinke set to return to KC on 1-year deal (source)
Zack Greinke and the Royals have agreed to a one-year deal that will keep the veteran right-hander in Kansas City for his age-39 season, a source told MLB.com's Anne Rogers on Monday. The club has not confirmed the deal, which is pending a physical and was first reported by Kansas City sports radio host Bob Fescoe.
MLB
Jazz on the cover of MLB The Show 23
Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the next face of MLB The Show. The Marlins' electric young second baseman-turned-center fielder was announced as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23 on Monday. "It's something I always dreamed of from when I was a kid," Chisholm said in a special live stream...
