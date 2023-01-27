Read full article on original website
CBSE National Swimming Competition Mein Bhavan’s Ke Student Ne Jeeta Gold
Ye Competition India Mein Hua Tha Aur Unhone Qatar Ki Taraf Se Indian Schools Ko Represent Kiya Tha. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Genius English Medium School Rajkot (Gujarat) Aryan S Ganesh Jo Ki Class XII Ke Student Hai Unhone CBSE National Swimming Competition Mein Gold Medal Jeet...
Sophie Hansson Downs Ruta Meilutyte Record En Route To Euro Meet Gold
LCM (50m) The 2023 Luxembourg Euro Meet concluded tonight from Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coque, but not before Irishman Daniel Wiffen put on another display of distance freestyle prowess. The 21-year-old clocked a time of 3:50.24 to clinch the men’s 400m free victory, following up on his 1500m...
Guaynan SC Worlds Qualifier Raekwon Noel Swims 49.62 100 Fly PB At SJISA Coaches Invite
SCY (25 yards) Gloucester County Institute Of Technology, Deptford, New Jersey. Last weekend, the Division B rendition of the 2023 SJISA coaches’ invite took place, featuring some of the top high school teams from Southern New Jersey. One of the big highlights of the meet was Highland High School...
High-Level International Meets For February 2023
Daiya Seto of Japan will most likely be competing in February at the annual Kirara Cup. Check out the other meets on the calendar for the upcoming month. Archive photo via World Aquatics. We’re hitting the heart of winter in the northern hemisphere but frigid temperatures bring hot racing from...
Sarah Sjostrom, Lars Frolander Will Compete in Sweden’s “Superstars” Competition
Olympic gold medal winning swimmer Sarah Sjostrom will compete on the upcoming season of the television show Superstars, which sees athletes from different sports compete. Archive photo via Mine Kasapoglu, arena. Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Sarah Sjostrom and six-time Olympic swimmer Lars Frolander will appear on Season 7 of the...
Italy’s Ceccon Hits 200 Free Personal Best At Luxembourg Euro Meet
LCM (50m) The action continued from Luxembourg at the 2023 Euro Meet with Ireland’s first-ever European Record holder Daniel Wiffen back in the pool. After snagging silver in the 1500m on night one, 21-year-old Wiffen grabbed gold in the men’s 800m freestyle. Wiffen got to the wall first...
10 Months Ke Baad Sector 23 Me Phir Se Swimming Ne Pakdi Speed
National Aur State Players Aur Trainees Ko 6 Am Se 8 Am Tak Aur 3 Pm Se 4:30 Pm Tak Practise Karne Ke Liye Allow Kiya Gaya Hai. Stock photo via Anne Lepesant. Pure 10 Months Ke Baad, Swimming Ne Sector 23 Ke All-Weather Pool Mein Phir Se Comeback Kiya Hai. Repairing Ke Chalte Last April Month Se Pool Band Hi Tha.
Swimming Workout Se Hone Wale Benefits
Swimming One Of The Best Workouts Hai Jo Ki Aap Kar Sakte Hai Healthy Rahne Ke Liye Ya Fit Rahne Ke Liye. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Swimming One Of The Best Workouts Hai Jo Ki Aap Kar Sakte Hai Healthy Rahne Ke Liye Ya Fit Rahne Ke Liye. Agar Aap Aise Workout Ko Dekh Rahe Hai Jo Ki Aapke Joints Ke Liye Sahi Ho, Aapke Heart Ko Strengthen Kare, Aur Weight Lose Karne Mei Bhi Toh Swimming Hi Iska Answer Hai.
SwimSwam’s Top 100 For 2023: Men’s #30-21
Tom Dean took on a massive workload in 2022 and it paid off as he won 14 medals across the World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. After the action-packed year that was 2022, we’re gearing up for another exciting year over here at...
Chandrapur Ke Pond Me Doobne Se 3 Bachcho Ki Hui Maut – Indian Swim News
Maharashtra Ke Chandrapur District K Eek Village Mei Pond Mei Swimming Karte Huye 3 Bachche Doobe, Police Ne Friday Ko Bataya. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Maharashtra Ke Chandrapur District K Eek Village Mei Pond Mei Swimming Karte Huye 3 Bachche Doobe, Police Ne Friday Ko Bataya. Ye...
SwimTopia Presents: Taming your Teams with Exceptional Swim League Management
SwimTopia offers any league a free website and, when all teams in the league use SwimTopia, your league unlocks unparalleled league management features. Current photo via Mike Reed. Courtesy of SwimTopia, a SwimSwam partner. SwimTopia helps summer swim leagues relieve seasonal stress by offering a robust suite of league specific...
Irish Swimmer Jordan Sloan Announces Retirement
Irish freestyle specialist Jordan Sloan has announced his retirement from competitive swimming at the age of twenty-nine. Archive photo via David Kiberd. Irish swimmer Jordan Sloan has announced his retirement from competitive swimming at the age of 29. Having revealed his decision this week, Sloan stated, “I have been very...
FINIS Set of the Week: In and Out
Warm-up 700 swim, get out every 100 for 10 squat jumps. 12×100 on 1:45 (75 swim then climb out, dive or jump back in for 12.5 underwater, 12.5 swim) *Wear Edge Fins for the 6×25 dolphin kick on back. For more tips and inspiration, visit the FINIS Community...
