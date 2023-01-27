Read full article on original website
Related
Heavy rain threat gradually easing by Wednesday
HONOLULU (KHON2) — In the short term, portions of the state may see more sporadic heavy rain on Tuesday. Areas to watch include but are not limited to Kauai and the Hilo side of Hawaii Island. Stable conditions return Wednesday and last into this weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flash flood warning posted for Kauai as winter storm batters state, triggering closures
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023. Updated: Jan. 30,...
NWS: Hawaii needs to prepare for more rainy weather
Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it's not only going to be Maui County; it's going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”
KITV.com
Winter storm stalls over Molokai, bringing heavy rain, flooding to the Friendly Isle
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Winter is Hawaii's wet season. In addition to the usual showers that come in with the trade winds, Hawaii periodically gets soaked by passing cold fronts. Sometimes those systems are more intense or last longer, which can cause additional problems while they are here. That...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Stormy weather to persist today, calmer conditions due on Tuesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance near Maui County will act as a focus for cloud and shower development over all islands as it moves slowly west through Monday. A strong upper-level low to the west is destabilizing the atmosphere, bringing heavy showers that could result in flooding, and a Flood Watch is in effect for all islands through Monday. The potential for heavy showers will gradually diminish Monday night and Tuesday as winds become light for most of the week. Trade winds may return by the end of the week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions moving in with light winds and spotty showers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail for the next couple of days as the island atmosphere remains moist and somewhat unstable. Skies will generally clear over the islands during the night and morning, with afternoon sea breezes leading to cloud and shower formation over island interiors. Some showers could be briefly heavy before diminishing by evening. Trade winds may return by the end of the week, bringing clouds and showers that will primarily focus over windward areas.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Another round of extreme rainfall into Monday
Unsettled weather will continue and spread statewide, with the flood watch expanded to include Kauai County and extended until 6 p.m. Monday. A kona low is forecast to form just to the west-southwest of Kauai, bringing increasing moisture and instability over the islands. Very heavy rainfall will be possible, mainly for windward and mauka areas, but some intense downpours could also develop in leeward locales and flood normally-dry streambeds.
mauinow.com
February is Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, Hawaiian Language Month
In celebration of Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i, Hawaiian Language Month, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, together with Native Hawaiian organizations, will host Ola Ka ʻĪ events, Hawaiian language fairs, on O‘ahu and Maui. Hawaiian language speakers and learners of all ages and community members...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain
Helium balloons are one of the most deadly types of marine debris and 32 times more likely to cause death in an animal. Sunrise is coming to the weekends with Billy V and Annalisa Burgos. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:31 AM HST. |. Sunrise is extending to K5 on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Molokai remains under flood advisory even as heavy rains lighten
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory on Molokai has been extended until 3:15 p.m. as rain continues to fall on saturated ground, maintaining a high threat for more runoff. The rest of the state, meanwhile, is also seeing rain, and remains under a flood watch. The National Weather Service reported...
LIST: Top tourist locations on Oahu
Tuesday, Jan. 31 is observed as National Plan for Vacation Day and serves as a reminder to think about what type of trips you would like to take during the new year.
bigislandvideonews.com
Flood Advisory Issued For Large Area Of Hawaiʻi Island
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Most of East Hawaiʻi was placed under a Flood Advisory on Friday night, as emergency officials warn of heavy weather ahead. (BIVN) – A Flood Advisory was issued Friday night for a large area of East Hawaiʻi, as heavy rain and thunderstorms moved over the windward side of the North Kohala and Kaʻū districts.
mauinow.com
Portions of Mākena State Park to be closed intermittently for hazardous tree work
Over the next two weeks, work will take place to remove large fallen trees and hazardous branches from Mākena State Park in South Maui. Due to the large equipment that will be used for this project, the DLNR Division of State Parks will close off sections of the park.
bigislandnow.com
Weekly lane closures announced for Hawaii Hawai‘i Island
BETWEEN HILO AND KEAAU (WEEKEND WORK) Single lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) possible in either direction between mile markers 3 and 6, E. Palai Street and vicinity of Kipimana Street, on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for vegetation cutting. NORTH...
Massive boulder smashes through Hawaii home, barely missing owner
A large boulder smashed into a Hawaii family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners. Community members are raising concerns about a nearby development in Palolo that excavated the mountain.
mauinow.com
GoFundMe set up for Maui firefighter, Tre Evans-Dumaran
A Maui firefighter who was swept into a storm drain during flood response in Kīhei Friday, continues to fight for his life. The county issued press release update on Monday, identifying the the man as 24-year-old Tre Evans-Dumaran. Since then a GoFundMe account has been set up, and within the first 16 hours, had raised nearly $23,000.
honolulumagazine.com
New and Coming Eateries on O‘ahu: January 2023, Part 2
The promise of an Italian-Korean fusion restaurant is taking shape in the lobby of downtown’s Executive Centre, where Bishop ‘Onokai is slated for a February grand opening. Featuring dishes by David Jung, former chef of the Ramada Seoul Hotel, the restaurant will serve lunch and dinner in the space formerly occupied by Hukilau Honolulu. Look for Jung’s takes on antipasti, pastas, risotto and steak dishes, along with black bean jajangmyun noodles and their traditional sweet-sour pork accompaniment, tang suyuk. Later this year, the restaurant will start turning out prepared Korean dishes for takeout upstairs when 88 Mart, formerly of Ke‘eaumoku Street, reopens at street level as downtown’s only full-service grocery.
homestyling.guru
Most Common Bugs in Hawaii | Identification & Extermination
Beautiful beaches, lush jungles, and a wide variety of species all thrive and coexist in Hawaii. While there’s plenty of natural beauty around this island, there are still bugs in Hawaii like ants, roaches, mosquitoes, and fruit flies. While not trying for all species, some of these insects pose a threat to human health which is why we’re discussing them in this article. You’ll learn about the different pests that can get on your clothes, crawl on your skin, invade your bed, or kitchen, and how to get rid of them.
mauinow.com
Maui County sees largest vacation rental supply, occupancy, average rates in state
Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply, occupancy and average daily rates of all four counties last month, according to a recent state report. In December, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 209,600 available unit nights (22% higher than 2021 and 29% under 2019), said the Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report, which was published by the state on Wednesday. Unit demand was 129,800 unit nights (12% above 2021 and 44% below 2019), resulting in 62% occupancy (5 percentage points under 2021 and 17 percentage points below 2019) and ADR at $391 (16% more than 2021 and 41% over 2019).
Comments / 0