Teacher describes touching student inappropriately as ‘hiccup’: I-Team

WARREN, Ohio (WJW) – A teacher at Warren G. Harding High School was suspended for two days and sent for additional training after administrators say he inappropriately touched a 15-year-old female student.

The mother of the student contacted the FOX 8 I-Team after she was unable to find out from school officials how the teacher was disciplined.

“I am just really frustrated because I feel we should have been told,” the mother said, she asked that we don’t identify her so she can protect her daughter’s identity.

The I-Team requested the teacher’s personnel file from the Warren City School District and found he was given a two-day suspension and ordered to undergo additional training.

According to the discipline letter on December 16, the teacher was in a “closed room” with the student and checked to see if she had varnish on her jeans. The letter states the teacher touched the student’s buttocks to check, which school officials stated was “never acceptable or appropriate.”

“I think it’s absolutely disgusting,” the mother said. “My daughter told him not to check, not to touch her. She was very upset by this and called me right after it happened, and I told her to tell the principal right away. I think she was scared more than anything, scared of what was going to happen, scared of how she was going to be treated.”

The mother says she does not believe there was any varnish on her daughter’s jeans, and she feels the teacher should have been fired.

We reached out to an official with the teacher’s union asking for a statement from the union or the teacher. So far, we have not heard back.

According to the discipline letter, the teacher told school officials he “meant no malice,” and it was “simple ignorance on his part.” He added it was a “hiccup” which he will learn from moving forward.



The superintendent stated in the discipline letter that if the teacher has any further incidents of this nature, he will recommend that the board of education terminate his employment.



A Warren City School District official declined to provide a statement on the matter.

The mother added that she believed the district should have filed a report with the Warren Police Department. She says since they didn’t, she did. She tells us a detective has contacted her and is investigating. No criminal charges have been filed against the teacher.

