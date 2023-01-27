ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Teacher describes touching student inappropriately as ‘hiccup’: I-Team

By Peggy Gallek, Darcie Loreno
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28FlyP_0kTsTDe200

WARREN, Ohio (WJW) – A teacher at Warren G. Harding High School was suspended for two days and sent for additional training after administrators say he inappropriately touched a 15-year-old female student.

The mother of the student contacted the FOX 8 I-Team after she was unable to find out from school officials how the teacher was disciplined.

Jay Leno suffers broken bones in motorcycle accident months after garage fire: report

“I am just really frustrated because I feel we should have been told,” the mother said, she asked that we don’t identify her so she can protect her daughter’s identity.

The I-Team requested the teacher’s personnel file from the Warren City School District and found he was given a two-day suspension and ordered to undergo additional training.

According to the discipline letter on December 16, the teacher was in a “closed room” with the student and checked to see if she had varnish on her jeans. The letter states the teacher touched the student’s buttocks to check, which school officials stated was “never acceptable or appropriate.”

Former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier dies at 25

“I think it’s absolutely disgusting,” the mother said. “My daughter told him not to check, not to touch her. She was very upset by this and called me right after it happened, and I told her to tell the principal right away. I think she was scared more than anything, scared of what was going to happen, scared of how she was going to be treated.”

The mother says she does not believe there was any varnish on her daughter’s jeans, and she feels the teacher should have been fired.

We reached out to an official with the teacher’s union asking for a statement from the union or the teacher. So far, we have not heard back.

Wooden board impales windshield on I-90

According to the discipline letter, the teacher told school officials he “meant no malice,” and it was “simple ignorance on his part.” He added it was a “hiccup” which he will learn from moving forward.

The superintendent stated in the discipline letter that if the teacher has any further incidents of this nature, he will recommend that the board of education terminate his employment.

A Warren City School District official declined to provide a statement on the matter.

The mother added that she believed the district should have filed a report with the Warren Police Department. She says since they didn’t, she did.  She tells us a detective has contacted her and is investigating. No criminal charges have been filed against the teacher.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Rabbi Popivker arrested on CSU campus, hearings pending

In his third visit to the Cleveland State University campus in one month, Rabbi Alexander Popivker of Cleveland Heights was arrested on the campus Jan. 25 for violating a student’s temporary protection order against him, causing the university to initiate a persona non grata hearing process. A hearing has...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Farrell Bishop and mother of suspect raise concerns over viral arrest video

A mother of a Youngstown man said her son is recovering after a video went viral online, showing his arrest Friday during an altercation with Farrell, Pennsylvania police. Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker said an investigation is ongoing, but Acker's preliminary determination is that police were acting in compliance.
FARRELL, PA
whbc.com

Family Successfully Collects Funds for Fire Victim

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The family of the fire victim in Alliance last week has set up a GoFundMe account. They’ll be able to pay for cremation expenses now for 55-year-old Frank Rowan, with the account raising more than its original $2000 goal. Rowan could...
ALLIANCE, OH
cleveland19.com

Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of an Akron man shot and killed during a vigil last summer is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Christopher Johnson, 30, was murdered on June 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron. This is in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.
AKRON, OH
ideastream.org

Cleveland students seek change after being verbally assaulted on train

Two Cleveland Metropolitan School District students told the CMSD Board of Education this week they want change after they say they were verbally and almost physically assaulted while riding a Greater Cleveland RTA train. The students told the board they want CMSD and the RTA to do something to better...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren teen charged after toddler found wandering in apartment lobby

A Warren man, who just turned 18 this month, is charged with child endangering after a toddler was found wandering unsupervised in the lobby of a high-rise apartment building. Jonathan Wynn was freed on bond after pleading not guilty to the charge during an arraignment in Warren Municipal Court on Tuesday.
WARREN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

86K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy