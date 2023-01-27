Read full article on original website
ocnjdaily.com
Upgrades Coming to Ocean City’s Public Boat Ramp
Ocean City’s boat ramp at the bay end of Tennessee Avenue is an amenity that gives boaters and other watercraft enthusiasts a convenient location to enjoy the water. The public boat ramp is the only one in the city and has been a mainstay for boaters, paddleboarders, WaveRunner and Jet Ski riders and kayakers for years.
Motorcyclist Dead In Ocean County Route 9 Crash
LACEY – A 49-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Route 9 yesterday evening, police said. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. just north of the Sunrise Boulevard intersection in Forked River. According to police, Michael McCabe of Bayville was traveling north on Route 9 in a motorcycle when 55-year-old Anne Danza of Forked River made a left-hand turn from the southbound lane into the parking lot of Sunset Plaza. As a result, Danza collided into McCabe and McCabe ultimately succumbed to injuries.
Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire
CHERRY HILL, NJ – Firefighters from the Cherry Hill Fire Department were able to contain a laundry room fire at a home on Maple Avenue on Saturday. According to the CFD, the fire was primarily contained to the area of the laundry room and extinguished by responding units. The fire is being investigated by the Cherry Hill Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries were reported. The post Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Residents Want Justice For All The Car Burglaries In Egg Harbor Township, NJ
We told you back in December that the authorities in Egg Harbor Township were warning residents to keep their car doors locked. So many people were reporting burglaries that the cops felt it necessary to put out a warning to fellow residents. Well, unfortunately it seems that locking your doors...
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Tuesday evening into the morning of Monday, Feb. 6. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
NBC Philadelphia
Massive Resort Proposed Miles Inland From Jersey Shore
In a few years, travelers to New Jersey could have a new luxury vacation destination miles in-land from the iconic shoreline. NBC10's Ted Greenberg recently caught up with John Connors, the project's developer and CEO of Brickstone Realty, to break down his vision for, what he's calling, Clermont Lodge and why he thinks the Garden State is ready for an in-land vacation destination.
Possible Mountain Lion Sighting Near Cape May Airport Monday Evening
Reports of cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion, also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these reports,...
Brr! The 5 Coldest Temperatures Ever Recorded In Atlantic City, NJ
So far this year, Atlantic County's gotten pretty lucky when it comes to the outside feels. Now, anyone that knows me will tell you that I'm always chilly, so you can't go off of anything I tell you in terms of temperature. I wear sweatpants in the studio in the middle of the summer. To be fair, it's always FREEZING in here regardless of the time of year.
camdencounty.com
Rabid Cat Confirmed in Haddon Township
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) that a rabid cat caught by a Haddon Township resident has tested positive for rabies. The resident called animal control who picked up the cat and brought...
Salem County, NJ, Mom of 5 Dies After Hitting Car Head-on in PA
PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police said Christine Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 AM when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.
New Dessert Studio is Opening in Egg Harbor City, NJ
Something sweet is coming soon to Egg Harbor City. It's a dessert studio!. The custom cakes, custom cookies, and other delicious bites locals have come to love from All That Batters owner Ellen Cohen will soon have a home in the heart of Egg Harbor City. All That Batters gave...
shorelocalnews.com
Galloway Township Police and Atlantic County Sheriff’s Officers Perform Life Saving Measures
Galloway Township, NJ – Sheriff Scheffler’s Hope One and Hope Exists members have been participating in the Point In Time, a 7-day national count of people experiencing homelessness or at risk. They are trying to survey as many as possible to offer resources and help with the count for funding purposes. They coordinated with many agencies to capture everyone they could and will continue to count through Wednesday, February 1st.
Creepy Abandoned Places in New Jersey That Are Close By
New Jersey is a pretty cool place to live, in my opinion. I love it. I had no idea how many abandoned places are so close to Ocean and Monmouth County. Especially the one in Toms River, what? I never knew. We do have a great history here in the...
Toms River Police Respond To Animal Incident
TOMS RIVER – Township Police and Hazmat units from neighboring Berkeley Township were called to a Harrison Road house on Sunday from a referral by Toms River Animal Control. Toms River Police Department Spokesperson Jillian Messina said Officer James Colline responded to the scene where he found 22 rabbits in the backyard and in a shed on the property.
thelakewoodscoop.com
DEVELOPING: Authorities remove numerous animals reportedly being illegally held at a local home [PHOTOS]
Authorities are investigating after dozens of animals – said to be rabbits – were reportedly found at a home in Toms River. Police, the fire department and Berkley Hazmat Team are on scene. A TLS reporter on scene saw Hazmat team members dress up and walk to a...
Police investigating after body of man found on banks of Delaware River
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police are investigating after the body of a 38-year-old Burlington Township man was found along the banks of the Delaware River Thursday afternoon. Police were notified of the body at around 2:37 pm near the area of Commerce Square Boulevard. Upon their arrival the man was found to be deceased. His name was not released at this time. “There were no obvious signs of foul play and the investigation revealed that he entered the water in the area of Riverbank and Wood Street the day prior, on January 25, 2023, where his vehicle was located by The post Police investigating after body of man found on banks of Delaware River appeared first on Shore News Network.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Want to Talk With Eagles Fan
When committing a crime, it may be a good idea to wear some type of clothing that will make you "blend in." Well, if you're in the Philadelphia area or the South Jersey area these days, a way to look like everyone else might just be done by wearing some Philadelphia Eagles clothing.
EHT has two serious crashes within hours at same intersection
Egg Harbor Township police were called to two serious crashes at the same intersection within four hours Thursday night. The crashes happened at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue. Police were first called to the area just before 7 p.m. for what turned out to be a drunken-driving...
A Dead Whale Has Been Spotted 12 Miles Off Of Brigantine, NJ
A dead whale was spotted last night, Saturday, January 28, 2023, floating approximately 12 miles off of the coast of Brigantine by a survey ship. It is believed, but, not confirmed to be a humpback whale. With the current wind and tides, the estimate is that the latest whale to...
southjerseyobserver.com
Newtonville & Hammonton Residents Arrested & Charged With Animal Cruelty Offenses
On January 26, 2023, Sigfredo Perez, 81, of Newtonville, NJ, and Queli Merlo, 49, of Hammonton were both arrested and charged with third-degree Owning/Training Live Animals for the Purpose of Fighting offenses. These charges stemmed from an investigation of an anonymous tip given to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The...
