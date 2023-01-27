BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police are investigating after the body of a 38-year-old Burlington Township man was found along the banks of the Delaware River Thursday afternoon. Police were notified of the body at around 2:37 pm near the area of Commerce Square Boulevard. Upon their arrival the man was found to be deceased. His name was not released at this time. “There were no obvious signs of foul play and the investigation revealed that he entered the water in the area of Riverbank and Wood Street the day prior, on January 25, 2023, where his vehicle was located by The post Police investigating after body of man found on banks of Delaware River appeared first on Shore News Network.

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO