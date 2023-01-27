ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Upgrades Coming to Ocean City’s Public Boat Ramp

Ocean City’s boat ramp at the bay end of Tennessee Avenue is an amenity that gives boaters and other watercraft enthusiasts a convenient location to enjoy the water. The public boat ramp is the only one in the city and has been a mainstay for boaters, paddleboarders, WaveRunner and Jet Ski riders and kayakers for years.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Motorcyclist Dead In Ocean County Route 9 Crash

LACEY – A 49-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Route 9 yesterday evening, police said. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. just north of the Sunrise Boulevard intersection in Forked River. According to police, Michael McCabe of Bayville was traveling north on Route 9 in a motorcycle when 55-year-old Anne Danza of Forked River made a left-hand turn from the southbound lane into the parking lot of Sunset Plaza. As a result, Danza collided into McCabe and McCabe ultimately succumbed to injuries.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire

CHERRY HILL, NJ – Firefighters from the Cherry Hill Fire Department were able to contain a laundry room fire at a home on Maple Avenue on Saturday. According to the CFD, the fire was primarily contained to the area of the laundry room and extinguished by responding units. The fire is being investigated by the Cherry Hill Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries were reported. The post Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Tuesday evening into the morning of Monday, Feb. 6. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Massive Resort Proposed Miles Inland From Jersey Shore

In a few years, travelers to New Jersey could have a new luxury vacation destination miles in-land from the iconic shoreline. NBC10's Ted Greenberg recently caught up with John Connors, the project's developer and CEO of Brickstone Realty, to break down his vision for, what he's calling, Clermont Lodge and why he thinks the Garden State is ready for an in-land vacation destination.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Brr! The 5 Coldest Temperatures Ever Recorded In Atlantic City, NJ

So far this year, Atlantic County's gotten pretty lucky when it comes to the outside feels. Now, anyone that knows me will tell you that I'm always chilly, so you can't go off of anything I tell you in terms of temperature. I wear sweatpants in the studio in the middle of the summer. To be fair, it's always FREEZING in here regardless of the time of year.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Rabid Cat Confirmed in Haddon Township

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) that a rabid cat caught by a Haddon Township resident has tested positive for rabies. The resident called animal control who picked up the cat and brought...
CAMDEN, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Galloway Township Police and Atlantic County Sheriff’s Officers Perform Life Saving Measures

Galloway Township, NJ – Sheriff Scheffler’s Hope One and Hope Exists members have been participating in the Point In Time, a 7-day national count of people experiencing homelessness or at risk. They are trying to survey as many as possible to offer resources and help with the count for funding purposes. They coordinated with many agencies to capture everyone they could and will continue to count through Wednesday, February 1st.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Police Respond To Animal Incident

TOMS RIVER – Township Police and Hazmat units from neighboring Berkeley Township were called to a Harrison Road house on Sunday from a referral by Toms River Animal Control. Toms River Police Department Spokesperson Jillian Messina said Officer James Colline responded to the scene where he found 22 rabbits in the backyard and in a shed on the property.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Police investigating after body of man found on banks of Delaware River

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police are investigating after the body of a 38-year-old Burlington Township man was found along the banks of the Delaware River Thursday afternoon. Police were notified of the body at around 2:37 pm near the area of Commerce Square Boulevard. Upon their arrival the man was found to be deceased. His name was not released at this time. “There were no obvious signs of foul play and the investigation revealed that he entered the water in the area of Riverbank and Wood Street the day prior, on January 25, 2023, where his vehicle was located by The post Police investigating after body of man found on banks of Delaware River appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Newtonville & Hammonton Residents Arrested & Charged With Animal Cruelty Offenses

On January 26, 2023, Sigfredo Perez, 81, of Newtonville, NJ, and Queli Merlo, 49, of Hammonton were both arrested and charged with third-degree Owning/Training Live Animals for the Purpose of Fighting offenses. These charges stemmed from an investigation of an anonymous tip given to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The...
HAMMONTON, NJ

