Vigo County, IN

Vigo Co. could add 6th judge under proposed law

By Nicole Krasean
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A proposed bill making its way through the Indiana Statehouse would make it possible for Vigo County to add a sixth judge to its roster.

The bill would also allow Daviess County to add a full-time magistrate for its circuit and superior courts.

The current law only allows for Vigo County to appoint five judges. Local leaders have said there is a need for an additional court to process current caseload and effectively try cases.

RELATED CONTENT: Efforts to add a new court in Vigo County continue

This bill is under review in committee. Representative Tonya Pfaff is listed as a co-author.

***

A push to change Indiana’s polling hours is the focus of another billed authored by Pfaff.

If the bill were to become law, polls would open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Currently, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Pfaff said in the past she feels later polling hours will allow more people the time to get to the polls after work or picking children up from school and/or after-school activities.

This bill is under review in committee.

***

Mental health funding fuels another bill proposed this legislative session.

The bill would allocate $30 million over the next two fiscal years to bring more community mental health centers and other resources to Indiana.

Funding for the 988 mental health crisis lifeline is also mentioned in the bill.

RELATED CONTENT: Officials discuss 988 hotline and mental health

Senator Jon Ford is listed as a co-author on the bill. Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch testified on behalf of the bill earlier this week.

The legislation is under review in committee.

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

