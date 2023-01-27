ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

Look at the roads for your Tuesday morning commute

As snow moved into the area Tuesday, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has a look at the roadways for the morning commute. Our drive cam was in Greensburg, Westmoreland County, where the main roads were mostly clear. Side roads in the city still had some snow on the roadway early Tuesday morning.
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Man escapes fire in home in Ambridge

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A man escaped when fire broke out inside a multi-unit home in Ambridge, Beaver County. The fire was reported around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday at the home on the 1500 block of Church Street. The fire chief said the man was the only person living in the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Firefighters battle flames at Millvale Food & Energy Hub

MILLVALE, Pa. — A fire broke out at Millvale Food & Energy Hub on Monday morning, bringing a response from several local fire companies. Watch the breaking news report from Millvale: Click the video above. The Millvale fire chief said crews were putting water on ion batteries in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Shaler police respond to car crash on Butler Plank Road

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash closed off part of Butler Plank Road in Shaler Township Monday evening. As of 6:40 p.m., the area of the road between Kleber Road and Glenshaw Avenue remained closed from damage to a utility pole, according to Shaler police. Police could not say...
SHALER TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Three people injured in hit-and-run in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured in a hit-and-run in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North neighborhood on Wednesday morning. The hit-and-run happened around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Oakwood Street. Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition and a third was treated...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Woman rescued after being struck by pickup truck in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A woman was rescued after she became pinned under a pickup truck that had struck her in Pittsburgh’s Central North Side neighborhood. The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on Hazlip Way. Pittsburgh Public Safety said emergency responders lifted the vehicle to free the woman who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Buildings and cars hit by gunfire in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Gunshots fired early Sunday morning woke up several people in Pittsburgh's Downtown. Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Sixth Avenue and Smithfield Street around 1 a.m. No one was injured, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Property damage from the gunshots included...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle crashes into home in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Paramedics were called to the scene to help the driver after a vehicle crashed into a home in Penn Hills. The crash happened a little before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of Beulah Road. There was minor damage to the home and fire...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle crashes into gas pump in East Pittsburgh

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A car slammed into a gas station pump overnight in East Pittsburgh. It happened at the 7-Eleven along Lincoln Highway. One of the convenience store’s employees tells Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 she saw a car coming down Lincoln Highway and thought it looked a little close toward the gas pumps, and the next thing she knew: it slammed into one.
EAST PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Driver found dead inside vehicle along I-79 in Washington County

MEADOWLANDS, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on Interstate 79 in Washington County that occurred Sunday afternoon, stopping traffic along the roadway for hours. The Washington County Coroner's office, in a report released Sunday evening, said 43-year-old David Luther of New Alexandria, was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

1 person dies after Westmoreland County rollover crash

TRAFFORD, Pa. — One person has died after an overnight crash in Trafford, Westmoreland County. Watch our original report in the video player above. The Medical Examiner says 41-year-old William Henning died at the hospital after the crash along Route 993 near the Cleaveland Price Manufacturing Facility. First responders...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

ATV crash in Lawrence County kills one

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after an overnight ATV crash in Lawrence County. Corey M. Breckner, 30, of Boardman, Ohio, died around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Route 224. A release from state police says Breckner was traveling east on an ATV before going off the road when another ATV approached.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

UPMC East fire possibly sparked by patient trying to light cigarette

The staff at UPMC East in Monroeville battled a different kind of emergency situation over the weekend. A hospital spokesperson told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a patient may have tried to light a cigarette while on oxygen. This happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. Check out other top headlines from...
MONROEVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Wilkinsburg shooting leaves one injured

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating reports of a shooting Sunday afternoon in Wilkinsburg. First responders were called to the Get-Go on Penn Avenue around 3:43 p.m. Police and emergency medical services found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police determined that the shooting had taken...
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Mad Mex in Oakland closing after three decades

PITTSBURGH — A local restaurant is closing its doors. The Mad Mex in Oakland will be closing up shop after 30 years. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, ongoing staffing and operational challenges are to blame. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

