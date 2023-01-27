Read full article on original website
Look at the roads for your Tuesday morning commute
As snow moved into the area Tuesday, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has a look at the roadways for the morning commute. Our drive cam was in Greensburg, Westmoreland County, where the main roads were mostly clear. Side roads in the city still had some snow on the roadway early Tuesday morning.
Man escapes fire in home in Ambridge
AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A man escaped when fire broke out inside a multi-unit home in Ambridge, Beaver County. The fire was reported around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday at the home on the 1500 block of Church Street. The fire chief said the man was the only person living in the...
Firefighters battle flames at Millvale Food & Energy Hub
MILLVALE, Pa. — A fire broke out at Millvale Food & Energy Hub on Monday morning, bringing a response from several local fire companies. Watch the breaking news report from Millvale: Click the video above. The Millvale fire chief said crews were putting water on ion batteries in the...
Shaler police respond to car crash on Butler Plank Road
SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash closed off part of Butler Plank Road in Shaler Township Monday evening. As of 6:40 p.m., the area of the road between Kleber Road and Glenshaw Avenue remained closed from damage to a utility pole, according to Shaler police. Police could not say...
Three people injured in hit-and-run in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured in a hit-and-run in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North neighborhood on Wednesday morning. The hit-and-run happened around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Oakwood Street. Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition and a third was treated...
Woman rescued after being struck by pickup truck in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A woman was rescued after she became pinned under a pickup truck that had struck her in Pittsburgh’s Central North Side neighborhood. The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on Hazlip Way. Pittsburgh Public Safety said emergency responders lifted the vehicle to free the woman who...
Buildings and cars hit by gunfire in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Gunshots fired early Sunday morning woke up several people in Pittsburgh's Downtown. Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Sixth Avenue and Smithfield Street around 1 a.m. No one was injured, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Property damage from the gunshots included...
State of Pittsburgh policing? 'Abysmal' staffing, union tells city council
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Council called in top leaders from Mayor Ed Gainey's administration and the police union for a public meeting to talk about the "state of policing." Police union officials are making it clear that they consider city police staffing levels are "abysmal." "Right now, there is...
Vehicle crashes into home in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Paramedics were called to the scene to help the driver after a vehicle crashed into a home in Penn Hills. The crash happened a little before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of Beulah Road. There was minor damage to the home and fire...
Vehicle crashes into gas pump in East Pittsburgh
EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A car slammed into a gas station pump overnight in East Pittsburgh. It happened at the 7-Eleven along Lincoln Highway. One of the convenience store’s employees tells Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 she saw a car coming down Lincoln Highway and thought it looked a little close toward the gas pumps, and the next thing she knew: it slammed into one.
'I was a little surprised': College student speaks after bullet comes through Downtown apartment
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh college student was woken up in the middle of the night by a bullet coming through her window. Sandami Sinley is a junior at Point Park University. She lives in Chatham Tower in Downtown Pittsburgh. Early Sunday morning, Pittsburgh police say shots were fired near...
Driver found dead inside vehicle along I-79 in Washington County
MEADOWLANDS, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on Interstate 79 in Washington County that occurred Sunday afternoon, stopping traffic along the roadway for hours. The Washington County Coroner's office, in a report released Sunday evening, said 43-year-old David Luther of New Alexandria, was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.
1 person dies after Westmoreland County rollover crash
TRAFFORD, Pa. — One person has died after an overnight crash in Trafford, Westmoreland County. Watch our original report in the video player above. The Medical Examiner says 41-year-old William Henning died at the hospital after the crash along Route 993 near the Cleaveland Price Manufacturing Facility. First responders...
ATV crash in Lawrence County kills one
MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after an overnight ATV crash in Lawrence County. Corey M. Breckner, 30, of Boardman, Ohio, died around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Route 224. A release from state police says Breckner was traveling east on an ATV before going off the road when another ATV approached.
UPMC East fire possibly sparked by patient trying to light cigarette
The staff at UPMC East in Monroeville battled a different kind of emergency situation over the weekend. A hospital spokesperson told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a patient may have tried to light a cigarette while on oxygen. This happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. Check out other top headlines from...
Wilkinsburg shooting leaves one injured
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating reports of a shooting Sunday afternoon in Wilkinsburg. First responders were called to the Get-Go on Penn Avenue around 3:43 p.m. Police and emergency medical services found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police determined that the shooting had taken...
Footprints in the snow lead police to burglary suspect in Indiana County
BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said footprints in the snow led them to a burglary suspect in Burrell Township, Indiana County. The burglary was reported a little before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at a coal tipple facility along Cornell Road. Police said they were told someone was trying to...
Mad Mex in Oakland closing after three decades
PITTSBURGH — A local restaurant is closing its doors. The Mad Mex in Oakland will be closing up shop after 30 years. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, ongoing staffing and operational challenges are to blame. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the...
Police: 15-year-old passenger in stolen vehicle killed after fleeing cops in Beaver County
EAST ROCHESTER, Pa. — A 15-year-old passenger was killed and a 17-year-old driver was injured in a crash on a bridge in Beaver County. State police said it happened early Tuesday morning on the 17th Street Bridge in East Rochester. The mother of the 15-year-old confirms his name as...
Mother of Ross Township hit-and-run victim reacts to arrest, lack of apology in daughter's death
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sally Griser is back home in Florida but planning a trip back to Pittsburgh and to a courtroom to see the woman who police said killed her daughter, then left her along Babcock Boulevard to die. Ross Township Police charged Erin Petroski, 39, with homicide...
