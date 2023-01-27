EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A car slammed into a gas station pump overnight in East Pittsburgh. It happened at the 7-Eleven along Lincoln Highway. One of the convenience store’s employees tells Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 she saw a car coming down Lincoln Highway and thought it looked a little close toward the gas pumps, and the next thing she knew: it slammed into one.

