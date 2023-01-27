What to look for when diagnosing and managing an acute crisis. Hypoadrenocorticism, also known as Addison disease, can result in serious systemic derangements and potentially life-threatening crises. It is a disease process that results in deficits in both mineralocorticoids and glucocorticoids. There is also atypical Addison disease, which is a deficiency only in glucocorticoids. Hypoadrenocorticism is an uncommon disease in dogs with an estimate of occurrence between 0.36% and 0.5%.1 Although it is an uncommon disease, it is one that can present in many different fashions and should be on the list of differentials for many presentations. While emergency doctors do not commonly manage Addison disease long term, they need to know what to look for when diagnosing and managing an acute crisis. Most small animals that have hypoadrenocorticism are dogs, but this is a disease that can also affect an even smaller percentage of cats.2.

1 DAY AGO