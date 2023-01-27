ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

MedicineNet.com

What Is Diabetic Urination Like?

Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
Miami Herald

Don’t like those lines above your upper lip? Four ways to get rid of them

Also called “barcode lines” because of their vertical appearance above the upper lip, these bothersome wrinkles have traditionally been associated with smoking because they tend to form when you purse your lips. Repeatedly drinking through a straw can have the same effect of accelerating the formation of these wrinkles.
Healthline

How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?

While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Fine Lines Around The Mouth

When it comes to aging and skincare, fine lines and wrinkles are a top concern for many people. But while you expect to get lines around the eyes — lovingly known as crow’s feet — you may be surprised to see the appearance of fine lines around the mouth area. In fact, this area, with its delicate skin, is prone to the signs of aging, with factors like UV exposure and smoking contributing to them.
MANHATTAN, NY
earth.com

What factors predict aggressiveness in dogs?

For a long time, scientists have used to associate dogs’ aggressiveness solely with breed. However, a paradigm shift has occurred over the past decade, due to research linking behavioral profiles to factors such as dogs’ sex, age, metabolism, and hormonal patterns. Now, based on a survey of 665...
Anna S.

Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.

Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
Futurity

Drug could counter inflammation linked to depression

A new study shows that levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a core symptom of depression,...
msn.com

Celery Seeds: The Natural Solution for Unblocking Arteries

Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. No, celery seeds do not unblock blocked arteries however they may potentially have antioxidant properties which can help to protect the body from free radicals (harmful components that can damage the body and cells).
DVM 360

Purina announces its 2023 Pet Care Innovation Prize winners

Five veterinary care startups from North America have won this 7th annual award. Purina disclosed the 4 winning pet care startup companies from the United States and Canada that won its 2023 Pet Care Innovation Prize. Ranging from at-home age estimations for cats and dogs to an app that uses artificial intelligence to measure pets’ feelings, each winner represents the latest technology in the pet care industry.
MISSOURI STATE
MedicalXpress

Q and A: What is degenerative disk disease?

I've been struggling with back stiffness and pain for a long time, but it has gotten worse in the last few years. My doctor told me that I have degenerative disk disease. What exactly does that mean? Is it common and what can I do to feel better?. ANSWER: Degenerative...
msn.com

Unlocking the Nutritional Benefits of Bay Leaves: Expert Advice

“The enzymes in bay leaves can help calm indigestion” - Hannah Purtle, Bachelor of Nutrition and Dietetics. “Cook soups and lentils with bay leaf for improved digestion” - Michael Colangelo, Master of Science (M.S.) in Nutrition. → Bay leaf: See more perspectives. → Love Bay leaf? Get nutritional...
DVM 360

Hypoadrenocorticism in the emergency setting

What to look for when diagnosing and managing an acute crisis. Hypoadrenocorticism, also known as Addison disease, can result in serious systemic derangements and potentially life-threatening crises. It is a disease process that results in deficits in both mineralocorticoids and glucocorticoids. There is also atypical Addison disease, which is a deficiency only in glucocorticoids. Hypoadrenocorticism is an uncommon disease in dogs with an estimate of occurrence between 0.36% and 0.5%.1 Although it is an uncommon disease, it is one that can present in many different fashions and should be on the list of differentials for many presentations. While emergency doctors do not commonly manage Addison disease long term, they need to know what to look for when diagnosing and managing an acute crisis. Most small animals that have hypoadrenocorticism are dogs, but this is a disease that can also affect an even smaller percentage of cats.2.
The Space to Everything

Home Remedies for Hair

One of the most important components of our bodies and our overall look is our hair. It must remain rock-solid at all times. Since thicker, shinier hair is considered to be a sign of vitality and well-being, many people try to achieve this look. Sadly, a variety of factors, including stress, poor dietary habits, hormonal inconsistencies, and inherited traits, can result in thinning, dull hair. Fortunately, there are many common home remedies and dietary adjustments that can help you get thicker, shinier hair.

