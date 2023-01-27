Lake effect snow will continue for the Keweenaw this morning with an additional 3-5″ possible. Otherwise, the rest of the U.P. remains dry, and cold with sunshine. Our next front moves in tomorrow with light snow in the morning. Then, lake effect snow develops during the and continues through Friday morning along the northwest wind belts ( west/eastern counties). Snow amounts in these areas will range from 4-6″ with higher elevations around 7-9″. A trough in the jetstream digs in behind this front bringing another blast of arctic air. Friday morning wind chills will be down to the -20s. Then, the pattern becomes seasonal this weekend.

KEWEENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 56 MINUTES AGO