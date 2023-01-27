Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Morning snow for some then next front tomorrow
Lake effect snow will continue for the Keweenaw this morning with an additional 3-5″ possible. Otherwise, the rest of the U.P. remains dry, and cold with sunshine. Our next front moves in tomorrow with light snow in the morning. Then, lake effect snow develops during the and continues through Friday morning along the northwest wind belts ( west/eastern counties). Snow amounts in these areas will range from 4-6″ with higher elevations around 7-9″. A trough in the jetstream digs in behind this front bringing another blast of arctic air. Friday morning wind chills will be down to the -20s. Then, the pattern becomes seasonal this weekend.
WLUC
Some heavy lake effect snow plus frostbiting cold through Tuesday morning
NWS alerts in effect HERE. Continuing this evening: Moderate to heavy snow falling over the west wind belts of the Copper Country and Eastern U.P with fewer flakes over the central counties. Monday night through Tuesday morning U.P. wide: Frost biting cold settling in, with a National Weather Service wind...
WLUC
Advanced registration for Michigan Ice Fest ending soon
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Ice Fest is fast approaching and the deadline to register online is just days away. Wednesday, February 1, is the deadline. Ice Fest started almost 30 years ago as a way for climbers to meet up and share connections while enjoying the sport. Ice Fest organizers say registering in advance will save you money.
WLUC
Michigan gas prices statewide see 10 cent increase in past week
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA of Michigan, gas prices across the state have risen an average of 10 cents over the past week. Drivers are now paying an average of $3.46 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas. That price is still lower than the national average which now sits at $3.51 per gallon. This most recent increase is due to a rise in gas demand and rising oil prices.
WLUC
USDA to invest $273M in rural Michigan electric infrastructure
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Millions of dollars of investments are planned to help rural infrastructure in Michigan. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced on Monday that the Department is investing $2.7 billion to help electric utilities expand the rural electric grid and increase security across the US. A total of $273,696,000 in loans will go to Michigan to connect 5,765 rural customers.
WLUC
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launches substance use vulnerability index
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has launched a new substance use vulnerability index created to help identify and solve substance use issues in the state. Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft (LMAS) Health Department Registered Nurse Monica Ericksen said one region of the...
WLUC
Michigan Veteran Homes seeks volunteers for No Member Dies Alone Program
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) is looking for volunteers to join the No Member Dies Alone (NMDA) program at each Home highlighting the need to offer companionship and assistance to veteran members who are entering the final stages of life. NMDA is a one-of-a-kind program in which...
WLUC
Huskies edge out the Lakers on the hardwood
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech controlled the basketball and received timely hoops late to secure a 76-71 win over Lake Superior State Saturday afternoon at Ronald Cooper Gymnasium. Four players made it to double-figures as the Huskies overcame early shooting woes to improve to 9-2 in GLIAC play (17-4 overall).
WLUC
February marks the start of Black History Month
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist recognized the beginning of Black History Month with a proclamation honoring the contributions of Black Americans to the progress of both Michigan and the United States. “This February, we celebrate the immeasurable role Black Americans have played...
WLUC
Huskies men’s basketball beats the Lakers on the road
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Freshman Dan Gherezgher posted 17 points and Michigan Tech held off a late charge to defeat Lake Superior State 76-71 Saturday afternoon at Ronald Cooper Gymnasium. The Huskies picked up their first road win of the season and led by as many as 18 before the Lakers closed the gap in the second half.
Comments / 0