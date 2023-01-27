Read full article on original website
Clarksburg Urban Renewal Authority discusses blight and aesthetic improvements
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Urban Renewal Authority discussed ways to clean up blight, improve building aesthetics and spur development within the city at a workshop Tuesday. A majority of the meeting was spent discussing condemned structures in Clarksburg and the city’s demolition program. There are approximately...
Morgantown, West Virginia, Council discusses trash, zoning
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A renewal contract with Republic Services for trash pickup in the city and a zoning change request were the two items discussed by the Morgantown City Council at its regular committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday. The zoning request would change three adjoining...
Clarksburg City Council to consider change to charter to resolve election issue, adoption of 2022 comprehensive plan Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will meet Thursday and start discussion on two major topics for the city. First, council will consider a resolution to amend Sections 5, 25 and 38 of the city charter to effectively realign elections by having three council seats up for election for one-year terms, as well as one Clarksburg Water Board seat up for a three-year term, in a municipal election that would be held June 6.
Filing for Bridgeport offices begins; election to be held June 13
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Filing is underway for the June 13 Bridgeport city election, and a pair of city residents — an incumbent councilman and a previous challenger — have already filed to be on the ballot. Incumbent Don Burton hopes to retain his seat for...
Old is new again: New Buckhannon (West Virginia) shop dedicated to old-time cards, games
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The doors to Fuzzy Dingo: Cards and Games opened recently for the very first time at 22 North Kanawha St. in Buckhannon. With a remodeled space and splashes of orange and blue covering the walls, the owners are excited to be creating a space for others to partake in their shared love of old-school games.
French Creek Freddie's forecast, other activities planned for Thursday at West Virginia Wildlife Center
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Punxsutawney Phil may be the more well-known groundhog, but West Virginia’s French Creek Freddie will more than hold his own when it comes to forecasting the weather. In fact, since coming on the scene in 1978, Freddie has actually been more accurate...
Upshur County Community Calendar
Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Meeting, 6-7 p.m., Buckhannon City Council chambers, 70 E. Main St. Or join the GoToMeeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://meet.goto.com/656939189. Or dial in using your phone: United States: +1-646-749-3122 Access Code: 656-939-189.
This Week in West Virginia History
Feb. 1, 1832: Education reformer Alexander Luark Wade was born. Wade reorganized rural Monongalia County schools to require progress through eight prescribed levels with a graduating exercise and receipt of a diploma. Wade’s system worked so well it was copied in other counties and states. Feb. 1, 1901: Frank...
Lewis County children benefit from Communities in Schools
Since it began in 2019, Communities in Schools has been an integral part of the Lewis County school system. The grant funded program has been such a success that all six public schools in the county can boast having a CIS coordinator on site. While relatively new to Lewis County,...
4-H Leaders Association hosting drive to stock 4-H Center kitchen
What began as a dream and a mission in 1977 turned into a reality in 2021 with the opening of the Lewis County 4-H Center on Jesse Run in Jane Lew. The building opened for meetings, events, and other activities, but lacked a fully functioning kitchen. Since then, cabinets, countertops,...
No. 15 TCU 76, West Virginia 72
WEST VIRGINIA (13-9) Bell 1-1 2-2 4, Matthews 4-8 1-1 10, Mitchell 6-10 2-2 15, Ke.Johnson 0-3 2-2 2, Stevenson 6-17 4-4 17, Toussaint 4-8 3-4 12, Wilson 2-6 0-0 6, Wague 1-1 1-2 3, Okonkwo 0-1 1-2 1, Suemnick 1-2 0-0 2, Ko.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 16-19 72.
University's Josh Edwards wins McCoy Award
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was hard work and dedication that led University High’s Josh Edwards to becoming one of the top distance runners in the state. It was his sacrifice that helped lead the Hawks to a Class AAA state track title in 2022. For a...
Making of an actor or a doctor in God's good time
All my life growing up in Buckhannon, West Virginia, I have heard from 4-H leaders, Scout masters, coaches, and Sunday school teachers that God has a plan for each of our lives. The interview that Allia Shaver, student journalist, conducted with Brody Hull, movie actor, and Heather Hull, movie producer,...
Injury status, fouls and free throw performance loom as critical in WVU trip to TCU
There's life in WVU's men's basketball program yet. Left but all for dead by many observers after a disappointing home loss to Texas, the Mountaineers have rallied for two consecutive wins and are back in position to vie for an NCAA bid as they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in the first of its return games in the Big 12's double-round robin schedule.
LCHS FFA attends FFA Day at the Legislature
On Monday, January 30, members of the Lewis County FFA traveled to Charleston where they participated in FFA Day at the Legislature. They started the morning off with attending an advocacy training. Following the training, they went to the capital to talk with Roger Hanshaw, speaker of the House, who picked their brains about parliamentary procedure, and Lewis County’s district representative, Adam Burkhammer, who discussed the new bill being introduced about animal welfare that could have a huge effect on animal agriculture.
WVU gets icy cold reception in Fort Worth
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia got an icy cold reception at TCU on Monday night, and no matter how hard it tried, it could not light a fire that would keep it from falling, 76-72, to the Horned Frogs, avenging their loss in Morgantown 13 days earlier.
Calendar of Events for Wednesday
Lost Creek Seniors meeting, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lost Creek Community Building. Catered luncheon at noon. Linda Coffman, 304-745-4983.
LC Junior Wrestling host Coalfield North Regionals
Lewis County Junior Wrestling had a big weekend with two competitions including the Coalfields North Regional which was hosted at Lewis County High School. Prior to the Coalfield Regionals the team participated in the Bridgeport Brawl were six Lewis County wrestlers took first place in their respective divisions including three girls division champions.
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - TCU Horned Frogs Highlights, Interview
Highlights and a brief post-game interview from Bob Huggins following West Virginia's lethargic 76-72 loss to TCU in Big 12 basketball action. The Mountaineers allowed the Horned Frogs to get to the basket at will as they shot 52% from the field in the victory.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/30/23
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins discusses preparing for an opponent the second time around in a season and the positives and negatives of having multiple players who can take the lead in crunch time. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
