On Monday, January 30, members of the Lewis County FFA traveled to Charleston where they participated in FFA Day at the Legislature. They started the morning off with attending an advocacy training. Following the training, they went to the capital to talk with Roger Hanshaw, speaker of the House, who picked their brains about parliamentary procedure, and Lewis County’s district representative, Adam Burkhammer, who discussed the new bill being introduced about animal welfare that could have a huge effect on animal agriculture.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO