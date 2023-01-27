ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Students compete in MATHCOUNTS competition

 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Students are participating in the MATHCOUNTS competition across the nation.

More than 130 middle schoolers from North Bay Haven, Holy Nativity, Surfside, Breakfast Point, and Mowat took part in Bay County’s competition today at the FSU PC campus.

Twenty students went home with awards and two are moving on to the state competition.

GCSC implements virtual reality program to train future officers

MATHCOUNTS Coordinator Jennifer Aldridge said this year they were the first to hold the national competition for regionals.

“You use math every day, so it’s really important, this competition, it helps these kids advance to what they want to do with their lives,” Aldridge said.

The state competition will be held in Orlando in March.

