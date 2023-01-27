Truth be told, these guys are shameless. Foremost, Ralph Fasano tantrumming about “deficient reporting and bias” [“Biased Reporting,” Letters, January 26]. In 2018, on the first leg of his development tour, he crowed that people were won over when they saw what he built and the lovely populace it served. Absent from his utopian scenario was the question of why those people had to be won over in the first place. He wasn’t about to delve into that.

SOUTHAMPTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO