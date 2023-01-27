Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27east.com
Joseph Patrick O’Connell of Westhampton Beach Dies January 17
Joseph Patrick O’Connell of Westhampton Beach died suddenly and peacefully on January 17. He was 59. He was born February 25, 1963, in Southampton. He graduated from Westhampton Beach High... more. I just attempted to order my high-strength reading glasses on Amazon, as I have done for over 15...
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Teacher Named NYS VFW Teacher of the Year
For his unwavering patriotism and dedication to the goals of the VFW, Westhampton Beach High School social studies teacher Korey Williams has been named the 2023 VFW New York State... more. Southampton High School Key Club president Yassine Boukaissi has started a gofundme page to raise money for the school’s...
27east.com
‘Our Town’ Brings Pierson Views of Sag Harbor to Bay Street
Street photography of Sag Harbor is being displayed at Bay Street Theater by artists who walk the village’s roads each day — Pierson High School students. The show is titled... more. On Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m., singer-songwriter Caroline Doctorow will perform as part of ... by...
27east.com
School News, February 2, Sag Harbor & East Hampton Town
Pre-K Registration Orientation in Sag Harbor The Sag Harbor Elementary prekindergarten will hold an orientation program on Wednesday, March 1, at 6:30 p.m. in the Sage Hall Gymnasium at the... more. College News Sarah Baylinson of East Hampton was named to the SUNY Cortland dean’s list ... 23 Jan 2023...
27east.com
Town Police Officers Honored For Helping Save, And Start Lives
The East Hampton Town Police Department named Officer Bradley Hughes its Officer of the Year, in part for his actions in response to a drug overdose victim on whom he... more. One of the four thieves who stole more than $90,000 worth of purses and handbags ... 18 Jan 2023 by Staff Writer.
27east.com
Southampton High School Key Club Seeks Donations to Attend Leadership Conference
Southampton High School Key Club president Yassine Boukaissi has started a gofundme page to raise money for the school’s Key Club to attend an annual leadership conference in Albany this... more. The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Fork, under the leadership of Reverend Kimberly Quinn Johnson, has announced...
27east.com
Express Sessions: Extolling the Success of Westhampton Beach Revitalization
In many ways, the successful revitalization of Main Street in downtown Westhampton Beach was a case of snowballing projects. Village Mayor Maria Moore reflected on the ambitious, and ultimately successful,... more. The Express News Group hosted the latest in its Express Sessions panel discussion series, “Three ... 27 Jan 2023...
27east.com
East End Collected at SAC
East End Collected, an exhibition conceived and curated by Southampton artist Paton Miller, returns to Southampton Arts Center for its 10th anniversary. This year’s exhibition “East End Collected7,” runs February... more. On Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m., singer-songwriter Caroline Doctorow will perform as part of ......
27east.com
February at The Suffolk
Suffolk Theater in Riverhead is kicking it up a notch this February with shows featuring Broadway stars, Grammy nominated 1990s alt-rockers, a world-renowned acoustic guitarist, and everything in between. Tickets... more. On Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m., singer-songwriter Caroline Doctorow will perform as part of ... by Staff Writer.
27east.com
Bay Street Auditions
Bay Street Theater will hold local auditions for its 2023 Mainstage Season on Saturday, February 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the theater. Bay Street is looking to... more. On Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m., singer-songwriter Caroline Doctorow will perform as part of ... by Staff Writer.
27east.com
Macklowes Sell West End Road Estate
Art and antique dealers Lloyd and Barbara Macklowe have sold their longtime East Hampton home, the oceanfront estate at 51 West End Road, with a last asking price of $39.5... more. In Orient Village, a 5.7-acre estate that once belonged to the grandson of President Theodore ... 25 Jan 2023...
27east.com
Bureaucratic Fog
Truth be told, these guys are shameless. Foremost, Ralph Fasano tantrumming about “deficient reporting and bias” [“Biased Reporting,” Letters, January 26]. In 2018, on the first leg of his development tour, he crowed that people were won over when they saw what he built and the lovely populace it served. Absent from his utopian scenario was the question of why those people had to be won over in the first place. He wasn’t about to delve into that.
27east.com
Teens Channeling Art and Activism Through Creativity at The Watermill Center
Art can be a powerful societal motivator, not just in terms of advancing notions of beauty and innovation, but also in its ability to convey important messaging. For youth, however,... more. On Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m., singer-songwriter Caroline Doctorow will perform as part of ... by Staff Writer.
27east.com
Weekly Roundup: Pierson, Southampton Girls Still in Hunt for Playoff Spots, Reddick’s Big Game Leads to Lopsided Mariner Boys Hoops Win Over Pierson
Luke Seltzer’s Big Night Leads to Whaler’s Win Luke Seltzer scored a season-high 37 points and Charlie McLean added 19 points as the Pierson boys basketball team defeated Mattituck, 79-64, at... more. Byrnes Leads Bonac Boys Basketball Finn Byrnes was one of four Bonackers to score in double ......
27east.com
Creative Solution
A group of environmentally aware Hamptonites are again making an effort to encourage the Parrish Art Museum to install solar panels on the museum’s iconic roof. Such an enormous institution uses an enormous amount of energy, I am sure. I’ve been involved in environmental protection for the last 12...
27east.com
Healthy, the Bonac Boys Basketball Team Is Starting To Get on a Roll as Playoffs Loom
The past few years have been rough on Luke Reese. His sophomore season on the East Hampton varsity boys basketball team was cut short due to the pandemic. And while... more. Luke Seltzer’s Big Night Leads to Whaler’s Win Luke Seltzer scored a season-high 37 points and Charlie McLean added 19 points as the Pierson boys basketball team defeated Mattituck, 79-64, at home on January 26. The win avenged a 63-42 loss at Mattituck earlier this season for the Whalers (11-3 in League V, 11-6 overall), who bounced back quickly after their 59-41 loss at Babylon two days prior. Pierson Girls Hoops Still Need a Win The Pierson/Bridgehampton girls basketball team is still searching for one more victory to clinch a postseason berth after losing, 29-28, at Babylon on January 23, and then ... by Staff Writer.
Comments / 0