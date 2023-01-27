Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdhn.com
No river rise expected from weekend rains
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Due to heavy rainfall over the last two weekends, a number of. folks in low-lying areas of Geneva were concerned about possible river flooding. Geneva County EMA Director Brian Smith, says the levels are higher on the Choctawhatchee and Pea rivers, but still far below flood stage.
wdhn.com
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 42-year-old Chipley man was transported to a Dothan hospital after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday, January 30, at around 4:20 p.m., an unidentified Chipley man was traveling southbound on state road 77 when he turned into an active construction zone and the motorcycle hit an uneven lane on the road causing the man to lose control and flip off of the bike.
wdhn.com
Slocomb man dies after Holmes Co. crash
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Slocomb man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Holmes County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, a pickup truck driven by the unidentified Slocomb man was traveling south on State Road 171 when the truck’s right side tires left the road, causing the truck to lose control and drive off the left shoulder of the road.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass cities looking to the future after losing urban status
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN) — At the end of last year, two wiregrass cities lost their urban status as a result of changes from the latest census. Geneva City officials wonder if losing this status will affect future government grants and funding. To the city of rivers. In December, the...
wdhn.com
Bay Co. teacher masters how to spread the love for learning
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Lucille Moore Elementary School Teacher Miriam Siegal has made an impact that goes beyond the doors of her classroom. Parents, other teachers, and school administrators all reap the benefits when they cross paths with the fourth-grade teacher. She is this week’s ‘Class Act.’
wdhn.com
Geneva H.S. freshman will release a single song on social platforms
GENEVA, ALA. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industry. the label will release a “highly anticipated” single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm...
Comments / 0