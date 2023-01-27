ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Herald

Engage in Black History Month with programs at Harriet Beecher Stowe House

Continuing their mission to preserve and commemorate Cincinnati’s Black history throughout the year, the Harriet Beecher Stowe House has planned numerous February events to help Cincinnati residents celebrate Black History Month. This February, Cincinnatians can learn the stories of often unrecognized and unsung people who have worked quietly for...
WKRC

See bright flashes in the Cincinnati sky? Here's what happened

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Many across the Tri-State reported seeing flickering green lights in the sky on Tuesday night. It was not an alien invasion, rather a fire at the Duke Energy substation in Anderson Township. It happened around 7:30 p.m. The Anderson Township Fire Department arrived near...
WDTN

Ohio native Katt Williams making a tour stop in downtown Cincinnati

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The famous Katt Williams has chosen to stop in his hometown during his tour. Williams is bringing his “2023 And Me Tour” to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. Ticketmaster says the tour is is expected to be a comedy tour. The Dayton-raised actor and […]
Fox 19

Strange lights on Cincinnati’s East Side? Here’s what they are

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flashes of light appeared in the sky on the Tri-State’s east side Tuesday night. The strobing pulses appeared blue against the cloudy night sky and could be seen from Mariemont to Anderson and into Clermont County. The Anderson Fire Department says firefighters are at the scene...
WKRC

Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
WKRC

Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
Fox 19

Cincinnati leaders, activists react to Tyre Nichols Memphis police video

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati leaders and activists are reacting to the video that the City of Memphis released of Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers. The disturbing footage was released one day after officers were charged with his death. Below are the statements from local leaders and activists.
WLWT 5

Report of a crash, blocking the intersection in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, blocking the intersection, at Rapid Run and Overlook, in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here.This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WKRC

Wendy's is bringing back a popular Frosty flavor

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The restaurant chain Wendy's has announced its vanilla Frosty will return. Wendy's shortly replaced the vanilla Frosty with a peppermint flavor for the holiday season. The chocolate Frosty was first added to the Wendy's menu in 1969, while the vanilla was added in 2006.
