WKRC
Movie currently filming in Cincinnati is part of a local film boom
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Move over Hollywood. The Tri-State is taking over the movie business. Cincinnati has become a popular location for filming blockbuster movies. Editor-in-chief John Fox talks about the local film boom and February's edition of Cincinnati Magazine.
Cincinnati Herald
Engage in Black History Month with programs at Harriet Beecher Stowe House
Continuing their mission to preserve and commemorate Cincinnati’s Black history throughout the year, the Harriet Beecher Stowe House has planned numerous February events to help Cincinnati residents celebrate Black History Month. This February, Cincinnatians can learn the stories of often unrecognized and unsung people who have worked quietly for...
WKRC
See bright flashes in the Cincinnati sky? Here's what happened
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Many across the Tri-State reported seeing flickering green lights in the sky on Tuesday night. It was not an alien invasion, rather a fire at the Duke Energy substation in Anderson Township. It happened around 7:30 p.m. The Anderson Township Fire Department arrived near...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, Ohio is a vibrant city with a diverse array of neighborhoods, each offering its own unique charm and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
Ohio native Katt Williams making a tour stop in downtown Cincinnati
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The famous Katt Williams has chosen to stop in his hometown during his tour. Williams is bringing his “2023 And Me Tour” to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. Ticketmaster says the tour is is expected to be a comedy tour. The Dayton-raised actor and […]
WLWT 5
A crash involving an ambulance was reported on Montana Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — An ambulance was involved in a crash on Montana Avenue in Westwood, Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Montana and Boudinot avenues. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash at this time. For live traffic updates, click here.
Fox 19
Strange lights on Cincinnati’s East Side? Here’s what they are
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flashes of light appeared in the sky on the Tri-State’s east side Tuesday night. The strobing pulses appeared blue against the cloudy night sky and could be seen from Mariemont to Anderson and into Clermont County. The Anderson Fire Department says firefighters are at the scene...
WKRC
Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never Knew
Cincinnati, Ohio is a city with a rich and varied history, from its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub. But did you know that Cincinnati has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
Cincinnati Herald
Initiative focused on increasing and retaining Black-owned businesses in Over-the-Rhine
Represent Cincy launches with new executive director. A collaborative effort several years in the making, Represent Cincy – whose goal is to connect more Black-owned businesses with brick-and-mortar spaces in Over-the-Rhine (OTR) – is ready to launch as a nonprofit with a new leader. Jared Simmons, an Alabama...
WKRC
Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries and wires down on Wabash Avenue in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries and wires down on Wabash Avenue in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Fox 19
Cincinnati leaders, activists react to Tyre Nichols Memphis police video
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati leaders and activists are reacting to the video that the City of Memphis released of Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers. The disturbing footage was released one day after officers were charged with his death. Below are the statements from local leaders and activists.
Fox 19
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati restaurants and chefs scored big in the semifinalist round of the 2023 James Beard Awards, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. The James Beard Awards are widely considered the Oscars of the restaurant world. It’s no doubt a welcome change for a city with...
Could Cincinnati's plastic bag ban return in 2023?
During a Tuesday morning meeting of Cincinnati city council's Climate, Environment and Infrastructure committee, local advocates urged committee members to re-implement a form of the ban.
Fox 19
50-year-old mystery: Who killed Georg Ann Reiter, and why?
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - For the past five years, a new set of Butler County detectives have been working a cold case, hoping it could lead to new tips and maybe bring them they big break they’ve been waiting for throughout the investigation. It was Sept. 9, 1970...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, car into a pole on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, car into a pole, on Queen City Avenue and Bluffcrest Lane in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
1. Sysco - Warehouse Order Selector. Sysco is hiring to fill multiple warehouse order selector roles. These full-time positions pay up to $80,000 a year. Hermann Services is seeking a full-time service plumber. The job pays between $60,000 to $90,000 a year.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, blocking the intersection in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, blocking the intersection, at Rapid Run and Overlook, in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here.This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WKRC
Wendy's is bringing back a popular Frosty flavor
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The restaurant chain Wendy's has announced its vanilla Frosty will return. Wendy's shortly replaced the vanilla Frosty with a peppermint flavor for the holiday season. The chocolate Frosty was first added to the Wendy's menu in 1969, while the vanilla was added in 2006.
