Get Ready San Antonio: Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's Grand Opening!Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Should Pets Be Banned In H-E-B Stores? H-E-B Staff Say YesAsh JurbergTexas State
Work Out for Free! San Antonio Parks and Rec Offers a Wide Range of Exercise Classes At No CostAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The five best craft breweries in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Jewish diner The Hayden opening second location next month
The new eatery will be in North Central San Antonio's Alon Market and feature some of the original location's menu items.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 31, 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re getting you ready for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo with a peek into the Buggy Barn Museum, rodeo and Valentine’s Day crafts, Vaquero Cook-Off menudo and more. The Buggy Barn Museum in Blanco provides Old West buggies...
Get Ready San Antonio: Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's Grand Opening!
Good news for fans of chicken salad in San Antonio with Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept opening its first store in San Antonio on Wednesday, February 8.
First Look: San Antonio diners likely to embrace changes at Piatti's revamped Quarry location
The longtime Alamo Heights eatery reopened last week after a lengthy renovation.
San Antonio’s Full Goods Diner launching nighttime DJ series, new menu items
Full Goods at Night will offer special menu items during extended evening hours Feb. 2 through Feb. 25.
San Antonio doggy drinkery Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden sets Feb. 11 soft opening
Those looking to get a sneak peek can visit Texas Dog Co.’s website to request an invitation.
Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
Huge! Is The Largest Pizza In The Lone Star State In This Texas City?
Yes, things are bigger in Texas! We take pride in that, don't we? It's what TEXAS is all about. So, it's no surprise that San Antonio is home to the BIGGEST PIZZA in Texas?. If you are a PIZZA fan, and who isn't, then this is probably a dream come true!
12 San Antonio spots to eat the Alamo City's iconic puffy tacos
Puffy tacos are San Antonio's pride and joy.
I'm a New Englander who visited San Antonio for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the Texas city.
Most people flock to the city to see the Alamo and the Missions. Little do they know, they'll also find bustling art, wine, and dining scenes there.
San Antonio's Jacked Potato has moved into downtown's Shops at Rivercenter
The veteran-owned business reopened in its new digs Jan. 15.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio two-bedroom villa in Monticello Park
How much will it cost for this Spanish-style villa?
The Lamest Cities in Texas According to the San Antonio Island Boys
A couple of super cool guys who are calling themselves the San Antonio Island Boys apparently believe they've experienced enough life in our great state to inform us which cities are the lamest, and I for one applaud them for their civic duty. So if you don't know who the...
After teasers and anticipation, San Antonio’s Camp Hot Wells is now open
Interest has swirled around a potential opening date for the site, which sits on the Mission Reach of the San Antonio River.
All of the San Antonio-area restaurants Guy Fieri has visited on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Based on the amount of times Guy Fieri has visited local restaurants for his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," it's safe to say the Alamo City could also be dubbed Flavortown.
Roughly a dozen chained dogs seized from San Antonio home amid freeze
ACS has 'zero tolerance' for pets left outside in cold weather events.
KSAT 12
Recipe: Texas Red Chili
SAN ANTONIO – What better way to keep warm this winter than with a chili recipe from Beef Loving Texans?. This Texas Red Chili is a well-loved dish that could warm any heart in the wintertime. It’s perfect for feeding the whole family or having leftovers to last throughout the week!
KSAT 12
These city, county services and businesses are closed due to icy weather
Wintry weather has prompted many local school districts to close and now many city and county services are following suit. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be near or below freezing in areas north of San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country. A winter storm warning has been...
kurv.com
Two TX Cities Among Top 10 Dirtiest In U.S.
Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio...
KTSA
Longtime San Antonio Sports Anchor Greg Simmons resigns
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A face familiar to generations of San Antonio TV viewers has announced he is resigning. Greg Simmons, who has been the Sports Director at KSAT-12 for 42 years submitted his resignation Monday. His resignation comes less than a week after he was arrested for...
