New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Opens First New Orleans LocationMadocNew Orleans, LA
French Quarter Festival to celebrate its 40th anniversary in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Spending time in New Orleans' Historic Marigny neighborhoodJourneyswithsteveNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
tmpresale.com
Future And Friends – One Big Party Tours concert in New Orleans, LA Mar 9th, 2023 – pre-sale password
The new Future And Friends – One Big Party Tour presale password is now open to members!. This is a great chance for you to buy Future And Friends – One Big Party Tour concert tickets ahead of the general public. If you do not buy your tickets...
Enjoy your stay at the Hotel Freedia?
New Orleans own and original Big Freedia is about to take their dreams to a whole new level in the Faubourg Marigny. Freedia is getting ready to build an entertainment venue on the corner of Frenchman and Decatur Streets.
NOLA.com
Metairie strip mall to become ‘luxury’ steakhouse with bourbon club, sushi, hibachi tables
Real estate developer Anthony “A.P.” Marullo III has one ambitious project underway, transforming the former Andrea’s in Metairie into what will be his own new Italian restaurant. Just a few blocks away, however, he also has a second major restaurant project in the works, one that’s out...
Zulu Queen welcomed at Louis Armstrong International Airport
As tradition goes, members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club and others gathered at the Louis Armstrong International Airport Sunday morning to welcome and announce this year's Queen Zulu-Select Dr. Christy Lagarde Spears.
NOLA.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold on west bank. See where, winning numbers.
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on the west bank, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Discount Depot, 4800 Westbank Expressway, in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers in Monday's drawing, along with the Powerball. It wasn't immediately clear...
New life comes to Jefferson Parish shopping malls
METAIRIE, La. — Two Jefferson Parish malls have new life breathing into them. On Wednesday, the Ochsner Medical Complex - Clearview will open its doors for its first clinic visits in part of what used to be the Sears building. “Over 250 clinic visits tomorrow, 44 monographies tomorrow, 18...
Chewbacchus returns to St. Claude Ave, bringing back the crowds and business
NEW ORLEANS — Chewbacchus made its triumphant return to St. Claude Avenue Saturday. The parade was cut short just days before it rolled in 2022 due to an NOPD manpower shortage and COVID-19, but they wouldn't be held back again. "We worked without City Councilman Freddie King, and we...
Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Opens First New Orleans Location
Each item on the menu is handcrafted by Flay, and offered in a quick and convenient format at a fair price point, allowing everyone to enjoy dining by Bobby Flay. The ultimate burger experience and latest concept by the highly-respected chef, Bobby Flay, has announced the opening of its sixth restaurant at the recently transformed Caesars New Orleans.
NOLA.com
'Fantasy Library' themes NOMTOC's annual bal masque
"NOMTOC’s Fantasy Library" was the theme of the bal masque presented by the Jugs Social Club's Krewe of NOMTOC (New Orleans' Most Talked of Club) Saturday in La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Reigning as Queen NOMTOC LII was Miss Vinaya Janasia...
NOLA.com
Shirley Lee opens a new Chinese restaurant in Uptown
Exactly one year to the day. That’s how long Shirley and Tang Lee stayed retired before opening their new spot, Miss Shirley’s Chinese Restaurant in Uptown in December. The Lees ran Royal China in Metairie for 44 years. The pandemic convinced them they were tired and needed to sell their restaurant. They spent almost seven months traveling, visiting their grandkids and other family members in Singapore.
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Radio House Roof Melted After Fire at New Orleans Square Station in Disneyland
Now that the scrim has been removed from around the radio house at the New Orleans Square train station, we can see that the building was badly burned and part of the roof has melted. The fire broke out overnight in late December. Disneyland said in a statement that nobody...
NOLA.com
7th Ward church, an incubator of New Orleans jazz, wins $100,000 grant to rebuild
Perseverance Hall, a New Orleans jazz incubator in the early 20th century and a church since 1949, is today a heap of wood and blue siding in the 7th Ward. Damaged by Hurricane Ida in 2021, it largely collapsed in August. Now a federal grant delivers new hope of restoring...
More cars stolen in New Orleans in January than in Jefferson Parish in all of 2022
We’re 30 days into 2023, and already, 761 cars have been reported stolen in the city of New Orleans–an average of 26 per day. In fact, more cars were stolen in New Orleans this month than were stolen in Jefferson Parish in all of last year.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
NOLA.com
15-year-girl killed in Little Woods remembered by loved ones: 'They took my best friend'
A freshman who attended Warren Easton High School was shot and killed this weekend while at a girls' sleepover. A 19-year-old has been arrested, but the family still has a lot of questions about what happened. Kennedi Belton was 15 years old. "Kennedi laughed all day, smiled all day," said...
RTA makes changes to bus routes and schedules
The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) are implementing changes to some of the bus routes and schedules starting on Sunday (Jan. 29).
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Do you remember the Martin Brothers restaurant on Chef Menteur?
Do you know the history of Martin Brothers restaurant on Chef Menteur Highway? I lived in New Orleans East/Pines Village when I was a kid and have great childhood memories of the place. Carlton. Dear Carlton,. Martin Brothers restaurant operated at 5838 Chef Menteur Highway for nearly 40 years. The...
WWL-TV
New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
Nefertiti parades in New Orleans East this afternoon
The Krewe of Nefertiti will roll today, despite the wet weather. For 2023 the theme of this all-female krewe is “Nefertiti Roar”.
