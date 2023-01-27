Exactly one year to the day. That’s how long Shirley and Tang Lee stayed retired before opening their new spot, Miss Shirley’s Chinese Restaurant in Uptown in December. The Lees ran Royal China in Metairie for 44 years. The pandemic convinced them they were tired and needed to sell their restaurant. They spent almost seven months traveling, visiting their grandkids and other family members in Singapore.

METAIRIE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO