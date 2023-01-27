Read full article on original website
Fire wrecks Northumberland County home
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire tore through a Northumberland County community Tuesday night. Video shows a complete mess at the intersection of Railroad and Second Streets in the Locust Gap area of Mount Carmel Township. The first calls came in just after 10 Tuesday night, but the alarms...
WJAC TV
Fire destroys private workshop in Union County, officials say
Union County, PA — Authorities in Union County say an afternoon fire destroyed a private workshop in Glen Iron Tuesday. According to officials at the scene, crews from Union and Centre counties were dispatched to the blaze, located along Ulrick Lane, around 2 p.m. Firefighters say the blaze destroyed...
Barn fire under investigation
Hepburn Township, Pa. — Another barn fire has prompted an investigation into a series of fires at properties owned by the same man, officials say. The barn fire on Jan. 27 at Kenneth Snyder's property at 2525 State Route 973 East Highway was the third fire at a property Synder owns since October, according to police. Those fires are under investigation, said Lycoming Regional Police Department Captain Chris Kriner. Officer...
Train derailment in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Crews have been working to clear a train derailment in Schuylkill County. Officials say the derailment happened sometime overnight near Route 54 in Rush Township. No word on if anyone was hurt or when the wreckage will be cleared in this part of Schuylkill County.
Fire heavily damages home near Shamokin
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home Monday afternoon in Northumberland County. It happened around noon at a house at the intersection of Maple and West Holly Streets in Coal Township, near Shamokin. Officials say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
Woman thrown down flight of steps
Williamsport, Pa. — Police said a man threw a woman down a flight of steps, causing scrapes on her body. Jaleen Antonio Walker, 30, of Williamsport was charged with simple assault and harassment following the Jan. 20 incident in the 1000 block of High Street just before midnight, police said. The accuser provided video of the attack, according to the affidavit. Walker is being held on $25,000 bail at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a Feb. 2 preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle. Docket sheet
Alleged sewage overflow leads to charges in Luzerne County's Back Mountain
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general alleges that the Dallas Area Municipal Authority (DAMA) on Route 309 in Kingston Township dumped untreated sewage into TOBY creek, which runs right along their facility. Toby Creek flows quickly as it leaves the Back Mountain and makes its way into...
Police: Woman sells 103 bags of fentanyl to informant
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport woman police said sold crack and fentanyl to an informant was charged with multiple felony counts of delivering a controlled substance. Nicole Linville allegedly sold 103 bags of fentanyl and 2.9 grams of crack, meeting the buyer in the 500 block of Memorial Avenue throughout June and July of 2022 for the transactions, police said. On June 1, the 43-year-old Linville exchanged 53 bags of...
PennLive.com
New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
NASA-developed red light therapy for pain management and weight loss, offered locally
Williamsport, Pa. — Technology developed by NASA, available in just two places in all of Pennsylvania, is now being used in Williamsport to help people "reclaim" their health. Reclaim Health, Weight Loss & Pain Management Center located at 360 Market Street, Williamsport, offers Trifecta Red Light Therapy to help patients lose weight and reduce pain and inflammaton, according to Dr. Denis Gallagher, DC, CFMP. Dr. Gallagher and his wife Jeanne...
Man killed in overnight Wilkes-Barre shooting
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a late-night shooting that left one man dead in Wilkes-Barre Monday. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Monday around 11:53 p.m., officers were called to the area of Coal Street and Logan Court for reports of shots being fired. As police were responding they say […]
January '23: Mild and snowless
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — For northeastern and central Pennsylvania, 2023 is now ranked in the top five for warmest Januarys on record, coming in at number two for Williamsport and number four for Scranton. Almost every day this month was what's considered to be above average, except for three days...
7 charged with theft at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging seven people who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for reports of thefts happening at Walmart in Hazle Township on five separate occasions. Police say on January 17 around 9:00 p.m. two women […]
Property search gives missing girl’s family renewed hope
SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Luzerne County woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago is hoping an ongoing criminal investigation may help solve her mysterious disappearance. 22-year-old Phylicia Thomas from the Sweet Valley area vanished without a trace in 2004. Now her family says State Police activity at a […]
Deadly shooting in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are investigating a deadly shooting in Luzerne County. It happened after 11:45 p.m. Monday in the area of North Meade and Coal Streets in Wilkes-Barre. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital,...
Sunbury Animal Hospital trimming emergency services
SUNBURY, Pa. — Joel Williams of Herndon brought his dog Scooby to the Sunbury Animal Hospital for a routine visit. Scooby has been here before for an emergency. "He got into a big trash pile. It was full of glass, and he cut his foot real bad. I couldn't get it to stop bleeding."
Barn catches fire in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Lycoming County, and investigators say this blaze follows two other fires on properties owned by the same person. Flames broke out just before 3 a.m. along Route 973 in Hepburn Township, near Jersey Shore. Officials were...
WOLF
Wanted man flees from police in Schuylkill County
FOSTER TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are searching for a wanted man from Shamokin after he allegedly fled from troopers earlier this month. State Police say that on January 18th around 6:30 PM, 39-year-old Dale Hart fled from a traffic stop in Foster Township and now has an additional warrant out for his arrest for fleeing and eluding police.
Two Brits charged for attempting to photograph abandoned home
New Columbia, Pa. — Two people from England were charged recently when they entered a private property to take pictures of an abandoned home. State police at Milton say Ben Stevens, 40, of Cambridge, and Emma Boakes, 29, of Letchworth, were caught entering the property at 570 Milroy Road in White Deer Township, Union County. The two were attempting to take photos of the home shortly before 4 p.m. Jan. 24. Summaries of defiant trespass of a posted property were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
I-81 closure scheduled for Tuesday
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A portion of the northbound lane of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County will be temporary closed Tuesday while construction crews perform repairs. Starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the right lane of I-81 northbound at mile marker 165.2 near Ashley Borough...
