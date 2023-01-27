CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will meet Thursday and start discussion on two major topics for the city. First, council will consider a resolution to amend Sections 5, 25 and 38 of the city charter to effectively realign elections by having three council seats up for election for one-year terms, as well as one Clarksburg Water Board seat up for a three-year term, in a municipal election that would be held June 6.

