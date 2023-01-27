Read full article on original website
4-H Leaders Association hosting drive to stock 4-H Center kitchen
What began as a dream and a mission in 1977 turned into a reality in 2021 with the opening of the Lewis County 4-H Center on Jesse Run in Jane Lew. The building opened for meetings, events, and other activities, but lacked a fully functioning kitchen. Since then, cabinets, countertops,...
Calendar of Events for Wednesday
Lost Creek Seniors meeting, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lost Creek Community Building. Catered luncheon at noon. Linda Coffman, 304-745-4983.
Clarksburg Urban Renewal Authority discusses blight and aesthetic improvements
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Urban Renewal Authority discussed ways to clean up blight, improve building aesthetics and spur development within the city at a workshop Tuesday. A majority of the meeting was spent discussing condemned structures in Clarksburg and the city’s demolition program. There are approximately...
Morgantown, West Virginia, Council discusses trash, zoning
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A renewal contract with Republic Services for trash pickup in the city and a zoning change request were the two items discussed by the Morgantown City Council at its regular committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday. The zoning request would change three adjoining...
This Week in West Virginia History
Feb. 1, 1832: Education reformer Alexander Luark Wade was born. Wade reorganized rural Monongalia County schools to require progress through eight prescribed levels with a graduating exercise and receipt of a diploma. Wade’s system worked so well it was copied in other counties and states. Feb. 1, 1901: Frank...
Old is new again: New Buckhannon (West Virginia) shop dedicated to old-time cards, games
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The doors to Fuzzy Dingo: Cards and Games opened recently for the very first time at 22 North Kanawha St. in Buckhannon. With a remodeled space and splashes of orange and blue covering the walls, the owners are excited to be creating a space for others to partake in their shared love of old-school games.
Making of an actor or a doctor in God's good time
All my life growing up in Buckhannon, West Virginia, I have heard from 4-H leaders, Scout masters, coaches, and Sunday school teachers that God has a plan for each of our lives. The interview that Allia Shaver, student journalist, conducted with Brody Hull, movie actor, and Heather Hull, movie producer,...
Filing for Bridgeport offices begins; election to be held June 13
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Filing is underway for the June 13 Bridgeport city election, and a pair of city residents — an incumbent councilman and a previous challenger — have already filed to be on the ballot. Incumbent Don Burton hopes to retain his seat for...
Vincent stays locked in as senior season winds down
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — As her senior swim season draws to a close, Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cadence Vincent took time to reflect on her record-setting career and offered a glimpse at what her future has in store. Vincent fell in love with competitive swimming at an early age and...
Clarksburg City Council to consider change to charter to resolve election issue, adoption of 2022 comprehensive plan Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will meet Thursday and start discussion on two major topics for the city. First, council will consider a resolution to amend Sections 5, 25 and 38 of the city charter to effectively realign elections by having three council seats up for election for one-year terms, as well as one Clarksburg Water Board seat up for a three-year term, in a municipal election that would be held June 6.
University's Josh Edwards wins McCoy Award
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was hard work and dedication that led University High’s Josh Edwards to becoming one of the top distance runners in the state. It was his sacrifice that helped lead the Hawks to a Class AAA state track title in 2022. For a...
WVU gets icy cold reception in Fort Worth
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia got an icy cold reception at TCU on Monday night, and no matter how hard it tried, it could not light a fire that would keep it from falling, 76-72, to the Horned Frogs, avenging their loss in Morgantown 13 days earlier.
Seth Horne, Jeremiah Mitchell go undefeated to lead Bearcats in Viking Smash duals
PETERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton's Seth Horne and Jeremiah Mitchell grappled their way to undefeated records to lead the Bearcat wrestlers to a 2-7 overall team record in the Viking Smash duals tournament in Petersburg last Friday and Saturday. “I was proud of the way our team competed,...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Danni Nichols 1/31/23
West Virginia guard Danni Nichols notes that finding a way to win without teammate Madisen Smith at TCU was another sign of progress for Dawn Plitzuweit's first Mountaineer squad. Basketball. Danni Nichols. Big 12. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - TCU Horned Frogs Highlights, Interview
Highlights and a brief post-game interview from Bob Huggins following West Virginia's lethargic 76-72 loss to TCU in Big 12 basketball action. The Mountaineers allowed the Horned Frogs to get to the basket at will as they shot 52% from the field in the victory.
Notre Dame boys knock off Southern Garrett for first home win
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time this season, Notre Dame boys basketball’s home fans got to see a win. After a rough start to the season that included losses in all seven home games and just one road victory at Parkersburg Catholic, the Irish got into the win column on Angelo Basile Court on Tuesday, defeating Southern Garrett (Md.) 53-46. Balanced scoring and effective deep shooting led Notre Dame (2-14) past the visiting Rams.
Injury status, fouls and free throw performance loom as critical in WVU trip to TCU
There's life in WVU's men's basketball program yet. Left but all for dead by many observers after a disappointing home loss to Texas, the Mountaineers have rallied for two consecutive wins and are back in position to vie for an NCAA bid as they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in the first of its return games in the Big 12's double-round robin schedule.
No. 4 Alabama 101, Vanderbilt 44
VANDERBILT (10-12) Ansong 2-5 2-2 6, Millora-Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Stute 1-7 2-2 4, Keeffe 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 4-8 0-0 10, Manjon 2-7 4-4 8, Thomas 1-11 0-0 3, Robbins 4-12 1-3 9, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Calton 0-1 0-0 0, Dia 0-2 0-0 0, Shelby 0-1 0-0 0, Samuels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-64 9-11 44.
