The latest round of winter weather will move out of Arkansas this evening with only a few flurries possible overnight with lows in the mid 20s. The final round of precipitation will begin moving into the state late Wednesday afternoon. Initially, some sleet is possible, but it appears freezing rain will be the predominant precipitation type through mid morning Thursday with a changeover to rain before the storm moves away after Noon on Thursday. Highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid 30s, lows Wednesday night will be in the upper 20s with highs Thursday in the low 40s.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO