Read full article on original website
Related
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: One More Shot of Winter Weather
The latest round of winter weather will move out of Arkansas this evening with only a few flurries possible overnight with lows in the mid 20s. The final round of precipitation will begin moving into the state late Wednesday afternoon. Initially, some sleet is possible, but it appears freezing rain will be the predominant precipitation type through mid morning Thursday with a changeover to rain before the storm moves away after Noon on Thursday. Highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid 30s, lows Wednesday night will be in the upper 20s with highs Thursday in the low 40s.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter Mess through Wednesday
Cold air continues to settle across the Mid South along with moisture moving in with disturbances moving in the southwest flow aloft. With warmer air at upper levels and a shallow level of cold air at the surface freezing rain and, occasionally sleet, will be the primary weather types through Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s with highs in the mid 30s.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Icy conditions on Tuesday
TODAY: The chance for freezing rain continues today as temperatures hover around freezing and slightly below it. This second round of precipitation is expected by late morning, early afternoon and will continue through the evening hours. TONIGHT: Light freezing drizzle will continue overnight tonight scattered across the area as temperatures...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Ice Storm Warning extended until noon Thursday
A third round of wintry weather is likely later Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning after a first round dropped sleet & freezing rain Monday night and a more potent second round adding ice Tuesday afternoon.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain and freezing rain likely tonight
TODAY: Clouds will linger throughout the day as temperatures begin to fall. This afternoon, temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a breezy northeasterly wind. Rain will start moving into the area during the afternoon today, and freezing rain will also be possible depending on where you live. TONIGHT: This...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Much colder and icy this week
TONIGHT: A cold front will move across Arkansas overnight. This will bring rain showers to central and southern Arkansas. Temperatures will rapidly drop behind the front. We will be in the 30s by Monday morning. Northwest/northcentral Arkansas is already near or below freezing. Freezing rain (ice) will cause slick roads up north. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for locations where freezing rain will fall.
KATV
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
KHBS
Arkansas: Get ready for a third round of freezing rain and sleet
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 40/29 News Get Ready Weather Team is turning its attention to the third and final round of freezing rain and sleet. That round should start Wednesday afternoon and go into Wednesday night. It could potentially cause power outages and may be especially problematic in the River Valley.
3 News Now
Prolonged winter storm strikes the South, could cause power outages
The next two days could be quite icy for part of the southern U.S. as freezing rain, sleet and snow could sweep multiple states this week. Much of Central Texas, including the Dallas and Austin metro areas, was placed under winter storm warnings through Wednesday. Sections of Arkansas and Tennessee, including the Little Rock and Memphis areas, were placed under ice storm warnings for late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Showery Sunday, Ice likely this week
TONIGHT: Rain showers continue overnight with heavy downpours and a rumble of thunder possible. No severe weather. Strong southerly winds 15-20 mph will keep temperatures in the 50s all night. SUNDAY: Scattered showers will continue over south and central Arkansas Sunday morning. For the rest of the day, the rain...
KATV
Central Arkansas school closings begin ahead of winter storms Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Schools across Arkansas are beginning to close as winter storms move in Monday afternoon. Some areas of north and northeast Arkansas were covered with ice and snow during the morning hours and are expected to receive more precipitation throughout the day. The following schools will...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Tracking an icy winter storm
Ingredients necessary for a significant icing event are in place and it looks like most of Arkansas will be coated in a glaze of ice at some point this week.
Photo gallery: Ice, sleet, snow wreaking havoc on roads
Another round of extreme winter weather is having a serious effect on the conditions of roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Ice Storm Warning through 9 AM Wednesday
Ingredients necessary for a significant icing event are in place and it looks like most of Arkansas will be coated in a glaze of ice at some point this week.
Kait 8
Post office closures during winter weather
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If you are expecting a package to come to your front porch or your tax forms to be in the mailbox, you may want to hold that thought. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the United States Postal Service announced the following post offices in Northeast Arkansas are closed due to the current weather conditions:
KTLO
Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
Kait 8
ARDOT speaks on current road conditions
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues in Northeast Arkansas, many are wondering when the ice will go away. Region 8 News spoke with District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee with the Arkansas Department of Transportation on current road conditions. You can view the interview above. You can find...
mysaline.com
Here are the Winter Weather Closings for Tuesday & Wednesday
Here are the Winter Weather Closings listed for Tuesday, January 31st and Wednesday, February 1st. Keep checking back for updates. Authorized representatives of schools, organizations and businesses should send info to [email protected]. Tuesday, January 31st Closures:. Arkansas – State office buildings closed except for critical operations Tuesday. Telework staff...
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings
Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
Icy conditions in Arkansas causing multiple crashes
ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. A deadly crash occurred...
Comments / 0