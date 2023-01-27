ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYR NewsChannel 9

North Syracuse School District looking into name change

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Northstars are looking to revamp their school districts name into something that’s already the talk of the town. The district is already predominantly referred to as “CNS” so why not let it stick? That’s their plan. The North Syracuse Central School District would like to adjust its name to […]
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
rewind1077.com

Ithaca considers potential traffic changes

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are thinking of ways to improve street safety. Town Supervisor Rod Howe says several residents shared their concerns at a recent discussion. He says changes could be coming to the intersection at Inlet Valley Way and Calkins Road. Howe adds Cornell is...
ITHACA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Redevelopment of St. Elizabeth Medical Campus

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) –the City of Utica and Mohawk Valley Health System are coming together to redevelop the St. Elizabeth Campus in South Utica. The city’s industrial development agency and MVHS have agreed to share the cost of hiring a consultant team. With assistance from Mohawk Valley, the city has put out a request for proposals to find a specialized firm with knowledge in the areas of urban planning, landscape architecture, market analysis, civil engineering and environmental remediation.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Housing Authority creates memorial scholarship for Brexialee Torres-Ortiz

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After the tragic shooting death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, the Syracuse Housing Authority (SHA) has created a scholarship in her name. To ensure her name is never forgotten, SHA will present the $5,000 Brexialee Torres-Ortiz Memorial Scholarship every year to an eligible SHA Public Housing resident entering a two or four-year […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

North Syracuse plans to demolish dilapidated home

VILLAGE OF NORTH SYRACUSE – For the second time, the village of North Syracuse has initiated demolition proceedings for a dilapidated home on Grove Street. The home, at 118 Grove St., has no roof and has gone from being an eyesore to a safety issue, Mayor Gary Butterfield said at the village board of trustees meeting on Jan. 26. A building permit that was issued for repairs on the property expired at the end of 2022.
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

School District Delays In Oswego County Jan. 31

The following is a list of school district delays throughout Oswego County:. Central Square School District: Due to a lake effect band over our District, we are on a 2 hour delay. No AM BOCES, No AM Pre-K, and No Transitions today, 1-31-23. Altmar, Parish, Williamstown Central School District: January...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
wskg.org

Allegations stall ethics investigation into Ithaca's police reform effort

This transcript has been edited for clarity and length. Last spring, Tompkins County opened an ethics investigation into Ithaca’s landmark police reform effort. Now, some are calling for the county legislator heading the investigation to recuse himself due to an alleged conflict of interest. MEGAN ZEREZ: I’m here with...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

OCC presenting the “South Side Community Photo Walk”

(WSYR-TV) — Art can be found anywhere. From sidewalks to buildings and even the people who live there. Many photographers go out into the community to capture these moments of beauty. The Stand is a local newspaper that covers Syracuse’s South Side community. Each year, they host a South...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that injured woman (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 31)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. SyraQs: World War II vet, 100, spent half his life raising money for fellow vets: Henry Sienkiewicz has lived all 100 years of his life in Syracuse. He served his country as a bombardier in World War II, his city as a firefighter for 30 years, and his heritage by serving in the Polish Legion of American Veterans. In 1957 he was awarded a medal for bravery for rescuing a man from the second floor of a burning house, and for more than 50 years he sold poppies outside of supermarkets to raise money for veterans. Sienkiewicz recently spoke with us about the inspiring birthday greetings he got from the local elementary school, the dangerous bombing runs he made in the war, and whether he ever thought he’d live to be 100 years old. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

