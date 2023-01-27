Read full article on original website
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Unleash Your Inner Foodie: The Yelp Guide to the Top Taco Tuesdays in Syracuse, NYJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges, according to Tyre Nichols.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Onondaga County exec proposes closing Jamesville prison by April 1; vote likely next week
Jamesville, N.Y. — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is proposing closing Jamesville Correctional Facility by April 1. The county executive’s office presented a written proposal to the Onondaga County Legislature’s Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday. The proposal will go to the full legislature for a vote on Feb. 7.
North Syracuse School District looking into name change
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Northstars are looking to revamp their school districts name into something that’s already the talk of the town. The district is already predominantly referred to as “CNS” so why not let it stick? That’s their plan. The North Syracuse Central School District would like to adjust its name to […]
rewind1077.com
Ithaca considers potential traffic changes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are thinking of ways to improve street safety. Town Supervisor Rod Howe says several residents shared their concerns at a recent discussion. He says changes could be coming to the intersection at Inlet Valley Way and Calkins Road. Howe adds Cornell is...
Fayetteville comprehensive plan committee goes over next steps
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – During its Jan. 26 meeting, Fayetteville’s comprehensive plan steering committee discussed the next steps that will be taken in the development and eventual finalization of its plan update. With representatives from consulting firm Environmental Design & Research (EDR), the committee has already held about...
cnyhomepage.com
Redevelopment of St. Elizabeth Medical Campus
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) –the City of Utica and Mohawk Valley Health System are coming together to redevelop the St. Elizabeth Campus in South Utica. The city’s industrial development agency and MVHS have agreed to share the cost of hiring a consultant team. With assistance from Mohawk Valley, the city has put out a request for proposals to find a specialized firm with knowledge in the areas of urban planning, landscape architecture, market analysis, civil engineering and environmental remediation.
Syracuse Housing Authority creates memorial scholarship for Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After the tragic shooting death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, the Syracuse Housing Authority (SHA) has created a scholarship in her name. To ensure her name is never forgotten, SHA will present the $5,000 Brexialee Torres-Ortiz Memorial Scholarship every year to an eligible SHA Public Housing resident entering a two or four-year […]
waer.org
Onondaga County lawmakers could vote soon on jail merger plan. Sheriff says slow down
Onondaga County lawmakers continue to gather more information about a controversial proposal to close the Jamesville correctional facility in order to partially address a staffing shortage. The sheriff wants more time to consider inmate and staffing implications if they’re moved to the downtown justice center. Sheriff Toby Shelley told...
65 new businesses registered in Central NY include energy healing and entertainment
Full service was restored to the Onondaga County Clerk’s office last week after two outages had caused delays in electronic business certificate recordings. County Clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties recorded 65 new businesses from January 22 through January 27. The businesses included energy healing and entertainment businesses.
cnycentral.com
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
North Syracuse plans to demolish dilapidated home
VILLAGE OF NORTH SYRACUSE – For the second time, the village of North Syracuse has initiated demolition proceedings for a dilapidated home on Grove Street. The home, at 118 Grove St., has no roof and has gone from being an eyesore to a safety issue, Mayor Gary Butterfield said at the village board of trustees meeting on Jan. 26. A building permit that was issued for repairs on the property expired at the end of 2022.
School District Delays In Oswego County Jan. 31
The following is a list of school district delays throughout Oswego County:. Central Square School District: Due to a lake effect band over our District, we are on a 2 hour delay. No AM BOCES, No AM Pre-K, and No Transitions today, 1-31-23. Altmar, Parish, Williamstown Central School District: January...
St. Joe’s to buy part of big Onondaga County orthopedic surgery center for $25 million
St. Joseph’s Health will pay about $25 million to buy a stake in an outpatient surgery center in North Syracuse owned by the Syracuse area’s largest orthopedic medical practice. The deal between St. Joe’s and Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists will give St. Joe’s a 25% ownership share of the...
wskg.org
Allegations stall ethics investigation into Ithaca's police reform effort
This transcript has been edited for clarity and length. Last spring, Tompkins County opened an ethics investigation into Ithaca’s landmark police reform effort. Now, some are calling for the county legislator heading the investigation to recuse himself due to an alleged conflict of interest. MEGAN ZEREZ: I’m here with...
localsyr.com
OCC presenting the “South Side Community Photo Walk”
(WSYR-TV) — Art can be found anywhere. From sidewalks to buildings and even the people who live there. Many photographers go out into the community to capture these moments of beauty. The Stand is a local newspaper that covers Syracuse’s South Side community. Each year, they host a South...
waer.org
Syracuse's lakefront development plans to take another step after public input period closes
Time is running out for the public to weigh in on about a dozen preliminary plans aimed at reshaping Syracuse’s lakefront. An online survey closes at the end of the day Tuesday. The roughly $100 million worth of projects range from smaller, streetscape upgrades to a $1.6 million Lake...
iheart.com
Madison County Clerk's Office Warns Not To Renew Notary Online With State
Wampsville, N.Y. - Madison County Clerk's office is advising any notary in the state that may be up for renewal soon to not attempt to renew through the new Department of State's online portal that goes live tomorrow, February 1st. They say a renewal done through the State's portal would...
Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that injured woman (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 31)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. SyraQs: World War II vet, 100, spent half his life raising money for fellow vets: Henry Sienkiewicz has lived all 100 years of his life in Syracuse. He served his country as a bombardier in World War II, his city as a firefighter for 30 years, and his heritage by serving in the Polish Legion of American Veterans. In 1957 he was awarded a medal for bravery for rescuing a man from the second floor of a burning house, and for more than 50 years he sold poppies outside of supermarkets to raise money for veterans. Sienkiewicz recently spoke with us about the inspiring birthday greetings he got from the local elementary school, the dangerous bombing runs he made in the war, and whether he ever thought he’d live to be 100 years old. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
Police surrounding house near Kirk Park, streets closed off after report of shots fired
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police have surrounded a house near Kirk Park and have closed off roads in the area as they investigate a report that shots were fired in the neighborhood, according to dispatches. Just after noon Monday a ShotSpotter system detected one round fired in the area of...
Concerns rise as county weighs teardown of historic house for parking
ITHACA, N.Y.—It sounds like something out of a 1960s urban renewal program: the teardown of a 150 year-old building in the heart of Ithaca for surface parking. Yet, it’s 2023 and Tompkins County is leaning toward making that decision for a historic property in Ithaca’s DeWitt Park neighborhood.
Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
