Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Police: Evansville man charged with auto part theft sold 34 catalytic converters in Owensboro
An Evansville man is behind bars on multiple auto theft charges after police say he was caught on camera stealing multiple catalytic converters. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department began looking into the thefts in early January after first being contacted by Dream Center Evansville, which offers after school programs to kids.
KSP warns public of recent phone scam
Kentucky State Police are warning Henderson residents of a recent scam circulating the area. Kentucky State Police say the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to try and get personal information over the phone. We're told at some point the scammer request the person to send in...
Two charged in Webster County drug bust
Two people are behind bars on drug charges in Webster County, Kentucky after authorities say the search of a home revealed drugs. The Webster County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Monday around 7 p.m., when deputies executed a search warrant at an apartment in the Hillcrest Apartments complex on US 41 N in Sebree.
Two charged after shooting and robbery at Evansville motel
Two people are facing charges after a violent robbery that happened at an Evansville motel back in November. Jail records show 30-year-old David Flax and 31-year-old Bobbie Collins were booked on Tuesday on several charges in connection to the incident. Police say the investigation started when they responded to a...
Murder suspect pleads guilty on first day of trial
A suspect in a murder investigation out of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, plead guilty on the first day of trial. Monday afternoon, 34-year-old Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. agreed to plea guilty, in exchange for the firearm enhancement charge to be dropped. At one point during the trial, Kiper was removed from...
Evansville man arrested after being accused of firing gun inside local bar
An Evansville man faces charges related to firing a gun inside a local sports bar early Monday morning. Evansville Police said 42-year-old Tarone Johnson faces Criminal Recklessness and other charges after police responded to Rick's Sports Bar on South Green River Road around 2 A.M. for a fight in progress call.
Evansville organization set to open applications for energy assistance program in February
The Community Action Program of Evansville, otherwise known as CAPE, is set to begin its energy assistance program in February. CAPE will start scheduling in-person appointments for the program on Feb. 6, with the program and appointments themselves taking place later in the month on Feb. 20. Once applications open,...
Evansville fire crews called to apartment on West Illinois Street
The cause of an early morning apartment fire in Evansville remains under investigation. Dispatchers say the fire was first reported around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, at an apartment building on West Illinois Street near Third Street. The street was closed at the intersection for a few hours while crews battled the...
EPD: Intoxicated driver crashes vehicle, leaves the scene of the crash
An Evansville man is behind bars after being accused of crashing his car while intoxicated and leaving the scene of the crash. Authorities were sent to Stockwell Rd. and Theater Dr. on Saturday morning for the report of a single-car crash. The caller told dispatch they saw a male in...
1 dead, 2 injured in single-vehicle crash
One person is dead, and two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Daviess County, Kentucky. Deputies say they were sent to a crash with injuries in the 2100 block of Highway 140 E. in Utica, Kentucky, on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. Authorities say...
Crews battle storage unit fire on Kratzville Road
Crews are at the scene of an active fire in Evansville. Dispatch tells us this is at a storage unit on Kratzville Road. We're told the call came in shortly before 6 a.m. Monday morning. Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. 44News currently has a crew...
Back roads in Posey county are still dangerously icy
Crews continue to try and melt every road but some roads are still icy which could make it dangerous to drive on. Crews in Posey County continue to try and melt icy roads. With over 700 miles of roadways throughout Posey County, crews are hard at work to try and get to every road in the county.
Crews in Posey County continue to try and melt icy roads
Crews throughout the tri-state are working hard to get to all of the roads and try and melt the ice covering them. With so many streets to get to it may take time before they can get to some of the secondary back roads in counties. "When all hands are...
Tri-State Treasures: Lighting the Blue Bridge
We chat with an Owensboro City planner about the vision of the Blue Bridge project. Tri-State Treasures: Lighting the Blue Bridge in Owensboro. The Glover H. Carey bridge was opened in 1940 and dedicated to the home of the U.S. Representative member.
Start of lengthy Mesker Park Drive closure pushed back because of bad weather
The start of a lengthy, total closure on Mesker Park Drive in Evansville has been delayed over bad weather. Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say that the strip of Mesker Park Drive from Buchanan Road to Wimberg Avenue will be closed starting the week of Feb. 6. According...
Tri-State school districts canceling afterschool programs ahead of winter storm
More western Kentucky county school districts have canceled afterschool activities ahead of tonight's winter weather. Hopkins County Schools announced that there will be no afternoon preschool today as well as no afterschool activities. Henderson County Schools have also announced that all afterschool activities will end at 5:30pm and all evening...
Firefighters battle three house fires on North Elliot Street on Saturday evening
Evansville firefighters were dispatched to the 1400 block of N. Elliot St. for three houses that were on fire on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. Authorities say residents living next door to the home heard popping outside and saw flames. Officials say crews found a heavy fire visible in the back...
103-year-old WWII Veteran laid to rest in Daviess County
The Tri-State pays respects to a World War Two hero. Noble Midkiff passed away at his Whitesville home Friday, January 20, on the same farm where he was born 103 years before. According to his obituary, Midkiff married his sweetheart the day before Pearl Harbor was bombed in 1941. Noble...
EFD: Crews battle apartment fire at Kennedy Apartments
Evansville fire officials say crews were sent to the Kennedy Towers Apartments for a fire on Saturday around 8:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke in the hallway on the 7th floor and saw smoke coming from one residence on the floor, according to a press release. The fire was in...
Dolly Parton Imagination Library brought to Warrick County
Warrick Literacy and Education Connections is excited to be a part of early discussions that led to the writing of Indiana senate bill 340. The proposal would establish a state-wide imagination library. The idea came about from a group of middle schoolers at Castle North in 2017 when deciding what...
