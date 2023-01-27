ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

KSP warns public of recent phone scam

Kentucky State Police are warning Henderson residents of a recent scam circulating the area. Kentucky State Police say the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to try and get personal information over the phone. We're told at some point the scammer request the person to send in...
Two charged in Webster County drug bust

Two people are behind bars on drug charges in Webster County, Kentucky after authorities say the search of a home revealed drugs. The Webster County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Monday around 7 p.m., when deputies executed a search warrant at an apartment in the Hillcrest Apartments complex on US 41 N in Sebree.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
Two charged after shooting and robbery at Evansville motel

Two people are facing charges after a violent robbery that happened at an Evansville motel back in November. Jail records show 30-year-old David Flax and 31-year-old Bobbie Collins were booked on Tuesday on several charges in connection to the incident. Police say the investigation started when they responded to a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Murder suspect pleads guilty on first day of trial

A suspect in a murder investigation out of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, plead guilty on the first day of trial. Monday afternoon, 34-year-old Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. agreed to plea guilty, in exchange for the firearm enhancement charge to be dropped. At one point during the trial, Kiper was removed from...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Evansville fire crews called to apartment on West Illinois Street

The cause of an early morning apartment fire in Evansville remains under investigation. Dispatchers say the fire was first reported around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, at an apartment building on West Illinois Street near Third Street. The street was closed at the intersection for a few hours while crews battled the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
1 dead, 2 injured in single-vehicle crash

One person is dead, and two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Daviess County, Kentucky. Deputies say they were sent to a crash with injuries in the 2100 block of Highway 140 E. in Utica, Kentucky, on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. Authorities say...
UTICA, KY
Crews battle storage unit fire on Kratzville Road

Crews are at the scene of an active fire in Evansville. Dispatch tells us this is at a storage unit on Kratzville Road. We're told the call came in shortly before 6 a.m. Monday morning. Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. 44News currently has a crew...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Back roads in Posey county are still dangerously icy

Crews continue to try and melt every road but some roads are still icy which could make it dangerous to drive on. Crews in Posey County continue to try and melt icy roads. With over 700 miles of roadways throughout Posey County, crews are hard at work to try and get to every road in the county.
Crews in Posey County continue to try and melt icy roads

Crews throughout the tri-state are working hard to get to all of the roads and try and melt the ice covering them. With so many streets to get to it may take time before they can get to some of the secondary back roads in counties. "When all hands are...
Tri-State Treasures: Lighting the Blue Bridge

We chat with an Owensboro City planner about the vision of the Blue Bridge project. Tri-State Treasures: Lighting the Blue Bridge in Owensboro. The Glover H. Carey bridge was opened in 1940 and dedicated to the home of the U.S. Representative member.
OWENSBORO, KY
103-year-old WWII Veteran laid to rest in Daviess County

The Tri-State pays respects to a World War Two hero. Noble Midkiff passed away at his Whitesville home Friday, January 20, on the same farm where he was born 103 years before. According to his obituary, Midkiff married his sweetheart the day before Pearl Harbor was bombed in 1941. Noble...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
EFD: Crews battle apartment fire at Kennedy Apartments

Evansville fire officials say crews were sent to the Kennedy Towers Apartments for a fire on Saturday around 8:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke in the hallway on the 7th floor and saw smoke coming from one residence on the floor, according to a press release. The fire was in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Dolly Parton Imagination Library brought to Warrick County

Warrick Literacy and Education Connections is excited to be a part of early discussions that led to the writing of Indiana senate bill 340. The proposal would establish a state-wide imagination library. The idea came about from a group of middle schoolers at Castle North in 2017 when deciding what...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN

