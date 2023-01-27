ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," January 29, 2023

By CBS News
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nCdoi_0kTsR4ZU00

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

  • House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — (R) California

  • Sen. Mark Warner — (D) Virginia, Senate Intelligence Committee chairman

  • Sen. Marco Rubio — (R) Florida, Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman

How to watch "Face the Nation"

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023

  • TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan ( @margbrennan ) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" ( @FaceTheNation ).

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

